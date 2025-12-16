D’Puglia printed materials and place setting details at Art Basel Miami dinner
Printed materials and design details reflect D’Puglia’s “Go Where the Wind Takes You” conceptPhoto Courtesy of D’Puglia
Events

D’Puglia Brings the Spirit of Southern Italy to Art Basel Miami With Two Immersive Cultural Moments

D’Puglia Infuses Mediterranean Soul into Art Basel Miami with Immersive Events
2 min read

During Art Basel Miami, when the city becomes a global crossroads for art, design, and cultural exchange, D’Puglia distinguished itself with two thoughtfully curated events that infused Mediterranean soul into Miami’s most coveted settings. Founded by cultural strategist and producer Gordana Zgonjanin, D’Puglia’s Go Where The Wind Takes You program unfolded as an invitation to slow down, reconnect with heritage, and experience art as a living, breathing force—one shaped by nature, movement, and intention.

Guests seated at a candlelit outdoor dinner during D’Puglia Art Basel event
A hand holding the green Puglia Unframed publication against a white background
Guest seated at a candlelit table reading a program during an Art Basel event
A candlelit outdoor dining table surrounded by greenery at The Standard Miami Beach
Two guests smiling together at an outdoor dinner during Art Basel Miami
A hand holding a Vento fragrance package against a white background

A Garden Party Guided by the Wind at The Standard, Miami Beach

D’Puglia’s Art Basel journey began with an elegant Kick-Off Garden Party at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, where lush tropical surroundings set the tone for an evening of art, wellness, and cultural storytelling. The event marked the launch of Puglia | UNFRAMED, an artist-led publication born from D’Puglia’s residency program in Castro, Puglia, and featuring a foreword by Zgonjanin alongside Helen Mirren in support of Save The Olives.

Against the backdrop of ocean air and candlelit gardens, guests encountered immersive installations by international artists including Coco Brun, Lougè, and Marcantonio, whose sculptural work explored humanity’s relationship with nature. Olfactory elements, tactile design, and organic materials blurred the boundaries between art and environment, transforming the garden into a contemplative Mediterranean port—transportive, poetic, and deeply sensory.

The evening reflected D’Puglia’s core philosophy: that art is not static, but carried—like wind—across cultures, landscapes, and lived experience.

Guest seated at candlelit outdoor dinner during D’Puglia Art Basel event
Place setting with Puglia | Unframed book and Vento fragrance sachet.
Dessert plate and glass of red wine on candlelit dinner table
Guest seated at candlelit table during D’Puglia Art Basel dinner
Palazzo Tafuri bookmark resting on greenery near Puglia | Unframed booklet
Group of guests standing together at D’Puglia’s Art Basel event
D’Puglia printed materials and place setting details at Art Basel Miami dinner
Where to Dine on Christmas Day in Miami 2025

Where Gastronomy Meets Art: The Art of Tomatini at LPM Miami

The program culminated with a refined yet playful finale at LPM Miami, where Italian artist-designer Antonio Aricò unveiled The Art of Tomatini—a creative collaboration curated by Gordana Zgonjanin that reimagined LPM’s iconic cocktail as a collectible design series.

Rather than remaining in the glass, the Tomatini came to life through hand-illustrated napkins, sculptural pepper grinders, ceramic plates, coasters, and even custom playing cards. Each piece captured the exuberance, color, and convivial spirit that define both LPM’s Riviera-inspired lifestyle and Aricò’s poetic Mediterranean design language.

“Inspired by Arcimboldo and immersed in an American ‘vegetal beauty,’ the Tomatini becomes a visual and artistic experience,” Aricò explained—an imaginative translation that felt perfectly at home within LPM’s art-filled interiors.

The evening celebrated not only design and gastronomy, but also the joy of shared tables, storytelling, and elevated simplicity—values deeply rooted in Mediterranean culture and echoed throughout D’Puglia’s Art Basel presence.

Gordana Zgonjanin speaking to guests at an outdoor Art Basel dinner
Gordana Zgonjanin addresses guests during D’Puglia’s Art Basel garden gatheringPhoto Courtesy of D’Puglia

A Cultural Compass Pointing Forward

Together, the two events showcased D’Puglia’s ability to curate experiences that are both aesthetically compelling and culturally resonant. From the contemplative garden installations at The Standard to the vibrant, design-forward tablescape at LPM, Go Where The Wind Takes You offered a refreshing counterpoint to the frenetic pace of Art Basel—anchored in heritage, guided by nature, and designed for meaningful connection.

As Miami continues to evolve as a global cultural hub, D’Puglia’s Art Basel moments stood out not for scale or spectacle, but for intention—proving that the most memorable experiences are often those that invite us to pause, feel, and follow the wind.
D’Puglia printed materials and place setting details at Art Basel Miami dinner
Miami Art Week 2025: Your Ultimate Live Guide to Exclusive Events, Insider Tips, and Must-See Art

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Events
Drinks
Culture
Art
Food
Art basel

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com