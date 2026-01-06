The Best Things to Do in Los Angeles This Winter

Winter in Los Angeles looks different than most cities, but the calendar is just as full. From January through March, the city’s mild weather sets the stage for a steady mix of art exhibitions, live performances, food-driven festivals, and large-scale cultural events spread across neighborhoods from Downtown and Hollywood to Santa Monica and beyond. With fewer crowds than peak summer and no shortage of things happening indoors and out, winter is one of the best times to experience Los Angeles at a more comfortable pace while still tapping into its creative energy.
Where: 539 South Mission Road, Los Angeles, CA 90033
When: January 2 – February 8
Why go: American Icon is a high-energy immersive exhibition that traces the cultural impact of the Ford Mustang through six decades of American history. Blending large-scale projection, cinematic storytelling, real vehicles, and a 4D motion ride, the experience moves beyond a traditional car show and into pop culture, film, and design. From Hollywood car chases to counterculture road trips, it’s an engaging option for auto enthusiasts interested in how a single car became a lasting symbol of freedom and style.
Good to know: The experience lasts approximately 45 to 60 minutes and is suitable for all ages.
Where: Beverly Center (8500 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048)
When: Select dates in January and February
Why go: This virtual reality experience offers a deeply immersive way to explore the story of the Titanic, blending historical detail with first-person storytelling. Participants begin with a dive to the wreck site as it rests today, then travel back to 1912 to experience life aboard the ship, from walking the Grand Staircase to interacting with characters inspired by real passengers and crew.
Good to know: The full experience lasts about one hour. Advance booking is advised, as time slots are limited.
Where: 634 Mateo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021
When: Select dates from January through March
Why go: Bubble Planet is a playful, sensory-forward experience designed to feel light, imaginative, and visually engaging. Spread across more than ten themed rooms, the exhibition combines oversized bubble installations, colorful environments, illusions, and optional VR elements.
Good to know: The experience lasts approximately 60 to 90 minutes. All ages are welcome, with free entry for children under two. Socks are required for the Bubble Bath area.
Where: The Obscure (1356 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013)
When: Weekends in January
Why go: The Obscure blends craft distilling, cocktail culture, and immersive storytelling into a two-hour experience. Guests move through candlelit spaces inspired by myth and lore while sampling a curated tasting menu of house-made spirits and original cocktails, each tied to a narrative thread. It’s a thoughtfully paced evening that appeals to cocktail enthusiasts looking for something more experiential than a standard tasting room.
Good to know: This is a 21+ experience and valid ID is required. Each session includes six pours, three in-house spirits and three original cocktails. Zero-proof options are available upon request. Experiences are offered in themed “seasons,” which can be attended in any order. All-black attire is welcome but optional.
Where: Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall (1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015)
When: January 7–11
Why go: The LA Art Show offers one of the most comprehensive snapshots of the international art market on the West Coast. Spanning multiple eras and styles, the fair brings together galleries from across the U.S. and abroad, creating a mix that ranges from established names to newer voices entering the global scene. The scale of the event allows visitors to move easily between contemporary work, modern pieces, and experimental presentations, making it as useful for seasoned collectors as it is engaging for those looking to understand where the art world is headed right now.
Good to know: General admission tickets for Thursday through Sunday are $40, while tickets for the Wednesday opening night party are $250. The fair takes place entirely indoors and can easily take several hours to explore, so planning time accordingly is recommended.
Where: Los Angeles Equestrian Center (480 Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91506)
When: January 9, February 15, 26, March 6, 7, April 16, 17 and May 9
Why go: Celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings with a focused, live string quartet performance. The concert moves through key themes from the films and includes top hits from the trilogy like One Ring to Rule Them All and The Riders of Rohan. Celebrate the music behind the heroic journey of The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Good to know: The performance runs approximately 60 minutes, and late entry is not permitted once the concert begins. Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each ticketed zone. Guests are encouraged to dress as your favorite character or Lord of the Rings themed costume.
Where: Warwick (6507 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028)
When: January 10
Why go: Celebrate Golden Globes night with a red carpet gala and pre-party set in the heart of Hollywood. Guests arrive through a formal red carpet, mingle with celebrities and industry insiders, and enjoy live entertainment alongside complimentary gourmet bites, including lobster and caviar. The evening also includes professional event photography and exclusive VIP gift bags.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event and valid photo ID is required. Dress code is semi-formal to formal. Valet parking and nearby lots are available, though rideshare is recommended due to Hollywood traffic on awards night.
Where: CineVita (1248 District Drive, Inglewood, 90303)
When: January 10, 17 and 24
Why go: Tarantino Live transforms Quentin Tarantino’s iconic film soundtracks into a high-octane rock concert inside CineVita, one of the most breathtaking live venues in Los Angeles. With powerhouse performances, immersive staging, and Tarantino-inspired food and drinks, it is part concert, part theater, and part movie magic, an electrifying night out whether you’re a fan of the films or just the music.
Good to know: The show runs about 2.5 hours with an intermission. It’s recommended for ages 16+ due to adult themes and stylized violence.
Where: Historic Glendale Theater (324 North Orange Street, Glendale, 91203)
When: January 17, 25, February 13, March 7, May 2 and June 6
Why go: Step into an enchanting world where classical ballet meets luminous artistry. In this glowing reimagining of Sleeping Beauty, six dancers perform against a backdrop of darkness, their movements illuminated by vibrant, glow-in-the-dark costumes. Every twirl and leap transforms the stage into a living painting of light and grace, an unforgettable blend of dance, innovation, and fairy-tale wonder.
Good to know: The performance lasts about 60 minutes with no intermission. Seating is first-come, first-served within each zone, so arrive early for the best view.
Where: Participating restaurants across Los Angeles County
When: January 23 – February 6
Why go: Dine LA Restaurant Week is one of the easiest ways to explore the breadth of Los Angeles’ dining scene in a short window of time. For two weeks, hundreds of restaurants offer prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus that make it more approachable to try new neighborhoods, revisit established favorites, or book tables at places that are usually reserved for special occasions.
Good to know: There are no tickets or passes required. Simply make a reservation at a participating restaurant and request the Dine LA Restaurant Week menu when you arrive. Reservations are strongly recommended, as popular restaurants tend to book up quickly, especially for dinner and weekends.
Where: Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center (3200 Motor Ave, LA, 90034)
When: January 24, February 15 and April 11
Why go: This immersive theater experience places the audience directly inside a fictional courtroom grappling with a very real modern question: who is responsible when artificial intelligence causes harm? Centered on a fatal accident involving a driverless car, the performance unfolds through testimony, evidence, and live audience voting. Your decisions influence how the case develops, making each show slightly different and often sparking serious conversation afterward. It’s a rare mix of theater, ethics, and social experiment that feels especially relevant right now.
Good to know: The show runs for about 60 minutes and is recommended for ages 12 and up. Guests under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Phones are required to participate in live voting during key moments.
Where: Downtown Monterey Park (Garvey Avenue between Garfield & Alhambra Avenues)
When: January 31–February 1
Why go: The City of Monterey Park’s Lunar New Year Festival is one of Southern California’s largest and most established celebrations of the holiday, drawing thousands of visitors each year to the heart of the San Gabriel Valley. Spanning two full days, the festival blends traditional and contemporary programming, from lion and dragon dances and live cultural performances to food vendors, artisan booths, and a dedicated carnival fun zone.
Good to know: Admission is free and events run from morning through evening both days. Expect street closures in the immediate area, with free parking and shuttle service available from designated locations. The festival is family-friendly, largely outdoors, and easy to explore over a few hours or across multiple visits throughout the weekend.
Where: Historic Glendale Theater (324 North Orange Street, Glendale, CA 91203)
When: February 15 and March 27
Why go: This intimate live music experience pays tribute to two of the most influential figures in jazz and popular music. Performed by a talented live band, the show reimagines classics from Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong. Featuring songs like Fly Me To The Moon and My Way.
Good to know: The concert runs approximately one hour and is open to guests ages 18 and over. Seating is communal, with tables shared and seating assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each zone.
Where: Chinatown Gateway Monument (600 North Broadway, LA 90012)
When: February 21
Why go: The Golden Dragon Parade is one of Los Angeles’ longest-running and most iconic Lunar New Year celebrations, marking its 127th year in 2026. Held in the heart of Chinatown, the parade features elaborate dragon and lion dances, marching bands, cultural groups, and community organizations in a vibrant procession that reflects both tradition and the city’s multicultural spirit.
Good to know: Street closures begin as early as 10:00 AM, with the parade route running from Hill Street at Temple to Bernard, then looping back via Broadway. Expect road and freeway ramp closures throughout the area during the event window. Arriving early is strongly recommended, especially for grandstand seating.
Where: Starts at Dodger Stadium; finishes at Santa Monica Blvd & Avenue of the Stars, Century City
When: March 8
Why go: The Los Angeles Marathon is one of the city’s most iconic large-scale sporting events and a true snapshot of L.A. in motion. The 26.2-mile course takes runners on a point-to-point journey from Dodger Stadium through Downtown L.A., Hollywood, West Hollywood, and Beverly Hills before finishing in Century City. For spectators, the race doubles as a citywide block party, with DJs, school bands, drummers, lion dancers, and neighborhood cheering sections lining the route.
Good to know: Registration is required for runners and available through The McCourt Foundation. Spectators can watch for free along most of the course, with prime viewing areas in Downtown L.A., Hollywood, and near the finish line in Century City.
Where: NOS Events Center (689 S. E St, San Bernardino, CA 92408)
When: March 27–28
Why go: Beyond Wonderland SoCal is one of Southern California’s most visually immersive electronic music festivals, transforming the NOS Events Center into a full-scale Alice in Wonderland–inspired fantasy world. Across multiple stages, the festival blends top-tier EDM lineups with elaborate stage design, costumed performers, roaming art installations, and high-energy crowds.
Good to know: The NOS Events Center is an outdoor venue, so prepare for cool nighttime temperatures and long stretches on your feet. Expect large crowds, immersive visuals, and late-night sets, comfortable shoes and hydration are essential.
From world-class art fairs and immersive exhibitions to major cultural festivals, concerts, and city-defining events, Los Angeles in late winter and early spring offers something happening almost every night.
