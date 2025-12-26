How Gary Gabel Turned Civic Concern Into The Constitution Kids—and Why It Matters Now

A

My work is taking me in several directions right now. First of all, I am busy promoting The Constitution Kids since I feel strongly that it can have a hugely positive effect on those who read it.

Secondly, I am working with Union Mission in Savannah, Georgia. Union Mission provides shelters for homeless men and women in the Savannah area, along with providing various tools to help them rise out of homelessness. They have been using one of my other books, Personal Takeover, a self-help book, in training programs designed to help their clients understand how the mindsets we hold about ourselves and the outside world affect our future. I am working with them on several programs to help participants understand their own ”negathoughts,” (a term I coined). Negathoughts are thoughts we hold that totally disempower us. The program focuses on how they can “re-write” their negathoughts and shift any mindsets that may be holding them back.