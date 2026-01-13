Miles of Smiles: Ride2Revive’s Exotic Car Experience Fuels Healing and Hope

Trained drivers escort children around the track, giving them a taste of what it feels like to fly — safely, of course. But the event goes beyond the asphalt. Music, face painting, bounce houses, and catered treats make the day feel more like a festival than a medical respite. Parents can connect with other families, volunteers offer hands-on support, and the entire space buzzes with joy and community. If you’re wondering whether the kids are overwhelmed, don’t be. This is a day they look forward to all year. For many, it’s the highlight of their treatment calendar.