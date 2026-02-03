Valentine’s Day in Dallas–Fort Worth: The Best Events, Dining and Experiences

Valentine’s Day in Dallas–Fort Worth is all about variety. Think refined dining rooms, live music, immersive shows, creative date nights, and just the right amount of Texas flair. Whether you’re planning a polished evening downtown, a cozy night with jazz or cocktails, or something a little more unexpected, DFW offers plenty of ways to celebrate. This guide rounds up standout Valentine’s Day events and experiences across Dallas and Fort Worth for couples, friends, and anyone looking to make the weekend feel special.
Where: Dallas Symphony Orchestra at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
When: February 12–15, 2026
For a Valentine’s celebration that feels sweeping, emotional, and timeless, this DSO program leans fully into romance and drama. From the aching passion of Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet to the darkly luminous intensity of Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, the concert is built around music that stirs the heart.
Good to know: The program includes Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet, the world premiere of Sophia Jani’s Violin Concerto, and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances. Valentine’s weekend concerts at the Meyerson are popular, so advance ticket reservations are strongly recommended.
Where: Trinity Forest Adventure (1800 Dowdy Ferry Road, Dallas)
When: February 13 and 14
If your idea of romance leans more magical than traditional, Astra Lumina offers one of Dallas’s most enchanting Valentine’s Day experiences. This immersive nighttime walk transforms the gardens into a glowing, celestial landscape of light, sound, and movement, inviting couples to wander together beneath the stars. With cosmic installations, illuminated pathways, and a dreamy, story-driven atmosphere, it’s a quietly romantic outing.
Good to know: The experience lasts approximately one hour and follows a one-mile outdoor path, with some unpaved sections.
Where: Station 4 (3911 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas)
When: February 13–15, 2026
For a Valentine’s night that’s bold, sensual, and unmistakably unforgettable, LoveStruck delivers one of Dallas’ most provocative after-dark experiences. Created by the team behind Airotic Soirée, this cirque-style cabaret blends world-class acrobatics, burlesque, and high-energy choreography in an intimate setting.
Good to know: Shows run approximately 60 minutes, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Seating is first come, first served within each ticket tier, ranging from General Admission to premium VIP options with front-row views.
Where: Charles W. Eisemann Center – Hill Performance Hall (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson)
When:
February 13, 2026: Sinatra & Bublé: A Valentine’s Tribute Concert
February 14, 2026: The Simon & Garfunkel Story
If you’re planning Valentine’s weekend around live music, the Eisemann Center offers two back-to-back nights built on nostalgia, harmony, and timeless songwriting. Friday’s Sinatra & Bublé tribute leans romantic, celebrating classic love songs. Saturday shifts into storytelling mode with The Simon & Garfunkel Story, a concert-style production that traces the duo’s rise from early beginnings to global fame, backed by live music, archival footage, and note-perfect harmonies.
Good to know: With Valentine’s weekend demand, advance reservations are recommended to secure preferred seating.
Where: Music Hall at Fair Park (Dallas, TX)
When: February 14, 2026
If laughter is your love language, this Valentine’s Day comedy show delivers a night that’s big on energy and bigger on laughs. The evening blends sharp observations, classic storytelling, and crowd-favorite humor into a feel-good night out.
Where: Sheraton Dallas Hotel – Chaparral Ballroom (400 N Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201)
When: February 14, 2026
Love Above Dallas turns Valentine’s Day into a full evening experience. Set high above the city in the Chaparral Ballroom, the night unfolds in a candlelit space with panoramic skyline views, DJ-curated music, and a thoughtfully crafted four-course dinner.
Good to know: Reservations are staggered between 7:00 and 8:30 p.m. Two pricing options are offered: standard seating with complimentary self-parking, or a window-priority upgrade that includes valet parking. Optional enhancements such as champagne upgrades and proposal packages are available.
Where: McFarlin Memorial Auditorium (6405 Boaz Lane, Dallas, TX 75205)
When: February 14, 2026
Love Jazz & Romance is a Valentine’s Day concert anchored by a strong contemporary jazz lineup, led by saxophonist Walter Beasley, known for his smooth jazz catalog and long-running presence in the genre. He’s joined by Richard Elliot, whose high-energy saxophone style blends jazz, funk, and R&B, along with Pieces of a Dream, the influential jazz fusion group recognized for groove-driven compositions and decades of chart success.
Good to know: The event is expected to run from 6:30 – 10:30 and features multiple headlining artists.
Where: The Adolphus Hotel (1321 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75202)
When:
Valentine’s Day Dinner: February 13 – Saturday, February 14, 2026
Valentine’s Day Tea: February 9–16, 2026
The French Room offers one of Dallas’ most refined Valentine’s dining experiences, set inside a historic space known for its formal service and classic European influence. For Valentine’s Day, Chef Frédéric Sulis presents a five-course prix fixe dinner that leans elegant and traditional, with dishes like scallops with saffron sauce, filet de bœuf with foie gras sauce, and a white chocolate ganache dessert. For a daytime option, the Valentine’s Tea service provides a polished way to celebrate with tea sandwiches, pastries, scones, and champagne.
Good to know: Seating is limited for both experiences, and reservations are required. Dinner reservations include discounted valet parking when parking at The Adolphus. Guests may extend the evening with an overnight stay in the hotel’s guest rooms or suites.
Where: Fort Worth Aviation Museum (3300 Ross Avenue, Fort Worth, TX)
When: February 14, 2026
This daytime Valentine’s event offers a relaxed, kid-friendly way to celebrate the holiday together. Hosted at the Fort Worth Aviation Museum, Love Is in the Air focuses on hands-on activities and lighthearted fun, making it a good option for families looking for something festive.
Good to know: The event includes themed crafts, games, cake, and jeep rides, with activities running throughout the morning and early afternoon.
Where: Madam Pearl’s Dancehall & Saloon, (302 West Exchange Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164)
When: February 14, 2026
This Valentine’s Day celebration features Chaser Crouch performing with his full band, bringing a high-energy live country show to the Fort Worth Stockyards. The night blends live music, dancing, and a social atmosphere, making it a strong option for couples who want a lively, music-driven Valentine’s night.
Good to know: Couples tickets are sold in groups of two or four only. Two-person tickets include entry for both guests, one bottle of champagne, and two Madam Pearl’s champagne glasses. Four-person tickets include entry, two bottles of champagne, and four glasses.
Where: Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth, TX 76164)
When: February 14, 2026
This Valentine’s Day murder mystery combines dinner, live theater, and audience interaction inside one of Fort Worth’s most iconic venues. Set in the 1880s during the height of the Texas oil boom, Oil’s Well That Ends Well unfolds as a scripted, comedic whodunit where guests become part of the investigation.
Good to know: The performance runs approximately 90 minutes. Dinner is included, with entrée options such as pork schnitzel, grilled flat iron steak, blackened red fish, and a vegetarian Impossible Burger.
Where: Fort Worth Zoo (1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth)
Date: February 13, 2026
This Valentine’s dinner offers a multi-course dining experience set inside the Portraits of the Wild Art Gallery, one of the zoo’s most intimate indoor spaces. Couples enjoy beer and wine selections, dessert, a live animal presentation, and a photo opportunity with a zoo outreach animal.
Good to know: Zoo members receive pre-sale access and a discounted rate.
Where: I.M. Terrell Performing Arts Center, Fort Worth
When: February 14 & 15, 2026
Coppélia is a lighthearted, romantic classic that fits Valentine’s weekend perfectly. This comic ballet blends humor, love, and mistaken identity through lively choreography and a whimsical storyline centered around a life-like doll.
Good to know: Coppélia is suitable for all ages. Matinee and evening performances offer flexible options for weekend scheduling.
Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Boulevard, Fort Worth)
When: February 12, 2026
Set inside the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and illuminated by candlelight, the program focuses on well-known love themes and romantic songs across genres, from film scores and classical favorites to modern ballads. Featured songs include Can You Feel the Love Tonight? By Elton John, Can’t Help Falling in Love by Elvis and All You Need Is Love by the Beatles all played by the Listeso String Quartet.
Good to know: The concert runs approximately 60 minutes, with doors opening 45 minutes before showtime. Seating is first come, first served within ticketed zones.
Whether your idea of Valentine’s Day is a candlelit concert, a dressed-up dinner, a night of comedy or cabaret, or something a little unexpected, Dallas–Fort Worth offers the freedom to make it your own. With events spread across multiple nights and neighborhoods, it’s easy to mix and match experiences or turn February 14 into a full weekend plan. However you choose to celebrate, DFW proves there’s no single way to do Valentine’s Day.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.