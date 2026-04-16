Where Art Meets Osetra: Inside The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove's Caviar & Canvas Series

Caviar & Canvas runs every Friday through April 24 at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami.
The series is presented in collaboration with the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.
The final evening on April 24 features a Meet the Artist moment with fine art photographer Nancy Ney.
No reservations required. Walk-ins welcome from 6 to 9 p.m.
The piano is already playing when you arrive. That detail matters more than it might seem.
Caviar & Canvas, the Friday evening series running at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove through April 24, positions itself at a meeting point Miami rarely manages: serious visual art and serious hospitality in the same room, at the same hour. From 6 to 9 p.m. each Friday, the hotel's expansive lobby hosts rotating works by artists whose perspective is rooted in this city, a live piano performance that sets the pace for the evening, and a food-and-drink program anchored by Siberian Osetra caviar and Lallier Champagne.
No reservations are required. That openness is part of what makes it work.
Coconut Grove holds a specific position in Miami's cultural life. It is the city's oldest neighborhood, and its relationship with the arts has been consistent rather than trendy. The Coconut Grove Arts Festival, one of the longest-running outdoor fine art festivals in the country, draws collectors and observers alike each February, and the neighborhood's resident artist community has sustained a creative culture that predates Miami's recent periods of cultural attention.
The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove was built into that context. The hotel's lobby, where Caviar & Canvas unfolds each Friday, has the feel of a space designed for extended presence rather than passage. Lush, unhurried, residential in its proportions, it becomes the right room at the right hour when the workweek ends and the Grove settles into its natural pace.
The series is presented in collaboration with the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, which gives it a curatorial foundation beyond a typical hotel activation. Works rotate throughout the series, and the artists selected share a quality the Festival has long prioritized: work that is rooted in Miami's particular character without simply illustrating it.
The series also includes a monthly Meet the Artist component, and the final evening on April 24 is the most direct occasion to attend. Nancy Ney, a fine art photographer and Coconut Grove resident, will be present to engage with guests around her work. For anyone who has followed her through the Coconut Grove Arts Festival over the years, the conversation at Caviar & Canvas offers something a crowded opening night does not: room to look and room to ask.
The food program at Caviar & Canvas was built to hold its own alongside the visual work, not to function as ambient service.
Three offerings anchor the evening. The Sweet & Aged selection presents four jam-and-cheese pairings, each inspired by the tropical color palette of Coconut Grove and the pantry at Isabelle's, the hotel's signature restaurant. The pairing logic is rooted in the neighborhood itself, which gives it more internal coherence than a standard cheese course. Pearls on Canvas brings together East Coast oysters with Champagne granita and yuzu pearls, a composed plate that rewards patience. The Midnight Palette is the centerpiece: Siberian Osetra caviar with lemon Champagne crème fraîche, charcoal blini, smoked shallot gel, and gold leaf. Each element has a reason to be there.
Lallier Champagne, the premier cru house from Aÿ in the Marne Valley, is available by the glass and bottle throughout the evening. The pairing with Osetra is classical; the execution here is grounded.
With one Friday remaining in the series, the April 24 edition carries the weight of a closing night. Nancy Ney's presence turns the evening into something more than a repeat of the previous weeks. Fine art photography, particularly work grounded in a specific place by a photographer who actually lives there, looks different in conversation than it does in silence. The lobby setting, the piano, and the particular pace of a Friday in the Grove create conditions that are worth experiencing once before the series ends.
Walk-ins are welcome. The evening runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
Caviar & Canvas takes place every Friday through April 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami, 3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami, FL 33133. No reservations required. For more information, visit The Ritz-Carlton website.
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