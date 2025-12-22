St. Barth’s Most Exclusive New Year’s Eve Lands at Hôtel Le Toiny with The Surf Lodge and Ferragamo
A New Year’s Eve That Redefines Island Celebration
As December winds down, St. Barth prepares for a New Year’s Eve that leans less toward spectacle and more toward intention. On December 31, Hôtel Le Toiny will host a one-night-only celebration in partnership with The Surf Lodge and Ferragamo, uniting three brands that understand the power of atmosphere, style, and restraint.
The collaboration is inspired by Surf Lodge founder Jayma Cardoso’s longstanding connection to both the hotel and the island, resulting in an evening designed to feel organic rather than orchestrated.
Music, Movement, and a Toes-in-the-Sand Setting
The celebration unfolds under the stars with a carefully curated soundtrack led by BLOND:ISH, joined by Nico Bernardini and DJ Maxime Cheval. The music sets the pace for an intimate group of VIP attendees who will dance well past midnight with sand beneath their feet and the sea just beyond.
Guests are invited to move freely between moments, sipping tropical cocktails or sharing magnums of rosé as the night builds. Rather than a traditional ballroom affair, the experience is intentionally elemental, shaped by sound, setting, and the shared energy of the crowd.
A Natural Fit for St. Barth’s Quietest Coast
Hôtel Le Toiny provides a setting that few properties on the island can match. Located along St. Barth’s most secluded and uninhabited Caribbean coast, the hotel spans 42 acres of sun-drenched hillside overlooking Anse de Toiny. With just 22 private villas, each complete with its own infinity pool and sweeping ocean views, the property offers a level of privacy that feels increasingly rare during the island’s busiest week.
Often described as St. Barth’s ultimate hideaway, Le Toiny carries a French Riviera sensibility, pairing understated glamour with complete seclusion. Guests are largely content to remain on property, drawn out only by the hotel’s French-Caribbean restaurant or its private beach below.
When Fashion, Hospitality, and Place Align
Ferragamo’s involvement brings a subtle fashion lens to the evening, aligning with the island’s polished yet relaxed aesthetic. Paired with The Surf Lodge’s signature approach to music-driven gatherings and Le Toiny’s secluded elegance, the collaboration captures what St. Barth does best during the holidays: intimacy over excess, style without strain.
Together, the brands are crafting a New Year’s Eve that feels deeply rooted in its surroundings rather than imported for the occasion.
Planning the Night
Tickets for the New Year’s Eve celebration are available through Tixr, with table inquiries handled directly by The Surf Lodge team. The event is expected to draw a discerning crowd seeking something quieter, more intentional, and distinctly St. Barth as the calendar turns.
In a week defined by high energy across the island, Hôtel Le Toiny’s New Year’s Eve stands apart by leaning into what makes the location special. It is an evening designed not to compete with the island’s buzz, but to offer an alternative for those who prefer to welcome the new year beneath the stars, far from the noise, with music, movement, and a sense of place that needs no embellishment.
