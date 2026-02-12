Best Ways to Celebrate the Lunar New Year in South Florida 2026

Lunar New Year has become one of South Florida’s most layered cultural moments. Dining rooms lean into symbolism. Public spaces turn into performance stages. Fashion and food intersect in thoughtful ways. For the Year of the Horse, the region delivers a calendar of celebrations that feels intentional, experiential, and deeply rooted in tradition. Here are 10 standout offerings to mark the occasion, each bringing its own perspective on how the holiday is honored locally.
The Setai Miami Beach transforms its iconic courtyard into a living celebration across two nights on February 16 and 17, 2026. Between 6 and 11 p.m., guests are immersed in dragon and lion dances set to live Guangdong drumming, creating a rhythm that carries throughout the property. The experience extends to the table with Lunar New Year dishes curated by Executive Chef Vijayudu Veena at both Jaya and Japón, allowing guests to engage with the holiday through performance, sound, and cuisine in one cohesive setting.
Hakkasan Miami approaches Lunar New Year with both precision and drama. Through February 28, guests can order a dedicated à la carte menu by Executive Chef Hing Fung Matt Chan, featuring dishes like Rainbow Fortune Salad and Crab Roe Soup Dumplings. On February 15 at 8 p.m., the celebration expands beyond the dining room as a Dragon Dance begins in the Fontainebleau lobby and winds through the restaurant. Each guest also receives a red Wishing Ribbon, reinforcing the holiday’s themes of luck and intention.
On Tuesday, February 17, Komodo Miami dedicates the evening to the Year of the Horse. Traditional Lion Dancers perform at 8 p.m., moving through the space as guests dine on Komodo’s Southeast Asian inspired menu. The night includes a limited-edition dessert created exclusively for Lunar New Year, reinforcing Komodo’s approach to pairing culinary detail with cultural storytelling.
Takato marks Lunar New Year on February 18 with a Dragon Dance and holiday specials that reflect its Japanese and Korean culinary influences. Under the direction of Executive Chef Taek Lee, the menu highlights dishes like Steamed Fish with Vegetables and Mandoo, complemented by specialty cocktails. The setting offers multiple ways to experience the evening, from the serene dining room to the ocean-facing terrace and open-air bar.
Phuc Yea hosts two one-night-only Lunar New Year Celebration Dinners on February 19 and 26, led by Chef Cesar Zapata. The evenings feature limited-time Vietnamese inspired dishes, festive cocktails, live cultural entertainment, and red-and-gold décor. Each guest receives a traditional red envelope with prizes redeemable on a future visit. The celebration reflects both culinary innovation and cultural heritage, underscored by co-owner Ani Meinhold’s Vietnamese roots.
On Tuesday, February 17 at 5:30 p.m., the Miami Design District hosts a Lunar New Year celebration beginning in Palm Court and ending in Paradise Plaza. Lion dancers move through the District, turning retail corridors into a shared cultural stage. The event invites the wider community to experience Lunar New Year outside of a traditional dining context, blending performance with place.
Smorgasburg’s Lunar New Year celebration takes over Lincoln Road on February 14 and 15 with live performances, interactive programming, and an extensive lineup of Asian food vendors. The weekend includes calligraphy classes, lion dances, kung fu demonstrations, DJs, and family-friendly activities alongside offerings spanning Burmese, Japanese, Korean, Filipino, Vietnamese, Chinese, and fusion cuisines. The result is a dynamic, all-ages festival anchored by food and culture.
From February 17 through February 21, JARANA blends Peruvian flavors with Lunar New Year traditions. Highlights include Siu Mai with shrimp dumplings and Wantanes Chiferos topped with pork belly relleno and tamarind glaze. A celebratory lion dance takes place on Friday, February 20 at 8:40 p.m., adding a moment of performance to the dining experience.
Kith Treats introduces a limited-edition Lunar New Year dessert, The Horse, available through February 22, 2026, at its Miami Design District and Miami Beach locations. The treat blends vanilla ice cream with persimmons, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, candied pecans, gold sprinkles, and dried persimmon. It launches alongside a Year of the Horse apparel capsule, continuing Kith’s tradition of pairing food, fashion, and cultural storytelling.
P.F. Chang’s closes out the Lunar New Year season with a nationwide offering available through February 24. The limited-time menu includes symbolic dishes like Long Life Noodles alongside dumplings, bao buns, and filet preparations designed for sharing. Seasonal cocktails and the brand’s returning Red Envelope tradition add an element of surprise, with offers redeemable on future visits.
