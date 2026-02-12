Best Ways to Celebrate the Lunar New Year in South Florida 2026

The Setai Miami Beach transforms its iconic courtyard into a living celebration across two nights on February 16 and 17, 2026. Between 6 and 11 p.m., guests are immersed in dragon and lion dances set to live Guangdong drumming, creating a rhythm that carries throughout the property. The experience extends to the table with Lunar New Year dishes curated by Executive Chef Vijayudu Veena at both Jaya and Japón, allowing guests to engage with the holiday through performance, sound, and cuisine in one cohesive setting.