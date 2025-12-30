Table set with multiple wood-fired dishes, including grilled steaks and sides at Mayfair Grill
Mayfair Grill Hosts a One-Night Open Fire Dinner With Two of Miami’s Most Acclaimed Chefs

Giorgio Rapicavoli and Franco Stanzione Unite for an Intimate Wood-Fired Experience on January 12
Miami’s dining calendar opens 2026 with a moment designed for those who appreciate technique, restraint, and heat handled with intention. On Monday, January 12, 2026, Mayfair Grill welcomes Giorgio Rapicavoli and Franco Stanzione for a one-night-only Open Fire Dinner Series, running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The six-course experience centers entirely on wood-fired cooking and live flame techniques, with each dish shaped by the natural intensity and nuance that open-fire cooking demands. Rather than leaning on spectacle, the evening focuses on collaboration, allowing two of the city’s most influential chefs to share a kitchen and build a menu rooted in craft and spontaneity.

Seating is intentionally limited, reinforcing the intimacy of the format and the sense that this is a rare intersection of talent rather than a repeatable event. Guests can expect a thoughtfully paced progression of courses, with an optional wine pairing curated specifically for the menu.

Tickets are priced at $150 per person, with a $45 wine pairing add-on available. Reservations are now open via Eventbrite, and given the scale and caliber of the collaboration, early booking is strongly advised.

For Miami diners who follow the city’s culinary evolution closely, this Open Fire Dinner is less about novelty and more about timing. Two chefs, one flame, one night, and a setting that invites conversation as much as it does careful cooking.

