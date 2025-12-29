Accommodations

Thompson Hotels and STAG Provisions Launch The Weekend Edit Event Series

A Design-Forward Collaboration Celebrates Local Culture Across Austin, San Antonio, and Nashville
Two guests clink martini glasses while seated in a lounge at a Thompson Hotels event
Guests toast cocktails during The Weekend Edit at Thompson HotelsPhoto Credit: Chad Wadsworth, Courtesy of Thompson Hotels and STAG Provisions
Published on

Luxury hospitality and modern menswear intersected this season as Thompson Hotels partnered with STAG Provisions on The Weekend Edit, a multi-city event series rooted in music, design, and local culture. The collaboration blends Thompson’s contemporary hospitality lens with STAG’s refined, laid-back aesthetic, creating experiences that feel specific to each destination rather than one-size-fits-all.

Launched in Austin and expanding to San Antonio and Nashville, the partnership extends beyond live events. Guests also encountered curated in-room amenities and localized travel guides, reinforcing a shared point of view centered on place, craftsmanship, and thoughtful details.

Austin Launch Sets the Tone

Guest holding an Austin Field Guide and cocktail at a Thompson Hotels and STAG Provisions event
Guests clinking cocktails at a Thompson Hotels and STAG Provisions event
STAG Provisions bandana styled as a fashion accessory at a Thompson Hotels event
Guests holding cocktails and socializing at a Thompson Hotels event in Austin
Guest receiving small bites at a Thompson Hotels and STAG Provisions event
Close-up of a STAG Provisions bandana tied to a handbag at a Thompson Hotels event

The series debuted on November 14 at Thompson Austin, with a high-energy evening at The Royale Room. The kickoff brought together creatives and tastemakers, including actor Theo Rossi, for a night anchored by a live performance from Jackie Venson. The atmosphere established the tone for The Weekend Edit, equal parts social, music-driven, and distinctly local.

Two guests clink martini glasses while seated in a lounge at a Thompson Hotels event
10 Luxury Wellness Escapes to Start 2026 Feeling Rested, Rebalanced, and Refocused

Rooftop Moments in San Antonio

Two musicians perform live under purple lighting during The Weekend Edit event
A server carries a tray of colorful cocktails in a dimly lit venue
Bass guitarist sings into a microphone during a live performance
Two women pose with wine glasses inside a modern bar setting
Bartender in a cowboy hat prepares drinks behind a softly lit bar
DJ wearing headphones smiles while performing at an indoor nightlife event

On November 21, the series continued at Thompson San Antonio, where guests gathered at the rooftop lounge Moon’s Daughters. The night featured a performance by The Bros Fresh, pairing live music with sweeping city views and a setting that reflected the brand’s focus on elevated yet approachable experiences.

A Nashville Finale

Guest wearing a fringed jacket holds a cocktail and STAG bandana during The Weekend Edit
Group of guests laughing and holding red cocktails at a crowded Thompson Nashville event
Musician wearing a white cowboy hat plays guitar and sings onstage at Thompson Nashville
Two guests wearing cowboy hats greet each other inside a lively event space at Thompson Nashville
STAG bandana styled at a guest’s waist during the event
Guest holding a cocktail and reading a local field guide at a Thompson x STAG event

The Weekend Edit wrapped on December 12 at Thompson Nashville, hosted at the hotel’s rooftop destination L.A. Jackson. The final evening featured a performance from ZG Smith, closing out the series with a night that balanced sound, skyline, and a strong sense of place.

Across three cities, The Weekend Edit underscored a shared philosophy between Thompson Hotels and STAG Provisions. When hospitality, design, and local culture align, the result is not just an event, but a moment that feels grounded in where it happens.
Two guests clink martini glasses while seated in a lounge at a Thompson Hotels event
NYC Bars and Bites: An Indulgent Night at W Hotel Union Square Worth Savoring

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Culture
Accommodations
Entertainment
travel
United States

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com