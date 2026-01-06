Reset and Renew in Brickell: Inside W Miami’s January Wellness Month for 2026
January often arrives with a familiar mix of intention and fatigue. Resolutions are set, calendars refill, and the desire for balance becomes less about ambition and more about sustainability. In 2026, W Miami is meeting that moment with a thoughtful, city-forward wellness initiative designed to reset routines without removing the joy from them.
Throughout January, the Brickell-based hotel is hosting a month-long series of complimentary wellness and fitness experiences as part of its January Reset Month. Partnering with local studios and instructors, W Miami invites both locals and visitors to reconnect with movement, community, and the energy of the city, all within an elevated hotel setting that feels equal parts restorative and social.
A Month Dedicated to Movement, Balance, and Community
Set within W Miami’s Great Room ballroom and on the terrace of its signature rooftop bar and restaurant, TULUM, the January Reset programming places wellness against a striking urban backdrop. Guests are treated to 360-degree views of Downtown Miami while participating in classes that span strength, cardio, flexibility, and rhythm-driven movement.
The schedule is intentionally varied, blending structured workouts with immersive experiences. Participants can expect everything from high-energy boot camp and cardio kickboxing sessions to mat Pilates, yoga sculpt, and hybrid formats that merge fitness with music and light. Morning and evening time slots during both weekdays and weekends make the series accessible for those easing back into work routines while still prioritizing self-care.
The Lineup: Miami’s Wellness Scene Takes Center Stage
W Miami’s January Reset Month draws on the city’s dynamic fitness community, spotlighting local studios and instructors who bring distinct approaches to movement and mindfulness.
Classes include energizing boot camp and cardio kickboxing sessions led by CKO Kickboxing, a revitalizing mat Pilates class with JETSET Pilates, and a yoga sculpt session hosted by The Most Miami, guided by instructor Berfin Gerz. Squeezed Pilates introduces a Hip-Hop sculpt flow that blends rhythm and strength, while LUMIN8 presents a sculpt, sound and glow ritual where fitness meets an elevated, party-like atmosphere.
Each experience reflects Miami’s evolving wellness culture, one that values both physical challenge and emotional release, often within the same class.
Kicking Off the Reset
January Reset Month officially begins on Sunday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. with a Pilates class designed for all levels. Classes throughout the month are free to attend, with advance RSVP required via Eventbrite.
The emphasis is on accessibility and inclusivity rather than exclusivity, making it easy for guests and locals alike to drop in, move with intention, and leave feeling restored.
January Reset Month Schedule at W Miami
JETSET Pilates
Sunday, January 11, 10:00 a.m.
Free, RSVP required
CKO Kickboxing Bootcamp
Saturday, January 17, 10:00 a.m.
Free, RSVP required
SQUEEZED Pilates
Tuesday, January 20, 6:30 p.m.
Free, RSVP required
The Most Miami
Saturday, January 24, 10:00 a.m.
Free, RSVP required
LUMIN8
Sunday, January 25, 12:00 p.m.
Free, RSVP required
Location:
W Miami
485 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
A City-Centric Take on Starting the Year Well
What sets W Miami’s January Reset Month apart is its understanding of how wellness fits into urban life. Rather than retreating from the city, these experiences embrace it, using Miami’s skyline, creative energy, and local talent as part of the reset itself.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.