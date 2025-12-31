The Best Things to Do in New York City This Winter 2026

New York doesn’t hibernate in winter. From January through March, the city’s museums, theaters, and cultural institutions roll out some of their strongest programming of the year, while restaurants and pop-ups lean into the season.
Whether you’re planning a winter trip or looking for something new to do locally, this guide highlights the events and experiences that make winter in New York City worth your time.
Where: ARTECHOUSE NYC (Chelsea Market, 439 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011)
When: Daily in January
Why go: SUBMERGE transforms ARTECHOUSE’s underground gallery into a large-scale digital exhibition that explores where art, technology, and cinema intersect. Featuring work by 15 international artists, including Emmy-winning creators and designers working across film, music, and digital culture, the show unfolds across a sweeping 270-degree canvas in ultra-high resolution. The result feels immersive without being chaotic, offering a focused look at how contemporary artists are using advanced rendering technology to push visual storytelling forward.
Good to know: The experience lasts about 60 minutes and is open to all ages. Tickets are timed, so booking in advance is recommended, especially for evenings and weekends.
Where: ARTE MUSEUM New York (61 Chelsea Piers, New York, NY 10011)
When: Daily in January and February
Why go: ARTE MUSEUM offers a calm, immersive indoor activity for a cold city day. The exhibition blends large-scale digital installations inspired by nature with layered soundscapes and custom-created scents, creating a fully sensory experience that feels both meditative and visually striking. It’s an easy, weather-proof cultural outing that works just as well for art lovers as it does for visitors looking for something different from traditional museums.
Good to know: Plan to spend about 90 minutes inside. All ages are welcome, with free entry for children under three. The experience ends at ARTE CAFE, where interactive media art and tea service extend the visit without feeling rushed.
Where: American Dream Mall (1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073)
When: Select dates in January and February
Why go: Bubble Planet is a playful, sensory-driven experience that leans into color, movement, and interaction. Spread across eight themed rooms, the exhibition combines oversized bubble installations, light effects, illusions, and VR elements to create an environment that feels imaginative without being overwhelming. It’s especially well-suited for families, groups, or anyone looking for a lighthearted indoor outing during the winter months, with plenty of visual moments built into the experience.
Good to know: The experience lasts about 60 minutes. All ages are welcome, though children 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult, and children two and under enter free. Socks are required for the bubble bath area. Weekends and school holidays tend to book up quickly.
Where: Participating hotels across New York City
When: January 2–February 12
Why go: NYC Hotel Week offers a rare opportunity to stay at a wide range of New York City hotels at a meaningful discount during the winter season. With 25% off participating properties, it’s a smart time to plan anything from a quick weekend escape to a longer stay, especially when hotel availability is typically better and the city feels more accessible. The promotion pairs well with winter events and cultural programming happening across the city during this period.
Good to know: Discounted rates apply to stays between January 2 and February 12, and participating hotels vary by availability. Booking early is recommended, as popular properties tend to sell out. NYC Hotel Week overlaps with NYC Winter Outing from January 20 to February 12, which also includes NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week, and NYC Must-See Week.
Where: St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church (157 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201)
When: January 3; February 26 and 27; March 7
Why go: This candlelit concert reinterprets Taylor Swift’s music through a classical lens, performed by a live string quartet inside one of Brooklyn’s most atmospheric historic churches. The setting, illuminated entirely by candlelight. Even for non–Swift fans, the focus on arrangement, acoustics, and mood makes this a quietly memorable winter evening.
Good to know: The performance runs approximately 65 minutes, and late entry is not permitted once the concert begins. Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each zone.
Where: Winter Jazzfest (Multiple venues across Manhattan and Brooklyn)
When: January 8-13
Why go: Winter Jazzfest is one of New York City’s most respected music festivals, drawing an international mix of established jazz artists, experimental performers, and emerging voices. Spread across dozens of venues, the festival invites audiences to move through the city and experience performances that range from traditional jazz to boundary-pushing collaborations. It’s less about one headliner and more about discovery, making it especially appealing for music lovers who enjoy variety and depth rather than a single marquee show.
Good to know: Events take place at multiple venues, with tickets sold as single-show passes, day passes, and all-access badges depending on the lineup. Performances often sell out, particularly at smaller clubs, so planning ahead is recommended.
If you’re attending Winter Jazzfest, the Giant Step 35.5 Years Celebration is one of the standout shows on the lineup, bringing together longtime collaborators and special guests for a set that reflects the label’s influence on the city’s jazz scene.
Where: Irondale (85 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217)
When: January 9 and 15; February 21 and 28
Why go: This immersive theater experience places the audience directly inside a fictional courtroom grappling with a very real modern question: who is responsible when artificial intelligence causes harm? Centered on a fatal accident involving a driverless car, the performance unfolds through testimony, evidence, and live audience voting. Your decisions influence how the case develops, making each show slightly different and often sparking serious conversation afterward. It’s a rare mix of theater, ethics, and social experiment that feels especially relevant right now.
Good to know: The show runs about 60 minutes and is recommended for ages 12 and up. Guests under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Phones are required to participate in live voting during key moments.
Where: Arlo NoMad (11 East 31st Street, New York, NY 10016)
When: January 16 and 30; February 13 and 27; March 13 and 27
Why go: Dining in the Dark strips away visual cues and shifts the focus entirely to taste, texture, and aroma. Guests are served a three-course menu while blindfolded, encouraging a slower, more attentive way of eating that often leads to surprising reactions and conversation at the table. It’s an intimate experience that works especially well for date nights, small groups, or anyone looking to break out of routine.
Good to know: Menu options include meat, seafood, or vegan selections, and dietary requirements must be submitted after ticket purchase. The experience is recommended for ages 12 and up, with guests under 16 accompanied by an adult. Drinks and gratuity are not included and are paid separately at the end of the evening.
Where: Chelsea Industrial (535–549 West 28th Street, New York, NY 10001)
When: January 17
Why go: New York City Wine Fest offers a relaxed, tasting-forward way to explore wines from around the world without committing to a formal class or seated tasting. Guests can sample freely throughout their session while enjoying live music, casual food options, and interactive games, creating an atmosphere that feels social rather than structured. It’s well-suited for groups or anyone looking to warm up with wine during the winter months.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event, and valid photo ID is required for entry. Admission includes a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited wine samples during your session. Designated driver tickets are offered at a reduced price, though designated drivers must also be 21+ and will not receive a tasting glass.
Where: SVA Theatre (333 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011)
When: January 17–18
Why go: This two-day event brings together gaming culture, live performance, and industry conversation in a way few festivals do. GG Fest focuses on the creative side of gaming, with panels, podcasts, and behind-the-scenes conversations featuring developers, critics, and industry voices, followed by a live “Supergiant Games: Unplugged” concert celebrating the music of Hades and Hades II.
The second night shifts to awards mode, honoring standout games and creators in a live ceremony that blends comedy, music, and special guest appearances. It’s a rare chance to experience gaming as both art and performance.
Good to know: Seating for GG Fest and the Supergiant concert is general admission, with attendees choosing seats upon arrival. A limited number of after-party passes are available for Awards Night only and must be purchased as an add-on. Two-day passes offer a discounted bundle and preferred seating for the awards ceremony.
Where: Participating Broadway theaters across New York City
When: January 20–February 12
Why go: NYC Broadway Week is one of the best opportunities of the year to see major Broadway productions at a reduced price. The promotion offers two-for-one tickets to a wide range of shows, from long-running classics to newer productions, making it easier to plan a theater night without committing to premium pricing. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a frequent theatergoer, it’s a smart way to experience Broadway during the quieter winter season.
Good to know: The full list of participating shows is released on January 7, and popular productions often book quickly once tickets go live. Planning early gives you the best selection, especially for weekend performances and well-known titles.
Where: Participating restaurants across all five boroughs
When: January 20–February 12
Why go: NYC Restaurant Week makes it easier to experience the city’s dining scene at a more approachable price point. Hundreds of restaurants participate, offering prix-fixe menus that often highlight signature dishes or seasonal specialties. It’s a practical way to try well-known spots you may have skipped before or to explore neighborhoods and cuisines outside your usual rotation.
Good to know: Participating restaurants and menus are released on January 7, and reservations tend to fill quickly once booking opens. Prix-fixe pricing typically applies to lunch and/or dinner, with taxes and gratuity not included.
Where: Participating attractions, museums, performing arts venues, and tours across all five boroughs
When: January 20–February 12
Why go: NYC Must-See Week makes it easier to experience some of the city’s most popular attractions at a reduced cost. The program offers two-for-one tickets to museums, tours, and performing arts experiences, making it a practical option for visitors and locals alike who want to explore beyond their usual routines. It’s especially appealing during winter, when crowds are lighter and booking availability tends to be better.
Good to know: Reservations open on January 7, and availability varies by attraction. Some experiences require advance booking and may have limited time slots or blackout dates. NYC Must-See Week runs alongside NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Broadway Week as part of NYC Winter Outing, making it easy to combine multiple offers into one trip or weekend.
Where: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center (429 11th Avenue New York, NY 10001)
When: January 21–25
Why go: The New York Boat Show is one of the nation’s longest-running boat and marine lifestyle exhibitions, bringing hundreds of boats, accessories, and marine brands under one roof at the Javits Center. It’s a great way to see the latest models from cruisers and yachts to fishing boats and personal watercraft, alongside hands-on exhibits, boating education, and interactive displays that appeal to both seasoned boaters and curious first timers.
Good to know: Advance ticket purchase can save time at entry, and most boats on display are available to board, though exhibitor policies on walk-on access vary.
Where: Park Avenue Armory (643 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10065)
When: January 23–February 1
Why go: The Winter Show is widely regarded as the most prestigious antiques and design fair in the United States. Formerly known as the Winter Antiques Show, it brings together more than 70 internationally respected dealers presenting works that span 5,000 years, from ancient objects and fine art to Art Deco and contemporary design.
Every piece is rigorously vetted by experts, making this a rare opportunity to view museum-quality material in a single setting. The fair also supports the East Side House Settlement, with ticket proceeds benefiting education and workforce development programs in New York City.
Good to know: Tickets include access to the fair’s In-Dialogue public programs and a copy of the exhibition catalogue while supplies last. Collectors Passes allow unlimited entry during public hours and access to panel discussions. A complimentary coat check is mandatory for coats, umbrellas, backpacks, and large bags, which are not permitted on the show floor.
Where: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center (429 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001)
When: January 24–25
Why go: The New York Travel & Adventure Show brings together destinations, tour operators, cruise lines, and travel experts from around the world under one roof. It’s a hands-on way to gather ideas, compare options, and speak directly with specialists who can help tailor future trips. In addition to exhibitor booths, the show features on-floor theaters with talks on travel trends, practical planning advice, and destination insights, along with appearances from well-known travel personalities.
Good to know: Your ticket includes access to all seminars, panels, and celebrity talks on the show floor, along with exclusive show-only deals and giveaways. The event can get busy midday, so arriving early makes it easier to navigate booths and attend popular talks. Comfortable shoes are recommended, as the Javits Center is expansive and easy to spend several hours exploring.
Where: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center (429 11th Avenue, New York, New York 10001)
When: January 31 and February 2–3
Why go: The 2026 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show marks the event’s 150th anniversary, making this a milestone year for one of the world’s most prestigious dog competitions. Held at the Javits Center, Westminster Week brings together elite dogs and handlers from around the globe for breed judging, group competitions, and the iconic Best in Show finale. It’s a rare chance to see top-tier canine talent up close while experiencing a long-standing New York tradition.
Good to know: Arena events are ticketed and often sell out, particularly for group judging and Best in Show.
Where: Runway shows and events at venues across New York City
When: February 11-16
Why go: New York Fashion Week sets the tone for the upcoming fall and winter seasons, bringing together the world’s leading designers, emerging talent, and industry insiders. While many runway shows are invitation-only, the week as a whole transforms the city with presentations, brand events, pop-ups, and after-hours gatherings that spill beyond the catwalk. Even without a seat at a major show, Fashion Week is a chance to experience the energy, creativity, and cultural influence that define New York’s role in global fashion.
Good to know: Most official runway shows are not open to the public and require invitations, but select events, talks, installations, and off-calendar experiences offer limited public access. Dates, venues, and opportunities vary year to year, so planning ahead and watching for announcements is key.
Where: St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church (157 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201)
When: February 14, 20, and 27; March 6 and 14
Why go: This Candlelight concert celebrates the music of The Lord of the Rings trilogy through an intimate string quartet performance set inside a historic Brooklyn church. The candlelit setting emphasizes atmosphere and acoustics, allowing the iconic score to take center stage without spectacle. It’s a thoughtful option for film fans, classical music lovers, or anyone looking for a winter evening that feels immersive without being overstated.
Good to know: The concert runs approximately 60 minutes, and late entry is not permitted once the performance begins. Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each zone.
Where: Chelsea Industrial (535West 28th Street, New York, NY 10001)
When: February 28
Why go: New York City Whiskey Fest is a straightforward, tasting-forward event that brings together more than 100 styles of whiskey and spirits in one setting. While bourbon and whiskey are the main draw, the lineup also includes vodka, gin, tequila, and other craft spirits, making it accessible even if whiskey isn’t your go-to. The atmosphere leans social rather than formal, with live music and enough variety to keep it interesting.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event only, and a valid photo ID is required for entry. Admission includes a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited sampling of available spirits. Food will be available for purchase onsite, and paid parking is available nearby. Designated driver tickets are offered at a reduced price, though designated drivers must also be 21+ and will not receive a tasting glass.
Where: Chinatown
When: March 1
Why go: The Lunar New Year Parade and Festival is one of New York City’s most vibrant and well-attended cultural celebrations. Dragon and lion dance troupes wind through the streets alongside marching bands, martial artists, musicians, and community organizations, creating a lively, street-level experience that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators. Beyond the parade itself, the surrounding festival atmosphere offers a deeper look at Lunar New Year traditions through performances, food vendors, and family-friendly programming.
Good to know: This is a free, outdoor event, and crowds can be significant, especially near the parade route and festival booths. Arriving early makes it easier to find a good viewing spot and explore the neighborhood before the parade begins.
From large-scale cultural festivals and museum-quality exhibitions to immersive performances, seasonal dining, and events that feel distinctly local, January through March offers a different way to experience the city. With fewer crowds and a packed winter calendar, it’s a good time to explore what New York does best.
