Amazónico Miami sets the table for New Year’s Eve with an immersive dining experience that flows seamlessly into celebration Photo Courtesy of Amazónico

Food and Drink Food and Drink

Three Ways to Dine Into the New Year: Miami’s Most Compelling New Year’s Eve Tables

From dinner-to-party destinations to formal prix-fixe statements and destination-driven experiences, these Miami guides reveal how the city approaches New Year’s Eve dining in 2026.