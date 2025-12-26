How Gary Gabel Turned Civic Concern Into The Constitution Kids—and Why It Matters Now
Gary Gabel is an Entrepreneur and Author. The Constitution Kids is his third book and was written because the U.S. Constitution is the subject of much conversation and is being challenged on a daily basis. Gary’s experience in leadership training and development enabled him to translate a difficult to read document into a true life experience for the reader.
Three quirky teens—Alex, Kali, and Roman—find themselves caught in a heated protest over book bans, prompting them to dive into the mystery of the Constitution. What follows is a magical, time-jumping journey powered by a “living” book called The Living Constitution and a host of historical figures who serve as their guides. From 1787 Philadelphia to Nazi Germany and Soviet gulags, the trio uncovers not just facts, but the why behind America’s founding principles.
This isn’t just a book about amendments—it’s about empathy, courage, and the sometimes terrifying cost of freedom.
The Constitution Kids blends real-life stakes with teen-friendly humor and heart. Kali’s empathic powers,
Packed with teachable moments, history, and adventure, this book proves that learning about the Constitution doesn’t have to be dry or boring. It can be thrilling, meaningful—and just might change how young readers see their rights, their country, and themselves.
Our Conversation with Gary Gabel
What inspired you to write The Constitution Kids?
I was inspired by the growing conversations about Constitutional rights in today’s world and the realization that many people, including younger generations, don’t fully understand what the Constitution actually says or means. I wanted to create a way to make it approachable, exciting, and relevant for both young and old readers. By using relatable characters and adventurous storytelling, I hope to show that the Constitution isn’t just an old document— it’s a living part of our daily lives, and understanding it is essential for empowering the next generation of leaders.
How did you create your characters Alex, Kali, and Roman?
The three 15 year olds were created so that the story would remain accessible and entertaining. I wanted each teen to have a different personality—one that would complement the others—so, Alex was drafted as the “communicator” in the group, Kali became the “intuitive empath,” and Roman became the “inventor.” These traits come out in various ways throughout The Constitution Kids, providing humor and empathy even in serious situations. The three teens serve as catalysts to turn the exploration of the Constitution into a magical experience.
How did you choose the places and historical figures to highlight in the book?
Each historical figure was chosen because they represent a unique perspective on the Constitution and its impact over time. Figures like Ben Franklin, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Alice Paul embody different aspects of what it means to fight for justice and rights under the Constitution. Some of the locations were selected so that the reader could get an up-close picture of the places where key events actually happened. Other locations, like the Russian Gulag, were selected to help the reader see the contrast between what our Constitution provides for us versus the difficulty experienced by people in countries that do not have the protections the Constitution provides.
Especially given the current political situation, what do you hope kids take away from the book?
I would hope both kids and adults who read The Constitution Kids will come away with an understanding of how important this document is to protecting our rights as citizens of The United States. I also hope it goes even further, inspiring the readers to stand up for the Constitution, since it is being challenged today from all quarters.
What are you working on now?
My work is taking me in several directions right now. First of all, I am busy promoting The Constitution Kids since I feel strongly that it can have a hugely positive effect on those who read it.
Secondly, I am working with Union Mission in Savannah, Georgia. Union Mission provides shelters for homeless men and women in the Savannah area, along with providing various tools to help them rise out of homelessness. They have been using one of my other books, Personal Takeover, a self-help book, in training programs designed to help their clients understand how the mindsets we hold about ourselves and the outside world affect our future. I am working with them on several programs to help participants understand their own ”negathoughts,” (a term I coined). Negathoughts are thoughts we hold that totally disempower us. The program focuses on how they can “re-write” their negathoughts and shift any mindsets that may be holding them back.
The Constitution Kids Receives Prestigious Mom’s Choice Award®
West Bloomfield, Michigan — May 23, 2025 — The Constitution Kids, released in February, is a powerful and engaging children’s book that brings the U.S. Constitution to life, has been awarded the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award®, a trusted benchmark for excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services.
After a thorough evaluation by a panel of judges, The Constitution Kids was recognized as one of the best in its category. The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) panel uses a proprietary evaluation methodology that considers production quality, design, educational and entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.
More about the Author
GARY J. GABEL, ED.D., has spoken to groups throughout the United States on the subjects of personal takeover, accountability, and leadership. He has personally trained thousands of people, primarily in the areas of leadership, management, motivating performance, presentation effectiveness, sales, and customer service. He has worked with over 200 CEOs, helping them build high-performing teams.
Besides The Constitution Kids, Gary has written several books, including Day One, which was jointly authored with Tom Buck and published in 2020. Gary’s other book, Personal Takeover, was released in October 2019.
Gary was the 2001 Entrepreneur of the Year for Service Companies in Michigan. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Economics and a doctorate in Education. He formerly served as Chair of the National Council on Education and Human Development at The George Washington University. His current memberships include the Oakland Schools Education Foundation Board of Trustees and Mensa.
He lives in West Bloomfield, Michigan.
