Miami’s Most Stylish Galentine’s Day Plans for 2026

Valentine’s Day may get the headlines, but Galentine’s Day has become its own moment. In Miami, that moment is defined by rooftop views, creative cocktails, wellness-forward rituals, playful karaoke nights, and staycations designed for friends who want to celebrate on their own terms. Whether the plan calls for dressing up, staying in, or doing a little of both, these Galentine’s Day experiences across the city offer thoughtful ways to toast friendship with style.