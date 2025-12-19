The Belgrove Resort & Spa Ushers in 2026 with the Magic of Mykonos and Bacchus-Inspired Hospitality
The countdown to 2026 has begun. For an exhilarating international take on the new year, raise a glass to Bacchus and indulge in the magic of New Year’s Eve in Mykonos—renowned for its sophisticated high-energy party scene--right here in South Florida. No travel required.
The Belgrove Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach will transform into an opulent Aegean-inspired escape for an unforgettable evening on December 31 as the clock ticks towards midnight. Happily, balmy Palm Beach winter weather is far more hospitable than on the actual Greek island itself.
The Belgrove’s lush, tropical setting and spacious panoramic grounds offer the perfect stage for a memorable evening of fine dining, dancing under the stars, live performances and carefully curated jet-setting activations. Nestled along Lake Mangonia in West Palm Beach, the resort is a luxurious private tropical oasis, free from the frenzy and crowds often synonymous with the annual ultimate party night.
Mediterranean Seaside Flair Elevates the Evening
Elegantly attired guests can look forward to a special evening with authentic Mediterranean seaside touches elevating the mood. Think flickering lanterns, charming rustic accents, a blue and white palette and echoes of the sea.
Keeping the crowd moving all evening, headliner DJ Cloud will spin electric beats, while the smooth sounds of the saxophone add a soulful note of live musical entertainment. Authentic costumed Greek dancers will enhance the mood, as fire performers ignite the stage
Defining the dining experience, guests will be treated to elevated Greek and Mediterranean flavors as they feast on grilled octopus and other traditional seafood favorites. The luxury continues tabletop with caviar and fresh oysters as well as a host of artistic culinary creations.
To keep party goers in good spirits, the premium open bar with specially crafted cocktails will be open all night. Of course, the new year will be welcomed with a midnight Champagne toast.
The action starts at 8pm and lasts well into 2026.
Tickets and seating options range from $99 per person for drinks only and $175 per dining stations. Reserved tables and VIP are available at additional cost. Reservations are available here.
Festive Menus and Dining Events Make the Belgrove a Complete Holiday Destination
The holiday spirit also unfolds with a selection of special seasonal events.
Families can enjoy Brunch with Santa with a festive menu specially crafted by the resort’s culinary team, along with holiday sweets, live music, and a Santa meet-and-greet. Children will receive a special holiday gift. The event takes place on December 20 from 10 am to 3pm with reservations on OpenTable.
Guests are also invited to the Merry Christmas Celebration at the Belgrove’s Society48 American Brasserie on Christmas eve and day. The elegant event features live holiday music, a special holiday prix-fixe menu, and more. An afternoon candle-making class and other special touches also add to the holiday spirit and fun.
The celebration takes place on Wednesday, December 24th and Thursday, December 25th from 12:00 to 4:00 PM. Book the event here.
