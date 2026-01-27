Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles: The Best Events, Shows, Dining & Experiences

Candlelight Concerts to Explore

Candlelight Downtown LA: The Best of Frank Sinatra & Nat King Cole

The Biltmore Los Angeles | February 13, 2026

A timeless, jazz-forward ensure featuring classics like Fly Me to the Moon and Unforgettable, performed inside the historic Biltmore Los Angeles for a vintage, Old Hollywood–inspired Valentine’s evening.

Candlelight Long Beach: Tribute to Juan Gabriel on Strings

The Queen Mary – Queen’s Salon | February 15, 2026

A romantic string quartet performance celebrating the music of Juan Gabriel, set aboard the Queen Mary. Featuring songs like Buenos Días Señor Sol, Abrázame Muy Fuerte and Amor Eterno.

Candlelight Burbank: Tribute to Bad Bunny

Los Angeles Equestrian Center, Burbank | February 15, 2026

A modern, candlelit reinterpretation of Bad Bunny’s biggest hits, performed by a live string quartet. Featuring songs like La Noche de Anoche, Me Porto Bonito and La Canción.