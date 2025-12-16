D’Puglia Brings the Spirit of Southern Italy to Art Basel Miami With Two Immersive Cultural Moments
During Art Basel Miami, when the city becomes a global crossroads for art, design, and cultural exchange, D’Puglia distinguished itself with two thoughtfully curated events that infused Mediterranean soul into Miami’s most coveted settings. Founded by cultural strategist and producer Gordana Zgonjanin, D’Puglia’s Go Where The Wind Takes You program unfolded as an invitation to slow down, reconnect with heritage, and experience art as a living, breathing force—one shaped by nature, movement, and intention.
A Garden Party Guided by the Wind at The Standard, Miami Beach
D’Puglia’s Art Basel journey began with an elegant Kick-Off Garden Party at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, where lush tropical surroundings set the tone for an evening of art, wellness, and cultural storytelling. The event marked the launch of Puglia | UNFRAMED, an artist-led publication born from D’Puglia’s residency program in Castro, Puglia, and featuring a foreword by Zgonjanin alongside Helen Mirren in support of Save The Olives.
Against the backdrop of ocean air and candlelit gardens, guests encountered immersive installations by international artists including Coco Brun, Lougè, and Marcantonio, whose sculptural work explored humanity’s relationship with nature. Olfactory elements, tactile design, and organic materials blurred the boundaries between art and environment, transforming the garden into a contemplative Mediterranean port—transportive, poetic, and deeply sensory.
The evening reflected D’Puglia’s core philosophy: that art is not static, but carried—like wind—across cultures, landscapes, and lived experience.
Where Gastronomy Meets Art: The Art of Tomatini at LPM Miami
The program culminated with a refined yet playful finale at LPM Miami, where Italian artist-designer Antonio Aricò unveiled The Art of Tomatini—a creative collaboration curated by Gordana Zgonjanin that reimagined LPM’s iconic cocktail as a collectible design series.
Rather than remaining in the glass, the Tomatini came to life through hand-illustrated napkins, sculptural pepper grinders, ceramic plates, coasters, and even custom playing cards. Each piece captured the exuberance, color, and convivial spirit that define both LPM’s Riviera-inspired lifestyle and Aricò’s poetic Mediterranean design language.
“Inspired by Arcimboldo and immersed in an American ‘vegetal beauty,’ the Tomatini becomes a visual and artistic experience,” Aricò explained—an imaginative translation that felt perfectly at home within LPM’s art-filled interiors.
The evening celebrated not only design and gastronomy, but also the joy of shared tables, storytelling, and elevated simplicity—values deeply rooted in Mediterranean culture and echoed throughout D’Puglia’s Art Basel presence.
A Cultural Compass Pointing Forward
Together, the two events showcased D’Puglia’s ability to curate experiences that are both aesthetically compelling and culturally resonant. From the contemplative garden installations at The Standard to the vibrant, design-forward tablescape at LPM, Go Where The Wind Takes You offered a refreshing counterpoint to the frenetic pace of Art Basel—anchored in heritage, guided by nature, and designed for meaningful connection.
