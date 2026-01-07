Events

Best Things to Do in Dallas–Fort Worth this Winter 2026

From major cultural festivals and immersive exhibits to concerts, food events, and can’t-miss city experiences in Dallas-Fort Worth from January to March 2026
Old Red Museum - Dallas, Texas

Winter and early spring are an ideal time to explore the Dallas–Fort Worth area, when cooler temperatures make way for a packed calendar of cultural events, exhibitions, live music, and seasonal festivals. From downtown Dallas to Fort Worth’s historic districts, the region comes alive with art shows, culinary celebrations, immersive experiences, and large-scale sporting and entertainment events that draw visitors from across Texas and beyond. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or looking for something new to do close to home, this guide highlights the most interesting things happening across DFW in the months ahead.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition

Harry Potter™: The ExhibitionPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: 14902 Preston Road, Dallas
When: Daily in January

Why go: This Exhibition brings the Wizarding World to life through a highly interactive, museum-style experience that goes far beyond static displays. Visitors can explore immersive galleries inspired by iconic locations like the Great Hall and Hagrid’s Hut, see authentic costumes and props from the films, and take part in hands-on activities such as casting spells, brewing potions, and testing Quidditch skills.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: Most visits take 60–90 minutes. Timed-entry tickets are the most affordable option, while Flex and Flex+ tickets allow more scheduling freedom and include perks like an audio guide and expedited entry.

Bubble Planet: An Immersive Experience

Bubble Planet - Inside a bubble roomPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Grapevine Mall (3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX, 76051)
When: Select dates from January through September 2026

Why go: Bubble Planet is a playful, multi-sensory experience designed to spark curiosity and imagination across all ages. Spread across more than 10 themed rooms, the exhibition invites visitors to move through a series of colorful, tactile environments filled with oversized bubbles, light installations, optical illusions, and interactive elements.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: Most visits take 60–90 minutes, depending on how much time you spend in each room. Socks are required for the Bubble Bath area, so plan accordingly.

Astra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Amongst the Stars

Astra LuminaPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Trinity Forest Adventure Park (1800 Dowdy Ferry Rd, Dallas, TX 75217)
When: Weekends in January

Why go: Astra Lumina transforms a wooded trail into a cinematic nighttime experience built around light, sound, and movement. Created by Moment Factory, the one-mile walk leads visitors through a series of immersive installations where illuminated pathways, overhead light effects, and ambient soundscapes create the feeling of moving through a living constellation. Astra Lumina is designed to be taken slowly, encouraging visitors to wander, pause, and experience the forest as it shifts from darkness into glowing, star-inspired environments.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: The experience lasts about one hour. Parking should be reserved in advance for the lowest rates, as onsite pricing is higher and street parking is not available. Astra Lumina is a cashless event, so all parking, food, and merchandise purchases must be made by card or mobile payment.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive QuestPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: 2712 N Central Expy, Plano, TX 75074
When: Weekends in January

Why go: This immersive experience turns the world of Dungeons & Dragons into a live, choice-driven adventure where you are the hero. Instead of watching the story unfold, you actively shape it by selecting your class, making decisions, and facing iconic creatures inside a fully realized fantasy environment. With theatrical performances, cinematic visuals, and interactive encounters spread across a massive, dungeon-like space, the experience appeals equally to longtime D&D fans and first-timers curious about the game’s storytelling power. Each run-through can play out differently, making repeat visits genuinely rewarding.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: The experience lasts about one hour. The venue is cashless and accepts only credit or debit cards for food, drinks, and merchandise. While all ages are welcome, some scenes may feel intense for very young children.

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Where: Dickies Arena (3400 Burnett Tandy Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76101)
When: January 16 – February 7

Why go: The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is one of Texas’ most iconic winter traditions, offering a full-scale celebration of Western culture that goes far beyond rodeo nights. Alongside professional rodeo events like the PRORODEO Rookie Rally, Bulls’ Night Out, and specialty showcases such as Best of Mexico Celebración and Cowboys of Color Rodeo, the event features livestock and horse shows, hands-on exhibits, live music, and a carnival midway.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: The Stock Show runs for more than three weeks, making it easy to visit multiple times for different experiences. The event is family-friendly, with interactive exhibits and kid-focused programming throughout the grounds. Popular rodeo performances and weekend dates tend to sell out, so advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended.

Glow or Go: A Thrilling Group Experience

Glow or Go: A Thrilling Group ExperiencePhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Fever Hub Dallas | Exhibition & Experience Center (921 N. Riverfront Blvd, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75207)
When: Select dates in January, February, and March

Why go: Glow or Go turns teamwork into a fast-paced, physical challenge that feels like stepping inside a real-life video game. Groups move through five immersive rooms filled with laser mazes, reflex tests, puzzle challenges, and movement-based games that reward communication and quick thinking as much as agility. The experience builds toward a high-energy finale that’s messy, colorful, and genuinely memorable.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: The experience lasts approximately 75 minutes and is designed for groups. Participants must be at least 51 inches tall, and children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

SENSAS: A Unique Multisensory Experience

SENSAS: A Unique Multisensory ExperiencePhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Fever Hub Dallas | Exhibition & Experience Center (921 N. Riverfront Blvd, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75207)
When: Select dates in January, February, and March

Why go: A collaborative, two-hour experience designed to challenge how you perceive the world through sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch. Moving between pitch-dark environments and vividly colored sensory labs, teams work together to complete playful but thought-provoking challenges that emphasize trust, communication, and shared discovery.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: The experience lasts approximately two hours and is designed for groups of at least four participants.

Ballet of Lights: Sleeping Beauty in a Sparkling Show

Ballet of Lights Sleeping Beauty in a Sparkling Show Photo Courtesy of Fever

Where: Irving Arts Center (3333 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75062)
When: January 16 and March 20

Why go: This inventive ballet reimagines Sleeping Beauty through a visual lens that blends classical dance with modern stage technology. Performed by six local dancers, the production uses glow-in-the-dark costumes to trace movement and choreography with light, turning familiar scenes into something visually striking and contemporary.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: The performance runs approximately 60 minutes with no intermission, and late entry is not permitted once the show begins. Seating is first come, first served within each zone, so arriving early is recommended.

Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift

Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor SwiftPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Frontiers of Flight Museum (6911 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209)
When: January 17, 23, and March 1

Why go: This Candlelight concert reimagines Taylor Swift’s music through elegant string arrangements, offering a fresh way to experience songs that span her career from Love Story and You Belong With Me to Cruel Summer, Anti-Hero, and her Folklore era. Performed by a live string quartet, the program highlights Swift’s songwriting and melodic structure.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: The concert runs approximately 60 minutes, with doors opening 45 minutes before showtime. Late entry is not permitted once the performance begins. Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each ticketed zone.

Irving, Texas Emerges as a Racecation Hotspot

2026 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade

Where: Along Martin Luther King Blvd
When: January 19, 2026

Why go: The City of Dallas’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade is one of the city’s most meaningful civic events, bringing together community organizations, schools, faith groups, and residents to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.. Centered on the 2026 theme “Walking Together in Unity with Purpose,” the parade emphasizes collective action, service, and reflection rather than spectacle alone.

Event Details

Good to know: The parade is free and open to the public. No tickets are required for spectators. Street closures will be in effect along the route, and arriving early is recommended for viewing.

Amazing Art Expo Dallas 2026: Free Pop Culture Art & Cosplay Expo

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Dallas – Campbell Centre (8250 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75206)
When: January 23–25

Why go: Amazing Art Expo Dallas is a free, fan-driven celebration of pop culture, bringing together artists, cosplayers, collectors, and fandoms under one roof. The three-day expo spans everything from anime and Disney to Star Wars, Marvel, DC, horror, and fantasy worlds like Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and Alice in Wonderland. In addition to artist booths and cosplay-friendly spaces, the event features special guest appearances from film, television, and anime, making it an accessible and lively option for both dedicated fans and casual visitors.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: Admission is free for all three days, with optional ticket upgrades available for select experiences or meet-and-greet opportunities.

The Jury Experience – Death by AI: Who Pays the Price?

The Jury Experience – Death by AI: Will New York Make Justice?Photo Courtesy of Fever

Where: Dallas Children’s Theater (5938 Skillman Street, Dallas, 75231)
When: January 30, February 12, and April 4

Why go: This immersive courtroom drama places you directly in the role of a juror, confronting a timely and unsettling question: who is responsible when artificial intelligence causes a fatal mistake? Centered on a driverless car accident, the experience blends live theater with audience participation, asking you to evaluate testimony, examine evidence, and vote on key decisions that shape the outcome.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: The experience runs approximately 60 minutes. Audience participation is a core part of the show, and guests will use their phones to scan QR codes and vote during key moments.

Candlelight: Tribute to The Beatles

Candlelight Concert performancePhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Frontiers of Flight Museum (6911 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209)
When: January 31, February 1, and March 6

Why go: This Candlelight concert offers a stripped-back, thoughtfully take on The Beatles’ catalog, performed live by a string quartet inside the Frontiers of Flight Museum. Hearing songs like Here Comes the Sun, Eleanor Rigby, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, and Hey Jude reinterpreted through classical instrumentation puts the focus squarely on melody and composition.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: The performance runs approximately 60 minutes, and doors open one hour before the show. Late entry is not permitted once the concert begins. Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each ticketed zone.

The Harlem Globetrotters: 100 Year Tour

Where: American Airlines Center (2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219)
When: February 15, 2026

Why go: The Harlem Globetrotters’ 100 Year Tour is a once-in-a-century celebration of the team that transformed basketball into pure entertainment. Blending elite athleticism with comedy, showmanship, and fan interaction, the Globetrotters deliver gravity-defying dunks, trick shots, and crowd-hyping moments that appeal to all ages. This milestone tour honors a century of iconic players while showcasing today’s stars in a high-energy matchup against the Washington Generals.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: This is a family-friendly event with strong audience participation, including pre-game and post-game fan experiences.

Dallas Blooms

Where: Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden (8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218)
When: Mid-February through mid-April

Why go: Dallas Blooms is the largest floral festival in the Southwest and a signature spring event in North Texas. Each year, the Dallas Arboretum transforms into a large-scale seasonal display featuring more than 500,000 blooms, including tulips, pansies, daffodils, and hyacinths arranged throughout the garden’s grounds.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: Dallas Blooms is included with general admission to the Arboretum. Admission typically ranges from $13 to $22 per person, depending on date and demand. Parking is available onsite for an additional fee.

Fort Worth Music Festival

Where: Fort Worth Stockyards (131 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164)
When: February 26 – March 1, 2026

Why go: Fort Worth Music Festival is a multi-day live music event set in the historic Stockyards, bringing together emerging Texas artists, industry professionals, and fans for four days of performances across seven or more stages. Designed as both a festival and a music networking conference, it offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the business of music while spotlighting up-and-coming local and regional talent.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: The festival is all ages and takes place throughout the Stockyards district. Performances run across multiple stages, planning ahead can help you catch your favorite sets and panels once the schedule is released.

North Texas Irish Festival

Where: Fair Park (3809 Grand Ave. in South Dallas)
When: March 6–8

Why go:
The North Texas Irish Festival is one of the largest Irish cultural festivals in the U.S., with a long-standing reputation for putting traditional Irish music at its core. Now in its 44th year, the festival brings together world-class musicians, dancers, and storytellers to celebrate Irish and Celtic heritage. Beyond the stages, the festival offers whiskey tastings, cultural demonstrations, folk storytelling, and hands-on activities.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: General admission tickets typically range from $15 to $40 and can be purchased online through the festival’s official website. Fair Park is easily accessible via public transit, and taking the DART Green Line to Fair Park Station is a convenient way to avoid parking congestion.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

Where: Block Party (2908 Greenville Ave, Dallas TX 75206)
When: March 14, 2026

Why go: The St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival on Greenville Avenue is one of Dallas’ longest-running and most popular street celebrations, drawing thousands each year for a full day of music, food, and neighborhood energy. With more than 90 floats, live entertainment, and a festival atmosphere that stretches along Lower Greenville, it strikes a balance between family-friendly tradition and lively social gatherings. Whether you’re watching the parade, exploring food trucks and vendors, or hopping between nearby bars and breweries, it’s a classic Dallas spring event that feels both festive and distinctly local.

Event Details

Good to know: The parade and outdoor festival are free to attend. Parking in the area is extremely limited on parade day and rideshare, or DART Rail is strongly recommended.

Dallas Soul Food Festival

Dallas Soul Food Festival 2026Photo Courtesy of Eventbrite

Where: Lofty Spaces (816 Montgomery Street, Dallas, TX 75215)
When: March 22

Why go: The Dallas Soul Food Festival is a celebration of Southern cooking, culture, and community, bringing together more than 30 food vendors from across Texas and neighboring states. From classic comfort dishes like oxtails, fried chicken, greens, and candied yams to barbecue, desserts, and thoughtfully prepared vegan and keto options, the festival offers a broad look at how soul food continues to evolve while staying rooted in tradition. Live music, food competitions, local artisans, and a family-friendly atmosphere make this the perfect weekend event.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: Parking is free, pets are welcome if leashed, and arriving close to noon is recommended for shorter lines and the best food selection.

Top Cultural Events in Fort Worth 2025–2026: A Guide to the City’s Most Iconic Festivals and Celebrations

From immersive art installations and candlelit concerts to major cultural festivals, food events, and family-friendly experiences, the Dallas–Fort Worth calendar is packed with standout moments in the months ahead. Whether you’re planning a weekend outing, a date night, or a seasonal trip built around a specific event, these listings highlight the experiences that define the region right now.

