Where Art Meets Osetra: Inside The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove's Caviar & Canvas Series

Three offerings anchor the evening. The Sweet & Aged selection presents four jam-and-cheese pairings, each inspired by the tropical color palette of Coconut Grove and the pantry at Isabelle's, the hotel's signature restaurant. The pairing logic is rooted in the neighborhood itself, which gives it more internal coherence than a standard cheese course. Pearls on Canvas brings together East Coast oysters with Champagne granita and yuzu pearls, a composed plate that rewards patience. The Midnight Palette is the centerpiece: Siberian Osetra caviar with lemon Champagne crème fraîche, charcoal blini, smoked shallot gel, and gold leaf. Each element has a reason to be there.