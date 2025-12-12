Where to Dine on Christmas Day in Miami 2025

CARBONE Miami approaches Christmas Day with the same theatrical precision that has made it one of the most sought-after Italian restaurants of the past decade. From 4 PM to 10 PM, the dining room presents a four-course prix fixe menu priced at $295 per person, anchored by signature dishes such as Caesar alla ZZ and the iconic Spicy Rigatoni Vodka. Mains like Prime Rib and Shrimp Fra Diavolo arrive with Potatoes Louie and Garlic Spinach, while Panettone Anglaise and Rice Pudding close the meal on a festive note. The experience feels celebratory, indulgent, and unmistakably CARBONE.