BODYROK Brings High-Intensity, Low-Impact Reformer Workouts to Coconut Grove in Miami Debut

BODYROK, the nationally recognized fitness studio known for its high-intensity, low-impact reformer workouts, has officially opened its first South Florida location in Coconut Grove. Popular in New York and California for its immersive studio experience and results-driven training, BODYROK brings a fresh, highly structured approach to Pilates-inspired fitness to Miami under the leadership of BODYROK South Florida owners and operators Jordi Dalmau, a lifelong Miami native and former Division I football player and his mother Beatriz Salume, a former Division I tennis player at the University of Miami who remains an elite athlete today.