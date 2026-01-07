Best Things to Do in Dallas–Fort Worth this Winter 2026

Winter and early spring are an ideal time to explore the Dallas–Fort Worth area, when cooler temperatures make way for a packed calendar of cultural events, exhibitions, live music, and seasonal festivals. From downtown Dallas to Fort Worth’s historic districts, the region comes alive with art shows, culinary celebrations, immersive experiences, and large-scale sporting and entertainment events that draw visitors from across Texas and beyond. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or looking for something new to do close to home, this guide highlights the most interesting things happening across DFW in the months ahead.