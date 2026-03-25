Into The Beyond at Restaurants Canada

Their words were in my mind as I watched the cutest robots charting their own path as sushi chefs. A human sushi chef studies for many years before (s)he is accepted into the ranks. Historically, women were never allowed to be Sushi Chefs, because their hands are too warm. That’s changing too. But, move over Sushi Chefs—after 25 years of sushi automation, Autec Robot aims to show you how it’s done. For example: ASM895A Maki Maker produces up to 1,300 rice sheets per hour (dual-sheet option for increased efficiency); ASM730A Shari Mixer expertly seasons and mixes up to 14.5lbs of rice in 3-5 minutes; and ASM575A Onigiri Maker crafts up to 1,900 perfectly shaped rice balls per hour. Each Maki roll looks like it was made by AI, absolutely perfect and perfectly delicious.