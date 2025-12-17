Destinations

8 Standout Hotels & Destinations to Ring in the New Year Across the United States

From Alpine Tasting Menus to Skyline Ball-Drop Views, Where to Welcome 2026 in Elevated Style
View overlooking Bayside from the Elser Hotel
View overlooking Bayside from the Elser HotelPhoto Credit: Christine Gatti

New Year’s Eve has a way of sharpening travel decisions. The right hotel does more than provide a place to sleep. It sets the tone for how the year ends and how the next one begins. Across the United States, these eight hotels are anchoring New Year’s celebrations with thoughtful programming, distinctive settings, and experiences designed to feel intentional rather than overproduced. Each offers a different lens on how to toast 2026, whether through fine dining, fireworks, wellness, or front-row city views.

1. Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa

Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa lobby
Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa lobbyPhoto Courtesy of Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa

A Snowfall Soirée in Jackson, Wyoming

New Year’s Eve at the Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa unfolds as a refined alpine affair anchored by a six-course tasting menu from Executive Chef Hugo Goodwin. The evening opens with torched Japanese wagyu paired with Maine lobster on grilled brioche, followed by courses like turbot with hollandaise and caviar and a bone-in racini accented with black truffles. Optional enhancements include white or black truffles, caviar, and Krug champagne pours, all supported by a thoughtfully curated wine pairing. A champagne toast at 10 PM brings the celebration to a close, setting the tone for a polished start to the year in Jackson Hole.

2. Bellevue, Washington

Bellevue Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi table spread
Bellevue Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi table spreadPhoto Courtesy of Bellevue

An Upscale Pacific Northwest New Year’s Escape

Bellevue positions itself as a multifaceted New Year’s destination, blending outdoor beauty with a city-centered celebration calendar. Guests can structure their stay around events like the NYE Night Market in Old Bellevue, the Old Hollywood–themed CINEMA party at W Bellevue, fireworks at Downtown Bellevue Park, or scenic toasts along Meydenbauer Bay. Hotel-led experiences such as the Taste of Luxury Package at Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi and InterContinental Seattle Bellevue add structure and indulgence to the evening, making Bellevue a polished choice for welcoming 2026.

3. Puerto Rico

Aerial view of Puerto Rico's Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve
Aerial view of Puerto Rico's Hyatt Regency Grand ReservePhoto Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico

The Island with the Longest Holiday Season

Puerto Rico’s New Year’s celebrations stretch beyond a single night, and hotels lean fully into that extended festive spirit. At Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, guests can expect dual NYE concerts, a ballroom gala, and a high-energy beachfront party. Caribe Hilton offers a different tempo, pairing refined seaside dining with its Legacy of Lights celebration, complete with live performers, open bar service, champagne, and a live NYC countdown. Together, these experiences reflect the island’s layered approach to ringing in the new year.

4. The Meritage Resort and Spa

Exterior view of Spa Terra at The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley
The entrance to Spa Terra at The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa ValleyPhoto Courtesy of The Meritage Resort and Spa

Midnight Radiance in Napa Valley

The Meritage Resort and Spa invites guests to ring in 2026 with its Midnight Radiance party, complete with live music by Entourage The Band, a balloon drop, and a complimentary midnight toast. The full New Year’s experience can begin earlier in the day with outdoor ice skating, followed by a six-course Trinitas Cellars Winemaker’s Dinner hosted inside the resort’s candlelit Estate Cave. The evening concludes in the ballroom, blending Napa indulgence with celebratory energy.

5. Tempo by Hilton Times Square

Interior lounge at Tempo by Hilton Times Square with panoramic views of Times Square
The lobby lounge at Tempo by Hilton Times Square overlooks the heart of Times SquarePhoto Courtesy of Tempo by Hilton Times Square

A Front-Row Seat to the Ball Drop

Tempo by Hilton Times Square offers one of the most coveted New Year’s experiences in the country. Guests can book Ball-Drop Rooms or panoramic corner suites with direct views of the iconic countdown. For those opting into the NYE package, the evening includes a private security escort to an exclusive viewing pen, followed by a return to Highball for VIP dining, premium cocktails, and live DJs. It is a carefully orchestrated way to experience Times Square without the street-level crowds.

6. The Ben Hotel

Festive outdoor lounge at The Ben Hotel with holiday décor and candlelit seating
A holiday-decorated outdoor lounge at The Ben Hotel sets the tone for New Year’s Eve celebrationsPhoto Courtesy of The Ben Hotel, Autograph Collection

Three Distinct Ways to Welcome 2026

The Ben Hotel presents three different New Year’s Eve celebrations under one roof. Midnight on Ice transforms the hotel’s skating rink into a Winter Wonderland with open bar and DJ entertainment. Spruzzo Rooftop hosts a Mediterranean-inspired countdown with cabanas, table packages, and waterfront views. Inside, the New Year’s Eve Gala with Dueling Pianos offers a black-tie ballroom experience with a four-course dinner, open bar, and champagne toast. Together, they position The Ben as a versatile New Year’s destination in West Palm Beach.

7. The Elser Hotel & Residences

Elser Miami Green Lawn view
Elser Miami Green Lawn viewPhoto Credit: Christine Gatti, The Elser Hotel & Residences

Fireworks Over Biscayne Bay

The Elser Hotel & Residences delivers one of Miami’s most sought-after New Year’s vantage points. Overlooking Bayfront Park, the hotel offers unobstructed views of the city’s fireworks display from expansive balconies and its elevated sundeck. VIP packages for groups include dedicated seating, tables, and bar service, while open-bar options are available throughout the pool deck. DJ entertainment and live performances carry the night through midnight, with guests choosing between outdoor celebrations or private balcony viewing.

8. Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club

Sunlit wellness studio at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club designed for yoga and sound healing
A light-filled wellness studio at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club sets a restorative tone for the new yearPhoto Courtesy of Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club

A Wellness-Focused New Year on Cape Cod

Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club frames the transition into 2026 through its “A Brilliant Beginning: Celebrate & Reset” wellness retreat, running December 31 through January 2. Traditional New Year’s elements like Midnight at the Mansion celebrations, festive brunches, and igloo dining are paired with restorative programming including sound healing, yoga, and intention-setting workshops led by a life and leadership coach. Set within a coastal environment that encourages reflection, the experience is designed for guests seeking clarity and balance as the year turns.

As the calendar resets, these hotels demonstrate how New Year’s Eve can feel personal, elevated, and intentionally designed. Each offers a different way to mark the moment, proving that how you welcome the year matters just as much as where you choose to do it.
