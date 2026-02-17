Honeysuckle Brings Its Philadelphia Roots and Haitian Heritage to New York for a One-Night-Only James Beard Foundation Pop-Up
On Monday, February 23, Honeysuckle will take over New York City for a single evening, bringing its deeply personal approach to food and cultural storytelling to The Platform by James Beard Foundation. The one-night-only pop-up arrives during Black History Month, offering New Yorkers a rare opportunity to experience the restaurant’s philosophy through a tasting menu rooted in memory, land, and lineage.
Founded by husband-and-wife chef duo Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate, Honeysuckle is dedicated to Black cultural preservation through food. Their work draws from Tate’s Southern and Philadelphia roots and St. Aude-Tate’s Haitian heritage, weaving together ancestral techniques, fermentation, and ingredients grown on their own farm in Pipersville, Pennsylvania.
A Menu Built on Memory and Technique
For the New York pop-up, Honeysuckle will present a selection of dishes that reflect its signature approach. Calas Fritters arrive as coconut rice fritters made with bodai moto sake, finished with hollandaise and grapefruit kosho. Parable, the restaurant’s signature bread service, takes inspiration from Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler. The hearty bread blends acorn and whole wheat flours, served warm with whipped brie butter and konfiture chadek, a Haitian grapefruit and clove preserve.
Another highlight, $payforHaiti, features chestnut flour tagliatelle paired with epis, West African XO sauce, crawfish boudin, and a cured egg yolk. Together, the dishes reflect Honeysuckle’s focus on technique as a form of storytelling, where each element carries historical and cultural weight. Additional courses will round out the evening, reinforcing the sense that the menu is both expressive and intentional.
The Chefs Behind the Vision
Omar Tate brings a multidisciplinary perspective to the kitchen as an artist, writer, poet, and chef. His accolades include being named Esquire Chef of the Year in 2020 and a TIME 100Next honoree in 2021, with wider recognition through his appearance on Netflix’s High on the Hog. Cybille St. Aude-Tate has been recognized as a Women of Distinction Rising Star by the Philadelphia Business Journal and Hospitality Star of the Year by the Philadelphia Citizen, shaping the guest experience with equal care and purpose.
Before opening Honeysuckle, the duo was known for Honeysuckle Provisions, an Afrocentric grocery and café centered on Black-made, Black-owned, and Black-grown foods. That foundation now informs their full-service restaurant, which opened earlier this year and has quickly become one of Philadelphia’s most talked-about dining destinations.
A Restaurant Earning National Attention
Since opening in April, Honeysuckle has received significant critical acclaim, including features from Eater, Philadelphia Magazine, and The Philadelphia Inquirer. The restaurant was also named a semifinalist by The James Beard Foundation in the Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic category, underscoring its growing national profile.
The upcoming New York pop-up extends that momentum beyond Philadelphia, positioning Honeysuckle within a broader national conversation about food, culture, and preservation.
Ticket Details
Tickets for the February 23 pop-up are available starting at $185 per person and can be purchased through The James Beard Foundation website. For one night only, Honeysuckle’s Philadelphia roots and Haitian heritage will meet New York’s dining audience, offering a meal that speaks as much to history as it does to the present moment.
