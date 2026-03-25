Into The Beyond at Restaurants Canada

Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident's editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford cut the ribbon and opened the 26th Restaurants Canada Show, joined by the Minister of Rural Affairs, Hon. Lisa M. Thompson, and gave a rousing speech.
“We believe in reducing the cost of doing business” he said, “and we reduce it by 12 billion each and every single year. But we have a long way to go. So, we and Restaurants Canada are going to do everything we can to make sure we lower that. Because I know what happens when you put money back into business’s pocket: they invest it in their people, their technology, infrastructure and new equipment.”
Hon. Lisa M. Thompson: “Thank you to the 600 exhibitors that have made an effort to be here. Restaurants appreciate these exhibitors, so thank you all for being here. It matters right across this amazing province. Thank you Premier.
The Restaurants Canada Show is three days of tasting and sipping and munching and mingling and staring in amazement at all the new stuff that is going to take over our restaurants, from the kitchen to the front of the house. We got an earful from the pros, as they told us about the state of affairs of food and travel. To be sure–everything is changing. Everything.
The theme this year: “Into the Beyond”, which focused on encouraging operators to move beyond outdated practices and prepare their businesses for a rapidly evolving landscape.
Their words were in my mind as I watched the cutest robots charting their own path as sushi chefs. A human sushi chef studies for many years before (s)he is accepted into the ranks. Historically, women were never allowed to be Sushi Chefs, because their hands are too warm. That’s changing too. But, move over Sushi Chefs—after 25 years of sushi automation, Autec Robot aims to show you how it’s done. For example: ASM895A Maki Maker produces up to 1,300 rice sheets per hour (dual-sheet option for increased efficiency); ASM730A Shari Mixer expertly seasons and mixes up to 14.5lbs of rice in 3-5 minutes; and ASM575A Onigiri Maker crafts up to 1,900 perfectly shaped rice balls per hour. Each Maki roll looks like it was made by AI, absolutely perfect and perfectly delicious.
Prime Roots, the Canadian-founded brand behind the first mycelium-based deli meats manufactured in Canada are distributed nationwide through Dot Foods Canada. Okay, okay, I will try a slice, even though I am not a fan of this kind of process. Wow!! I’m never too old to learn something new. Different and delicious. Prime Roots offers clean-label, allergen-free deli meats made from fungi/mycelium (mushrooms). Just bring out the rye bread and mustard.
By this time, I need a good cup of coffee. I meander over to Back Road Coffee Roasters, the one with the sign “This is not your Grandpa’s Instant Coffee – It’s Great Coffee Instantly.” (It’s called The Amazing brand, a blend of dark chocolate, cola, and hazelnut beans. It’s all manufactured and roasted in Port Credit, and easy to order by phone.) I’m handed a single-serve pouch of intense coffee liquid, and just add hot water. There are Decaf and Regular instant coffee granules also, with golden crystals. And you can just shake it up with Vodka and Ice and have your Espresso Martini—instantly. And there is no clean up required.
Celco Inc. Food Service Equipment shows off several Rapid Cook Ovens and a countertop electric Pizza Bake oven. I saw with my own eyes, and tasted a pizza baked to unrealistic perfection in just over 60 seconds! Gastronomia offers us a tasting of a few of the dozen delicious pasta dishes straight from the traditional recipes of Emillia Romania. The chef is busy cooking Lunetti, Panzarotti, and Gnocci in creamy sauces, and the aroma draws a crowd of hungry tasters.
Rural Ontario is in on the Vodka trend. In Amherstberg, the women-led Copper Rose Distillery has handcrafted award winning, clean, bright Copper Rose Vodka with floral notes and a faint citrus pepper finish. Yes, I’m tasting Vodka at 11:00 a.m. Maverick Distillery in Oakville, bottles TAG No. 5 Double Espresso Vodka. No measuring or mixing required. And I also enjoyed a sip of Pelee Island Winery Sparkling Rose wine. An excellent place to pause while visiting the Pelee Island Bird Sanctuary.
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