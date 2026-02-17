Luxury and Distinctive Miami Events to Close Out February 2026

MILA Omakase opens its Chef Winter Series with a rare collaboration that places Miami and São Paulo at the same counter. From February 19 through 21, two-Michelin-starred chef Luiz Filipe Souza of EVVAI joins the MILA Omakase team to present a bespoke tasting menu shaped by Brazilian ingredients and Italian culinary heritage. With only ten seats per seating and two seatings nightly, the experience remains deliberately intimate. Priced at $390 per person, with an optional $170 sake pairing, the dinners reflect precision, restraint, and cultural dialogue.