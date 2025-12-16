D’Puglia Brings the Spirit of Southern Italy to Art Basel Miami With Two Immersive Cultural Moments

During Art Basel Miami, when the city becomes a global crossroads for art, design, and cultural exchange, D’Puglia distinguished itself with two thoughtfully curated events that infused Mediterranean soul into Miami’s most coveted settings. Founded by cultural strategist and producer Gordana Zgonjanin, D’Puglia’s Go Where The Wind Takes You program unfolded as an invitation to slow down, reconnect with heritage, and experience art as a living, breathing force—one shaped by nature, movement, and intention.