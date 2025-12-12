Where to Dine on Christmas Day in Miami 2025

Miami trades traditional home kitchens for reservation-only dining rooms, where chefs step in as hosts and the table becomes the celebration itself. Across Miami Beach, Brickell, Coconut Grove, and the Design District, top restaurants remain open on December 25 with menus designed to feel intentional, indulgent, and distinctly festive. Some lean into classic holiday comfort, others spotlight rare ingredients and theatrical presentation, but all share a common thread: turning Christmas Day into a dining experience worth dressing up for and lingering over.
CARBONE Miami approaches Christmas Day with the same theatrical precision that has made it one of the most sought-after Italian restaurants of the past decade. From 4 PM to 10 PM, the dining room presents a four-course prix fixe menu priced at $295 per person, anchored by signature dishes such as Caesar alla ZZ and the iconic Spicy Rigatoni Vodka. Mains like Prime Rib and Shrimp Fra Diavolo arrive with Potatoes Louie and Garlic Spinach, while Panettone Anglaise and Rice Pudding close the meal on a festive note. The experience feels celebratory, indulgent, and unmistakably CARBONE.
Major Food Group’s modern steakhouse interpretation delivers a Christmas Day experience fueled by glamour and excess. Open from 5 PM to 10 PM, Dirty French Steakhouse serves classics with elevated flair, including Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Black Truffle Tortellini, and the commanding 32oz Wagyu Tomahawk. Duck À L’Orange adds a seasonal touch, while indulgent sides such as Dirty Rice and Steak Fries reinforce the restaurant’s high-energy approach to holiday dining.
MILA opens its doors on Christmas Day with its full menu and a suite of seasonal highlights designed to elevate the occasion. The standout pairing features a 7oz Creekstone Tenderloin alongside Maine Lobster Tempura, finished with smoked Maldon salt and imperial sake caviar beurre blanc. Dessert leans celebratory with a Chocolate Lava Cake served with vanilla ice cream and coconut tuile accents. The rooftop setting and refined presentation create a polished holiday experience in the heart of Miami Beach.
Set within a historic Brickell Avenue manor, Chateau ZZ’s offers a transportive Christmas Day dinner rooted in Major Food Group’s signature approach to luxury dining. Guests can expect Michelada Oysters, Coconut Snapper Ceviche, and elevated tostadas topped with Wagyu and truffle or lobster and jalapeño. Main courses such as Whole Branzino Rojo y Verde and Spicy Lobster Fideos anchor the menu, supported by signature sides that encourage sharing and celebration.
Contessa Miami channels Northern Italian elegance through a Christmas Day service that balances refinement with warmth. Open for lunch and dinner, the Design District restaurant serves dishes such as Crispy Red Prawns, Spicy Lobster Rigatoni, Classic Veal Milanese, and Margherita Pizza. The setting reflects old-world Italian hospitality, making it an inviting choice for a leisurely holiday meal.
Estiatorio Milos remains open for both lunch and dinner on Christmas Day, offering a refined yet relaxed celebration centered on pristine seafood. Guests are invited to select from the restaurant’s iconic fish market display alongside à la carte classics including the Milos Special and traditional Greek salad. Family-style sharing plates encourage a communal approach to the holiday, underscored by Milos’ dedication to simplicity and ingredient integrity.
AVA Coconut Grove welcomes Christmas Day guests with its full à la carte menu and an exclusive holiday creation designed to anchor the celebration. The featured 7oz beef filet is layered with winter black truffle, artichoke purée, oregano pesto, and pimentón jus, with an optional foie gras enhancement available. Rooted in Mediterranean tradition, the dish brings depth and seasonal richness to AVA’s coastal dining experience.
CATCH Miami Beach blends holiday tradition with its modern, globally influenced menu through Christmas Day specials that emphasize luxury seafood. Highlights include Toro Crudo sourced from Japan’s Toyosu fish market and a dramatic Whole Stuffed Lobster filled with seafood stuffing and finished with Pisco lobster sauce. Starters such as Florida Stone Crabs and Cobia Crudo set the tone, while the White and Dark Chocolate Peppermint Hit Me Cake offers a festive finale.
Located high above Biscayne Bay at Hotel AKA Brickell, ADRIFT Mare presents a Christmas Day dining experience curated by Gypsy Chef David Myers. The two-course menu offers a choice between Prime Roast Beef with green peppercorn sauce or Maine Lobster Ravioli with Meyer lemon sauce. Shared sides include brown butter potato purée and braised Swiss chard, followed by desserts such as MARE Baklava or Basque Cheesecake. Priced at $75 per person, the experience balances accessibility with elevated presentation.
Maple & Ash Miami opens from 4 PM to 9 PM on Christmas Day, offering its signature à la carte menu alongside a special chef’s Chateaubriand available exclusively for the holiday. Known for five-star service, an award-winning wine program, and a see-and-be-seen atmosphere, the Miami Worldcenter destination delivers a Christmas celebration defined by indulgence and energy.
CLAUDIE welcomes Christmas Day diners with its full à la carte menu and a refined seasonal highlight crafted specifically for the holiday. The Black Angus Tenderloin is layered with seared foie gras, paired with tender salsify, and finished with a classic périgourdine sauce. The result is a dish steeped in French culinary tradition, presented with warmth and restraint.
CASA NEOS celebrates Christmas Day with its full menu and a standout chef-driven specialty designed for sharing. The Grilled Strip Loin for Two, prepared Rossini-style, arrives with pomme sarladaise, winter black truffle, and rich périgourdine sauce. Set along the riverfront, the restaurant offers an elegant yet relaxed holiday escape centered on Mediterranean flavors.
MIMI Chinese marks Christmas Day with a thoughtfully curated four-course menu priced at $110 per person. The progression moves through egg rolls, crab rangoon, and stuffed chicken wings before arriving at mains such as ginger and scallion sea bass, chicken fried rice, and beef with broccoli. Dessert concludes with a chocolate steamed cake layered with egg custard and sweet rice cream, offering a refined take on festive comfort.
Phuc Yea remains open during regular hours on Christmas Day, inviting guests to celebrate with its cult-favorite Vietnamese-inspired dishes. Highlights include the smoked bone-in short rib, house biscuits, and a limited-edition coquito. Downstairs, the Mi Chini speakeasy adds an intimate layer to the experience with cocktails, seasonal décor, and a relaxed holiday ambiance.
El Toro Loco Steakhouse rounds out Christmas Day with an open-door, family-friendly approach to holiday dining. Open all day on December 25, the restaurant serves premium meats cooked over wood and charcoal, including USDA Prime cuts, Wagyu Gold Edition, and Japanese A5 Wagyu. With shareable sides, handcrafted décor, and a lively atmosphere, El Toro Loco offers a festive, stress-free way to gather around the table.
