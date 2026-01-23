5 Unique Miami Date Night Ideas for Valentine’s Day 2026

Created by former Division I athlete Nofar Hagag, the class is designed specifically for male bodies and movement patterns, with a focus on functional strength, joint protection, and long-term performance. Each 50-minute session is split evenly between the Reformer and the Cadillac, making it particularly effective for men who run, lift, cycle, golf, or play tennis. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing Miami@NofarMethod.com.