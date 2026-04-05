BODYROK Brings High-Intensity, Low-Impact Reformer Workouts to Coconut Grove in Miami Debut

BODYROK, the nationally recognized fitness studio known for its high-intensity, low-impact reformer workouts, has officially opened its first South Florida location in Coconut Grove. Popular in New York and California for its immersive studio experience and results-driven training, BODYROK brings a fresh, highly structured approach to Pilates-inspired fitness to Miami under the leadership of BODYROK South Florida owners and operators Jordi Dalmau, a lifelong Miami native and former Division I football player and his mother Beatriz Salume, a former Division I tennis player at the University of Miami who remains an elite athlete today.
Each BODYROK class is a 45-minute workout performed on a custom-made reformer designed exclusively for the brand. But what truly sets BODYROK apart is its intentionally structured programming, which is designed to deliver variety, clarity and measurable results without confusion or repetition.
Each class follows a daily programming theme, with seven distinct workout formats that rotate regularly, including:
Flow – a reverse-training style class focused on control and fluid movement
Buns & Guns – emphasizing the arms and glutes
Obliques & Cheeks – targeting the obliques and glutes
Six-Packs & Backs – focusing on core strength and posterior chain
Core & Cardio – BODYROK’s signature cardio day, incorporating a proprietary jump board
Cardio Sculpt – a faster-paced, cardio-forward format with quicker transitions
Rock Your Body – a challenging full-body workout offered in two variations
To avoid repetitiveness and overtraining, BODYROK switches its class theme daily and constantly rotates the programming schedule, ensuring each class feels new, challenging and thoughtfully programmed. This rotation allows clients to achieve full-body conditioning over time, properly recover muscle groups and plan complementary workouts—a structure inspired by athletic training principles.
“What drew me to BODYROK was that the workout actually makes sense. You know what muscles you’re training, you can plan your week, and you’re not guessing. That kind of structure was something I really missed after playing competitive sports.”
Dalmau
After college, Dalmau transitioned away from high-impact gym training in favor of movement that supported strength, mobility, flexibility and injury prevention, a shift that ultimately led him to BODYROK.
“This isn’t about trends or extremes. It’s about building strength in a way that supports your body in the long run.”
Dalmau
BODYROK’s programming is built to be inclusive. Instructors cue three options for every movement—a standard execution, an amplified version and a modification—allowing professional athletes, beginners, men, women and older adults to train effectively in the same room. Workouts are also displayed on in-studio screens, helping members understand what’s coming next and building familiarity and confidence over time.
“Fitness can feel intimidating, especially in Miami .For me, the most important thing is that people feel welcome. Being kind, informed and supportive is non-negotiable for our team.”
Dalmau
The Coconut Grove studio reflects that philosophy, pairing loud music, low lights and high energy inside the workout room with a warm, design-forward front space that makes the experience enjoyable from arrival to departure.
BODYROK’s Miami debut was intentionally placed in Coconut Grove, a neighborhood known for prioritizing wellness, community and quality of life. Located in CocoWalk, the studio offers 90 minutes of validated parking, making fitness more accessible for commuters, families and weekend visitors.
Building on the success of the Coconut Grove studio, BODYROK has already begun construction on a second South Florida location in Edgewater, slated to open in summer 2026, with plans for continued expansion throughout Miami-Dade County.
“At the end of the day, fitness should empower you. If people leave feeling stronger, confident and supported, that’s success.”
Dalmau
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