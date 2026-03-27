“Evening on Antique Row”: Sip, Savor, Shop and Spot Vintage Treasures

As the sun sets on April 11, the iconic stretch of Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach known as Antique Row will shed its understated elegance and kick up its heels to become a vibrant after-dark adventure. Now in its 31st year, Evening on Antique Row is an event you won’t want to miss, combining the appeal of a stylish block party, thrill of the hunt and flavors of a culinary festival with live music, dancing and unbridled fun. This year’s event promises to be better than ever.
Traffic stops as the district’s 17th- to 20th-century antique, decorative art and eclectic design shops and galleries open their doors until late in the evening. As guests wander. browse and explore antiques, art and one-of-a-kind treasures, they will enjoy unlimited handcrafted cocktails, wine pours and generous samplings from a host of the area’s most popular culinary establishments. This year, smoky barbecue turns up the heat, while bold tropical flavors enhance the warm Florida mood and other offerings delight the palate.
Two powerhouse bands will be on hand to amplify the excitement with musical entertainment. The Andrew Morris Band brings its country-rock swagger, while the Derek Mack Band layers in funk, soul, and irresistible rhythm, beaconing guests to turn up the energy as they dance in the street—and they always do.
The event is a rare evening where guests can sip, savor, shop and scoop up a century-old find—all in one stop.
An Evening on Antique Row is the signature event of the Young Friends of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. Proceeds the Society’s educational programs, sharing the region’s rich history.
Enjoy all the excitement with an all-inclusive general admission ticket or add an array of extras, including cabanas, late-night parties other elevated experiences with VIP access.
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