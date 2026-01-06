Exterior view of W Miami hotel in Brickell with palm trees
W Miami anchors Brickell’s wellness-focused start to the new yearPhoto Courtesy of W Miami
Events

Reset and Renew in Brickell: Inside W Miami’s January Wellness Month for 2026

How W Miami Is Kicking Off the New Year With Free Fitness Classes, Rooftop Rituals, and a City-Centric Approach to Wellness
3 min read

January often arrives with a familiar mix of intention and fatigue. Resolutions are set, calendars refill, and the desire for balance becomes less about ambition and more about sustainability. In 2026, W Miami is meeting that moment with a thoughtful, city-forward wellness initiative designed to reset routines without removing the joy from them.

Throughout January, the Brickell-based hotel is hosting a month-long series of complimentary wellness and fitness experiences as part of its January Reset Month. Partnering with local studios and instructors, W Miami invites both locals and visitors to reconnect with movement, community, and the energy of the city, all within an elevated hotel setting that feels equal parts restorative and social.

Two women high-five after a kickboxing class inside a fitness studio
Community-powered kickboxing brings energy and connection to W Miami’s January resetPhoto Courtesy of W Miami

A Month Dedicated to Movement, Balance, and Community

Set within W Miami’s Great Room ballroom and on the terrace of its signature rooftop bar and restaurant, TULUM, the January Reset programming places wellness against a striking urban backdrop. Guests are treated to 360-degree views of Downtown Miami while participating in classes that span strength, cardio, flexibility, and rhythm-driven movement.

The schedule is intentionally varied, blending structured workouts with immersive experiences. Participants can expect everything from high-energy boot camp and cardio kickboxing sessions to mat Pilates, yoga sculpt, and hybrid formats that merge fitness with music and light. Morning and evening time slots during both weekdays and weekends make the series accessible for those easing back into work routines while still prioritizing self-care.

Group of women participating in an outdoor fitness class on grass
Outdoor fitness classes set the tone for W Miami’s January resetPhoto Courtesy of W Miami

The Lineup: Miami’s Wellness Scene Takes Center Stage

W Miami’s January Reset Month draws on the city’s dynamic fitness community, spotlighting local studios and instructors who bring distinct approaches to movement and mindfulness.

Classes include energizing boot camp and cardio kickboxing sessions led by CKO Kickboxing, a revitalizing mat Pilates class with JETSET Pilates, and a yoga sculpt session hosted by The Most Miami, guided by instructor Berfin Gerz. Squeezed Pilates introduces a Hip-Hop sculpt flow that blends rhythm and strength, while LUMIN8 presents a sculpt, sound and glow ritual where fitness meets an elevated, party-like atmosphere.

Each experience reflects Miami’s evolving wellness culture, one that values both physical challenge and emotional release, often within the same class.

Two women wearing boxing gloves inside a kickboxing studio
High-energy kickboxing brings strength and community to January resetPhoto Courtesy of W Miami
Exterior view of W Miami hotel in Brickell with palm trees
Where Luxury, Longevity, and Intelligence Converge at Lake Constance

Kicking Off the Reset

January Reset Month officially begins on Sunday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. with a Pilates class designed for all levels. Classes throughout the month are free to attend, with advance RSVP required via Eventbrite.

The emphasis is on accessibility and inclusivity rather than exclusivity, making it easy for guests and locals alike to drop in, move with intention, and leave feeling restored.

Rooftop terrace with cocktail tables and bay views at W Miami
Rooftop wellness gatherings overlook Biscayne Bay at W MiamiPhoto Credit: Antonio Cuellar Photography, Courtesy of W Miami

January Reset Month Schedule at W Miami

JETSET Pilates

Sunday, January 11, 10:00 a.m.
Free, RSVP required

CKO Kickboxing Bootcamp

Saturday, January 17, 10:00 a.m.
Free, RSVP required

SQUEEZED Pilates

Tuesday, January 20, 6:30 p.m.
Free, RSVP required

The Most Miami

Saturday, January 24, 10:00 a.m.
Free, RSVP required

LUMIN8

Sunday, January 25, 12:00 p.m.
Free, RSVP required

Location:

W Miami
485 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

Woman performing a yoga backbend pose against a white background
Mindful movement and flexibility define W Miami’s wellness programmingPhoto Courtesy of W Miami

A City-Centric Take on Starting the Year Well

What sets W Miami’s January Reset Month apart is its understanding of how wellness fits into urban life. Rather than retreating from the city, these experiences embrace it, using Miami’s skyline, creative energy, and local talent as part of the reset itself.

As 2026 begins, W Miami offers a reminder that renewal does not have to be rigid. Sometimes, it looks like movement with a view, a shared class with strangers who quickly feel familiar, and a moment to pause before the year fully takes hold.
Exterior view of W Miami hotel in Brickell with palm trees
Why 2026 Is the Year of Restorative Travel, According to Luxury Advisors

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Events
Accommodations
Health
Wellness

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com