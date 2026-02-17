Honeysuckle Brings Its Philadelphia Roots and Haitian Heritage to New York for a One-Night-Only James Beard Foundation Pop-Up

Omar Tate brings a multidisciplinary perspective to the kitchen as an artist, writer, poet, and chef. His accolades include being named Esquire Chef of the Year in 2020 and a TIME 100Next honoree in 2021, with wider recognition through his appearance on Netflix’s High on the Hog. Cybille St. Aude-Tate has been recognized as a Women of Distinction Rising Star by the Philadelphia Business Journal and Hospitality Star of the Year by the Philadelphia Citizen, shaping the guest experience with equal care and purpose.