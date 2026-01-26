Valentine’s Day in New York City: The Best Events, Shows, Dining & Experiences

NYC Viewpoints to Experience

Edge at Hudson Yards – Sunset VIP Admission

Celebrate NYC at sunset with champagne. A dramatic sky deck more than 1,100 feet above Manhattan, featuring angled glass walls, a glass floor, outdoor seating, and sweeping skyline views.

Empire State Building Observatory – 86th & 102nd Floors

A classic New York experience offering open-air and enclosed observation decks with panoramic views stretching across all five boroughs.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

A multi-sensory experience combining mirrored installations, contemporary art, and expansive city views high above Midtown Manhattan.

VIP Top of the Rock Pass

A premium visit to Rockefeller Center’s observation deck with priority entry, VIP Lounge access, and a guided experience to the top. Highlights include The Beam photo experience, panoramic skyline views, and an included photo package.