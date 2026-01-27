Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles: The Best Events, Shows, Dining & Experiences

Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles is defined by contrast, sunset views and city lights, classic romance and boundary-pushing experiences, laid-back afternoons and glamorous nights. From live music and immersive art to outdoor adventures, rooftop dining, and cinematic performances, LA offers endless ways to celebrate. Whether you’re planning an intimate date, a group outing, or a full Valentine’s weekend itinerary, this guide highlights the best Valentine’s Day events and experiences happening across Los Angeles.
This indulgent wellness experience offers a slower, more intimate way to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles. Designed for couples looking to disconnect and unwind, the day blends relaxation with sensory indulgence from a soothing couples massage to a decadent chocolate spa treatment. The experience is elevated with an illuminated jacuzzi, where guests can sip champagne and enjoy fresh fruit from a floating tray, creating a private, restorative escape without ever leaving the city.
Good to know: In the event of poor weather, food and refreshments are served indoors inside the Zen House by the fireplace, ensuring a cozy and uninterrupted experience.
Where: Terranea Resort (100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275)
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
Terranea Resort is a natural fit for Valentine’s Day, offering couples a rare blend of seclusion, luxury, and cinematic Pacific Ocean views, all just outside Los Angeles. Perched on coastal bluffs, the resort feels worlds away, with Mediterranean-inspired architecture, rugged shoreline paths, and sweeping sunrise-to-sunset views that set an effortlessly romantic tone. From oceanview accommodations and a newly enhanced 50,000-square-foot spa to intimate dining and curated experiences for two, Terranea turns Valentine’s Day into a weekend long escape.
Good to know: Guests staying February 13–15 will also receive an exclusive arrival tasting featuring black truffle or Petrossian caviar paired with Veuve Clicquot, available in limited quantities.
Where: The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood (1400 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028)
When: February 14, 2026
The four-course prix-fixe menu is designed around seasonal ingredients and refined flavors, while live jazz fills the room throughout the evening, creating a relaxed, romantic rhythm. It’s ideal for a stylish night out that balances good food, live music, and an intimate atmosphere.
Good to know: The Valentine’s Day dinner is priced at $75 per guest and includes a four-course prix-fixe menu with live jazz entertainment.
Where: The Obscure (1356 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013)
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
For couples who prefer atmosphere over spectacle, The Obscure offers one of Los Angeles’ most transportive Valentine’s Day experiences. Set inside a hidden distillery in the Arts District, this immersive cocktail tasting unfolds like a living story, part candlelit ruin, part mythic salon. Guests move through a curated tasting of house spirits and original cocktails while guided by live storytelling. Guests may choose from multiple “seasons,” each offering a different tasting menu and narrative.
Good to know: Each experience runs approximately two hours and includes six tastings. The event is 21+ with valid ID. Dress skews dark and elevated, with all-black attire encouraged but not required.
Where: Historic Glendale Theater (324 North Orange Street, Glendale, CA 91203)
When: February 14, 2026
For a Valentine’s night that feels soulful, intimate, and effortlessly cool, The Jazz Room delivers pure atmosphere. Set inside a venue styled like a 1920s New Orleans bar, this live jazz performance blends classic standards with spontaneous improvisation, capturing the warmth and romance at the heart of the genre. With candlelit vibes, cocktails in hand, and the sounds of saxophone and trumpet filling the room, it’s a timeless date-night option.
Good to know: The show runs approximately one hour and is open to guests 18+. Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within ticketed zones, with doors opening 30 minutes before showtime.
Where: Historic venues across Los Angeles & Long Beach
When: February 13 & 15, 2026
Candlelight concerts offer one of the most romantic and effortlessly elegant Valentine’s Day experiences in Los Angeles. Set inside landmark venues and illuminated by thousands of candles, these intimate performances transform beloved music into something cinematic and deeply atmospheric.
Candlelight Concerts to Explore
Candlelight Downtown LA: The Best of Frank Sinatra & Nat King Cole
The Biltmore Los Angeles | February 13, 2026
A timeless, jazz-forward ensure featuring classics like Fly Me to the Moon and Unforgettable, performed inside the historic Biltmore Los Angeles for a vintage, Old Hollywood–inspired Valentine’s evening.
Candlelight Long Beach: Tribute to Juan Gabriel on Strings
The Queen Mary – Queen’s Salon | February 15, 2026
A romantic string quartet performance celebrating the music of Juan Gabriel, set aboard the Queen Mary. Featuring songs like Buenos Días Señor Sol, Abrázame Muy Fuerte and Amor Eterno.
Candlelight Burbank: Tribute to Bad Bunny
Los Angeles Equestrian Center, Burbank | February 15, 2026
A modern, candlelit reinterpretation of Bad Bunny’s biggest hits, performed by a live string quartet. Featuring songs like La Noche de Anoche, Me Porto Bonito and La Canción.
Good to know: Each concert runs approximately 60 minutes, with doors opening 45 minutes before showtime. Seating is first come, first served within each zone.
Where: Catch One (4067 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019)
When: February 14, 2026
For couples and friends who want something bold, immersive, and a little unexpected on Valentine’s Day, Brassroots District: LA ’74 delivers pure energy. Part live concert, part immersive theater, the experience drops you into 1970s Los Angeles on the night a rising funk band’s future hangs in the balance. With a live nine-piece band, it feels electric, intimate, and alive.
Good to know: The experience is 21+ and takes place inside the historic Catch One venue. Ticket options range from standing general admission to VIP seating and private Executive VIP booths with champagne service and backstage access. Dressing in 70s-inspired attire is encouraged to fully lean into the vibe.
Where: Marina del Rey (4360 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA 90292)
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
For a Valentine’s Day that feels relaxed, intimate, and distinctly Southern California, this electric boat cruise offers a romantic escape on the water without leaving Los Angeles. Gliding quietly through Marina del Rey aboard a Duffy boat, guests sip wine, share a charcuterie board, and take in views.
Good to know: The cruise lasts approximately two hours and is available as either a shared experience or a private charter for groups of 2 to 11.
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles
When: February 14, 2026
Conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, the program explores themes of freedom, imagination, and human connection through music and storytelling. Highlights include the world premiere of Humboldt’s Nature by Ricardo Lorenz, a luminous performance of Schumann’s Piano Concerto by piano prodigy Yunchan Lim, and Acclaimed playwright Jeremy O. Harris reimagines Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's play with Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett as its narrator and Gustavo Dudamel conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Beethoven’s music.
Good to know: Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended for Valentine’s Day, as this is a high-demand performance.
Where: South Coast Botanic Garden (26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274)
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
If your idea of romance leans more magical than traditional, Astra Lumina offers one of Los Angeles’ most enchanting Valentine’s Day experiences. This immersive nighttime walk transforms the gardens into a glowing, celestial landscape of light, sound, and movement, inviting couples to wander together beneath the stars. With cosmic installations, illuminated pathways, and a dreamy, story-driven atmosphere, it’s a quietly romantic outing.
Good to know: The experience lasts approximately one hour and follows a one-mile outdoor path, with some unpaved sections.
Where: Hawg Heaven BBQ & Gastro Pub (119 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105)
When: February 14, 2026
This dinner-and-jazz experience pairs candlelit dining with live music in a relaxed, cozy setting. As you enjoy a thoughtfully prepared two-course meal, acclaimed vocalist Liela Avila sets the mood with classic jazz standards and romantic ballads. It’s an easy, all-in-one Valentine’s plan that blends great food and live music.
Good to know: Two dinner shows are available: an early seating from 6:00–7:00 p.m. and a later seating from 8:00–9:00 p.m., with check-in beginning 30 minutes prior to each show.
Where: Sassafras Saloon (1233 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90038)
When: February 14, 2026
Devotion offers a Valentine’s night that feels intimate, theatrical, and seductive. Set inside the candlelit, velvet-lined rooms of Sassafras Saloon, this immersive poetry salon blends private one-on-one poetic encounters with live music, dancers, performance art, and sketch artists capturing the mood in real time.
Good to know: Doors open at 7:00 p.m., with the main show running from 8:00–10:30 p.m. Private poetry readings continue after the show. Dress code encourages costumes, cocktail attire, or thematic evening wear.
Where: Downtown LA Proper Hotel (1100 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015)
When: February 14, 2016
Downtown LA Proper offers a Valentine’s Day experience that feels design-forward, intimate, and food-driven. With chef-led prix fixe dinners across two standout restaurants, the hotel turns the holiday into a stylish urban escape, perfect for couples who value atmosphere and exceptional cuisine over clichés.
Good to know: Caldo Verde will offer a four-course prix fixe Valentine’s menu curated by Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne, with a focus on seasonal, Portuguese-inspired California cuisine in an intimate dining room setting. Cara Cara’s Valentine’s experience takes place on the rooftop, featuring a three-course prix fixe menu built around wood-fired dishes and signature cocktails, paired with panoramic Downtown LA views.
Where: Black Rabbit Rose (1719 N Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028)
When: February 14, 2026
For couples who want Valentine’s Day to feel theatrical, seductive, and just a little mischievous, The Magic Hour at Black Rabbit Rose delivers a fully immersive night of illusion, cocktails, and romance. Set inside a hidden, ornate theater in Hollywood, this special Valentine’s performance features a rotating trio of acclaimed magicians performing close-up illusions with humor, elegance, and dramatic flair. The candlelit setting, crafted cocktails, and intimate energy make it one of LA’s most distinctive Valentine’s night experiences.
Good to know: This Valentine’s Day performance is offered as a couples-only, bundled dinner-and-show experience. Packages include a two-course dinner, cocktails, champagne, dessert, roses, and tickets to the magic show, with VIP options offering preferred seating and additional drinks.
The best thing about Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles is that there’s no single way to do it right. You can keep things low-key with live jazz or a candlelit concert, go all-in with an immersive show or a coastal escape, or turn it into a full weekend that unfolds at your own pace. Start early, stay out late, or build the day around one experience that feels special to you.
