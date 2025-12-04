The Inaugural Dance Hall of Fame Lights UpLos Angeles with a Historic, Star-Studded Celebration of Movement, Legacy and Joy

Shirley MacLaine: The first recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, the legendary actress and dancer’s bold, versatile career spans film, stage and live performance. A lifelong dancer, MacLaine made her professional dancing debut in a Broadway revival of Oklahoma! in the 1950s and has built a body of work defined by physicality, precision and storytelling from her standout performances in Sweet Charity and Irma La Douce to her acclaimed Las Vegas production The Gypsy in My Soul and her celebrated stage show Shirley MacLaine on Broadway. Her illustrious career comprises more than 80 credits across stage and screen, earning six Academy Award nominations, including a win for “Best Actress” in Terms of Endearment; six Emmy Award nominations; and seven Golden Globe Awards, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement; and the Legion of Honor in 2011, France’s most prestigious cultural award, presented by France’s Minister of Culture and Communication, Frederic Mitterrand. She is widely known for her iconic roles in The Apartment, Steel Magnolias and other classics and is the author of ten international bestsellers. This honor recognizes MacLaine’s enduring influence as a performer whose work helped shape modern musical and cinematic dance.

Alvin Ailey: Founder of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey transformed modern dance with choreography rooted in African American cultural experience. His landmark masterpiece Revelations remains one of the most performed and beloved modern dance pieces in history. Through his company, school and outreach programs, Ailey broke barriers, elevated Black voices and celebrated the power of the human spirit, redefining the possibilities of movement.

Mikhail Baryshnikov: Widely regarded as one of the greatest ballet dancers of all time, Baryshnikov’s career spans the Kirov Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet. His technical mastery, emotional depth and groundbreaking performances brought ballet to mainstream audiences around the world. Beyond dance, the Academy Award and Tony Award nominee has become a cultural icon and a passionate advocate for the arts.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “tWitch” studied hip-hop from an early age and grew to create a style all his own that spoke to a new generation of dancers. He rose to fame as a runner-up on Season 4 of TV’s So You Think You Can Dance and then as a DJ and dancer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. His unique style took him into the world of film with Step Up 2 and the Magic Mike franchise. He returned to SYTYCD as an All-Star, choreographer, mentor and judge. But it was through his own unique style of dance, his global presence and impact, and a successful career in TV & film that solidified his place in the world of hip-hop. His influence, energy, and passion helped redefine hip-hop as a form of storytelling that continues to inspire and connect across generations.

In 2015, Copeland made history as the first African American woman promoted to principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre (ABT). Known for her artistry and athleticism, she has performed lead roles in Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and Firebird. She recently took her final bow with ABT on Oct. 22, 2025. Offstage, she continues to champion diversity and accessibility in ballet through her foundation, The Misty Copeland Foundation. She additionally founded Life in Motion Productions, a production company with a mission to expose audiences to inspiring and entertaining art and culture-based stories, using her platform to inspire and empower young dancers worldwide.

Bob Fosse: A founder of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), Fosse remains one of the most influential figures in Broadway and film history. The only person ever to win an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Award for directing in the same year, he earned eight Tony Awards overall, more than any other choreographer. His distinct, instantly recognizable style, turned-in knees, hunched shoulders, and syncopated precision, revolutionized musical theater. Through works such as Cabaret, All That Jazz, Chicago, Sweet Charity and Pippin, Fosse redefined the art form and left a legacy that continues to inspire generations of dancers and storytellers.

Martha Graham: Named the “Dancer of the Century” in 1999 by Time Magazine, Graham was one of the great pioneers of American Dance and developed a powerful new movement vocabulary based on contraction and release. Her choreography redefined expression through dance and continues to influence generations of choreographers and performers. The Martha Graham Dance Company, founded by Graham in 1926, remains one of the world’s most respected and celebrated dance companies.

Gene Kelly: Kelly brought athleticism and charisma to dance in film, redefining the male dancer’s image in Hollywood musicals. Known for classics like Singin’ in the Rain and An American in Paris, he choreographed and co-directed iconic sequences that combined cinematic innovation with timeless joy. His work forever linked dance with film as a storytelling art form.

Kenny Ortega: Known as The Quintessential Music Man, Ortega has directed, choreographed, and created some of the most beloved cultural touchstones of all time, including Dirty Dancing, Newsies, Hocus Pocus, and the High School Musical and The Descendants franchises, among many others. Ortega also discovered and platformed the careers of stars such as young Christian Bale, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Charlie Gillespie, among others, as well as worked with Miley Cyrus, The Cheetah Girls and The Jonas Brothers. A protégé of Gene Kelly, he began his career choreographing for music legends, including The Tubes, Elton John, Cher, Gloria Estefan, The Pointer Sisters, Gladys Knight, Fleetwood Mac and Diana Ross, before also moving into film and television. He served as Michael Jackson’s longtime creative partner and concert director, shaping some of pop’s most iconic performances and inspiring an unprecedented global community of fans of all ages throughout his career. Ortega has been hailed as the “Billion Dollar Maestro” by Variety and, in addition to countless international accolades, has received three Emmy Awards, two Directors Guild Awards, and the prestigious Disney Legends Award.

Jerome Robbins: A towering figure in both ballet and Broadway, Robbins’ genius extended from West Side Story and Fiddler on the Roof to The King and I and Gypsy. He combined narrative precision with emotional movement, earning two Academy Awards for the film, West Side Story, in addition to four Tony Awards, five Donaldson Awards, an Emmy Award, the Screen Directors' Guild Award and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award. Robbins was a 1981 Kennedy Center Honors Recipient and was awarded the French Chevalier dans l'Ordre National de la Legion d'Honneur. Among the more than 60 ballets he created are Fancy Free, Afternoon of a Faun, The Concert, Dances at a Gathering, Glass Pieces and West Side Story Suite, which are in the repertoires of major dance companies throughout the world.