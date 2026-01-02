Atlantis Paradise Island Rings in 2026 With Star Power, Fireworks, and Caribbean Spectacle
The Caribbean welcomed 2026 in signature style as Atlantis Paradise Island hosted its fifth annual Party Like a Royal New Year’s Eve celebration. Set on the Royal Deck beneath the resort’s iconic Royal Towers, the event delivered a high-energy blend of music, celebrity appearances, and large-scale spectacle that reinforced Atlantis’ reputation as the region’s entertainment capital.
Held on December 31, the celebration brought together resort guests, visitors, and locals for one of the Caribbean’s most anticipated New Year’s Eve events. With global performers, televised coverage, and a fireworks finale visible across Paradise Island, the night balanced destination glamour with an unmistakable sense of occasion.
A Star-Hosted Countdown Under the Royal Towers
The evening was hosted by award-winning television personality and Love Island USA host Ariana Madix, who guided guests through the night’s festivities. Madix was joined throughout the celebration by her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, who kept the energy high inside the VIP tent.
For the occasion, Madix wore a mini dress designed by Albina Dyla, with hair and makeup provided by the Love Island UK glam team, who traveled to the Bahamas specifically for the event. The look reflected the polished, party-forward tone of the evening while keeping the focus on celebration rather than formality.
Two Friends Set the Pace
The night opened with a high-energy set from chart-topping DJ and producer duo Two Friends, who quickly set the pace for the crowd. Joined by saxophonist Casey Fitzpatrick, the duo added a live-performance element that elevated the set beyond a traditional DJ experience.
Their playlist blended original hits and familiar crowd favorites, including “Mr. Brightside (Two Friends Remix),” “Waiting 4 U” featuring Natalie Jane, “If Only I” with Loud Luxury featuring Bebe Rexha, and “More Than Yesterday” featuring Russell Dickerson. The set also nodded to timeless sing-along moments with tracks like Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” keeping the Royal Deck in constant motion.
DJ Khaled Takes the Stage
Just before midnight, anticipation peaked as global music icon DJ Khaled emerged as the evening’s surprise guest. His set delivered a run of chart-topping anthems, including “All I Do Is Win,” “I’m On One,” “Wild Thoughts,” and “POPSTAR,” igniting the crowd as the final moments of 2025 approached.
Khaled was joined onstage by his wife, Nicole Tuck, and their two sons, bringing a personal and celebratory note to the performance. The family had spent several days at Atlantis Paradise Island leading up to the event, staying at The Cove at Atlantis and dining at Fish by José Andrés and Café Martinique, before closing out New Year’s Eve with dinner at Nobu.
Midnight, Fireworks, and a Royal Send-Off
As the clock struck midnight, Ariana Madix and Two Friends joined DJ Khaled and his family on stage to count down the final seconds of 2025 and welcome 2026. The moment was punctuated by Atlantis’ world-famous fireworks display by Grucci, which lit up the skies above Paradise Island in dramatic fashion.
Following the fireworks, DJ Webstar took over with a late-night set that kept the celebration going well into the early hours of the New Year.
A Global Spotlight on Paradise Island
The event drew international attention, with CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live featuring coverage of the celebration. Correspondent Stephanie Elam shared highlights throughout the evening on Instagram, capturing the atmosphere and star-studded moments as they unfolded.
Beyond New Year’s Eve itself, Atlantis Paradise Island continued to attract high-profile visitors over the holiday season. Fashion designer and socialite Nicky Hilton also spent time at the resort, sharing glimpses of her Bahamian getaway from the marine habitat The Dig.
