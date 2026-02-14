AltBev Expo Ushers in a New Wave in Drinking as Mindful Choices Become Mainstream: West Palm Beach Gets the First Pour February 27–28
It’s Friday night. What are you drinking? A nice smokey chardonnay, a smooth aged scotch, perhaps a sweet chocolate martini? How about an herbal alcohol-free cocktail, a THC-infused seltzer, or a mushroom-chamomile elixir?
Today, the beverage aisles in local supermarkets look quite different than in the past. Alongside the sodas and seltzers that line shelves, sit all manner of mushroom-infused coffees, plant-based elixirs, zero-proof spirits, and drinks promising everything from sharper focus to calmer evenings. Shops and cafes purveying all forms of hemp-derived cannabinoid drinks seem to be cropping up daily.
Yes, you are what you eat, but increasingly Americans are recognizing that you are also what you drink, and consumers are driving the trend.
Sip, Sample and Shake It Up
AltBev Expo is about to shake up West Palm Beach with a two-day immersion into this shift, which is about health and wellness, improving mental and physical performance, sleeping well and feeling good in the morning: rethinking drinking. February 27–28, 2026, the Palm Beach County Convention Center becomes a showcase for curious consumers, wellness-minded explorers, foodies and industry insiders eager to take a look at what is already gaining a foothold in beverages as well as to taste the future.
The AltBev Expo offers a chance to sip, sample and experience this new crop of libations, some long before they hit mainstream market. The gathering is more than simply an expo—it is a lifestyle event and a look at what is redefining how people drink, connect and live. AltBev Expo captures the momentum and offers a front-row seat to view the brands shaping the change.
The event also places the AltBeverage market in its wellness-derived landscape, with activations and an expo annex that showcases spa-like therapies and technologies that mix better with energy drinks than with champagne.
A Cultural Movement Uncorked
The show floor will buzz with emerging and established brands pouring everything from zero-proof mocktails and mushroom elixirs to energy blends and plant-powered morning tonics. Attendees are sure to find a taste they love and to return home laden with samples.
Live mixology demos will demonstrate how to build a beverage cart that fits today’s evolving lifestyle. Workshops unpack the science behind movement. Panels bring founders and innovators together to talk about redefining what drinking means in 2026, navigating the crowded beverage aisle, refining and scaling offerings at retail and the next big trend.
Whether you’re a wellness-driven consumer, a curious foodie, or someone who loves getting in front of the next big trend, this is where the future is being poured—literally.
A New Crop of Beverages Redefines Drinking
According to Joe Durkin, AltBev Expo co-founder, alcohol consumption has dropped dramatically, hence AltBeverages are on the rise. A recent Gallup poll found that only 54% of U.S. adults say they drink alcohol, and those who do are drinking less. The steepest drop is among young people.
He says that many people turned to alcohol to combat isolation and boredom during COVID. Then, as life returned to normal, they reexamined and altered their drinking patterns. The growth of the alternative beverage category, made a plethora of attractive new choices available, giving Americans plenty of options.
For the uninitiated, Durkin points out that AltBeverages can be loosely grouped into several categories although plenty of overlap exists. Functional beverages generally affect state-of-mind. These include nootropics which have potential impact on mental skills, improving concentration, clarity and emotional state. Adaptogens promote relaxation by helping to overcome stress and anxiety. Other functional infusions may boost energy and enhance sleep.
Improving Concentration, Clarity and State-of-Mind
Many newcomer beverages rely on mushrooms and botanicals such as chamomile and lavender. “The variety of mushrooms and their differing effect on the body can be quite astonishing” he says, noting that these have nothing to do with so called magic mushrooms. They can improve concentration and boost energy. “In fact, some are the same mushrooms you would find on your dinner plate at an upscale restaurant, but the infusions are typically more intense.”
Hemp-derivatives also are considered functional, but are so popular and varied that they may stand apart in a sub-category all their own. These include THC, the component in cannabis responsible for the high sensation. However, in most drinks marketed today, THC concentration is low so that the effect might be better described as calming and relaxing. THC drinks also appear to be less harmful to the body than alcohol and generally drinkers do not feel the aftereffects the next day. So many people find them a better choice for a social evening out. Naturally, Durkin points out, this does very with the particular beverage purveyor or brand.
Other popular hemp-derivative include CBD, which promotes relaxation without the high, improved mood and sleep. Hemp CBC is said to have anti-inflammatory properties.
Beyond functional, other AltBeverages include energy drinks, which may cut across categories if they contain mushrooms as some do. Hydration beverages incorporate electrolytes to help the body recover from strong exercise. Protein drinks are a growing category. But don’t think just smoothy-type creations. Today soda and even coffee may be protein infused.
This new crop of beverages is affecting how people launch their mornings, power through their day and move into social settings in the evening, as mindful drinking expands from niche to mainstream.
“At AltBev, those unfamiliar with the market will be in for quite an adventure.”
Joe Durkin, AltBev Expo Co-Founder
Wellness Takes Center Stage
AltBev Expo acknowledges that drinking is part of an all-encompassing lifestyle. For that reason, programming extends far beyond a drinking glass.
Attendees can join a 5K run hosted with Celis Juice Bar, stretch it out in yoga sessions and guided fitness classes, or reset in recovery zones featuring cold plunges, red light therapy, glacial therapy and sauna activations. The result is a full-body experience that mirrors the healthful drinking movement. “This isn’t a stuffy trade show,” he says. “Attendees are welcome to come in yoga gear, if they choose.”
A Healthful Host City
West Palm Beach is more than just a backdrop for the event—it is a vital part of the mix. With its booming wellness culture, vibrant dining scene and reputation as a lifestyle innovation hub, the city is the ideal home for an event that blends health, hospitality and forward-thinking creativity.
“People aren’t walking away from drinking, they’re evolving it. AltBev Expo highlights how performance, wellness, and social experiences can coexist in a rapidly changing market.”
Jenny De Souza, Muscle and Fitness Executive Director
A Two-Day Exhibition Floor Pass is only $49 and can be purchased here.
