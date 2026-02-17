Luxury and Distinctive Miami Events to Close Out February 2026

February in Miami tends to move fast, but a select group of experiences invites a slower, more intentional kind of indulgence. These events reflect where the city’s luxury scene feels most thoughtful right now. Culinary collaborations with global weight, intimate performance settings, design-forward wellness moments, and cultural gatherings rooted in storytelling. Below, 10 standout ways to round out February 2026, each offering its own reason to step out.
MILA Omakase opens its Chef Winter Series with a rare collaboration that places Miami and São Paulo at the same counter. From February 19 through 21, two-Michelin-starred chef Luiz Filipe Souza of EVVAI joins the MILA Omakase team to present a bespoke tasting menu shaped by Brazilian ingredients and Italian culinary heritage. With only ten seats per seating and two seatings nightly, the experience remains deliberately intimate. Priced at $390 per person, with an optional $170 sake pairing, the dinners reflect precision, restraint, and cultural dialogue.
On Thursday, February 26, LPM Miami hosts one of Bordeaux’s most respected estates for a limited-guest wine dinner centered on Château Angélus. The multi-course experience pairs Saint-Émilion wines with Riviera-inspired dishes including escargots de Bourgogne, carpaccio de bœuf, ravioli au canard et foie gras, and côtelette d’agneau ‘Vivienne.’ At $595++ per person, the evening marks the second installment in LPM’s ongoing wine dinner series, designed for guests who value depth, provenance, and thoughtful pacing.
Faena Theater brings back Art of Comedy on Wednesday, February 18, transforming its 150-seat cabaret-style venue into a sharply curated stand-up setting. Hosted by Amber Joy Layne, the 90-minute show features Cristian Munarriz, Lando Gonzalez, and headliner Max Manticof. Tickets begin at $45, with food and beverage available separately. The limited capacity and close proximity to the stage create a performance that feels personal.
The Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary February 19 through 22, layering food, music, and celebrity-hosted events across Miami Beach and beyond. This year introduces new programming like Naughty Bites, Chew On This live podcast tapings, intimate dinners with chefs such as Rachael Ray, and late-night experiences hosted by figures including Ashley Graham. Major music moments span Diplo, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Rev Run, and DJ CASSIDY, reinforcing the Festival’s role as a cultural anchor in South Florida.
Felice Brickell partners with Italy Segreta on Thursday, February 26 for A Tavola, an intimate four-course dinner celebrating Italian storytelling and cuisine. The evening includes a Tuscan-inspired menu by Culinary Director Iacopo Falai, wine pairings by Christian Ferruli, and conversation with Italy Segreta founder Marina Cacciapuoti. A zodiac-inspired element and limited-edition surprises add an editorial layer to the night, positioning the dinner as both cultural exchange and communal gathering.
Throughout February, The Betsy continues its commitment to amplifying Black voices through music and art. Highlights include Afro-Cuban jazz residencies with Edgar Pantoja and Gabriel Placido on February 22, and legacy jazz performances by the Angel Perez Trio and Carole Ann Taylor on February 21.
On Saturday, February 28, MindTravel’s Silent Piano concert invites guests to experience live improvisational piano through wireless headphones at The Sunny. The format allows listeners to engage deeply with the music while remaining present with the natural surroundings. The experience begins at 6:30 p.m., inviting reflection through sound and setting.
Selva, Brickell’s newest nightlife destination, hosts house music icon Dennis Ferrer on Friday, February 20. The set runs from 11:30 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., drawing a crowd that values musical lineage as much as atmosphere. The booking positions Selva as a serious player within Miami’s evolving late-night scene.
Sweet Liberty anchors two notable evenings this month. On Thursday, February 19, NYC-based Kabawa brings its James Beard semifinalist cuisine to Collins Park, paired with Mount Gay Rum cocktails. On Sunday, February 22, Otto’s High Dive from Orlando hosts a raw-bar-focused takeover featuring oysters, ceviche, caviar, and wagyu tartare, alongside mezcal and tequila cocktails. Both events run from 8 to 11 p.m. and emphasize collaboration and connection.
Closing out the month on a lighter note, Pura Vida Miami teams up with Summer Fridays for a limited-edition Strawberry Soft Serve available through February 22. Offered at the Coconut Grove and Sunset Harbor locations for dine-in only, the collaboration pairs dessert with beauty gifting, including lip balm sets and future gelato tokens. The release adds a light, sensory-driven moment to the month, built around flavor, texture, and timing.
