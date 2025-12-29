Thompson Hotels and STAG Provisions Launch The Weekend Edit Event Series

Luxury hospitality and modern menswear intersected this season as Thompson Hotels partnered with STAG Provisions on The Weekend Edit, a multi-city event series rooted in music, design, and local culture. The collaboration blends Thompson’s contemporary hospitality lens with STAG’s refined, laid-back aesthetic, creating experiences that feel specific to each destination rather than one-size-fits-all.
Launched in Austin and expanding to San Antonio and Nashville, the partnership extends beyond live events. Guests also encountered curated in-room amenities and localized travel guides, reinforcing a shared point of view centered on place, craftsmanship, and thoughtful details.
The series debuted on November 14 at Thompson Austin, with a high-energy evening at The Royale Room. The kickoff brought together creatives and tastemakers, including actor Theo Rossi, for a night anchored by a live performance from Jackie Venson. The atmosphere established the tone for The Weekend Edit, equal parts social, music-driven, and distinctly local.
On November 21, the series continued at Thompson San Antonio, where guests gathered at the rooftop lounge Moon’s Daughters. The night featured a performance by The Bros Fresh, pairing live music with sweeping city views and a setting that reflected the brand’s focus on elevated yet approachable experiences.
The Weekend Edit wrapped on December 12 at Thompson Nashville, hosted at the hotel’s rooftop destination L.A. Jackson. The final evening featured a performance from ZG Smith, closing out the series with a night that balanced sound, skyline, and a strong sense of place.
