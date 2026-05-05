Events

The Hamptons Has a Summer Soundtrack: The Songbook by the Sea Returns with Eight Evenings of Broadway and Cabaret

LTV Studios' beloved concert series brings Norm Lewis, Ann Hampton Callaway, Donna McKechnie, and more to East Hampton from June through August 2026
Four performers on stage at LTV Studios with grand piano and purple lighting
KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Natalie Douglas, and Marta Sanders perform during the 2025 Hamptons Summer Songbook season at LTV StudiosPhoto Courtesy of LTV Studios
2 min read

Not every summer destination is a place. Some are a room, a piano, and the right voice at the right moment. At LTV Studios in East Hampton, that combination has been arriving reliably for years: Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone, returns for summer 2026 with a lineup that makes a compelling case for staying on the East End after the beach closes.

The series transforms LTV's industrial-chic television studio into an intimate performance venue with café-style seating, a Baby Grand piano, and production values that belong nowhere near a barn — except that this particular barn has excellent acoustics and professionals running the light board. Eight evenings are scheduled from June 28 through August 29, each featuring a distinct program and performer.

The 2026 Season

The season opens Sunday, June 28, with Norm Lewis — the Tony-nominated baritone whose recent concert work and Broadway appearances have established him as one of the most compelling performers in American musical theater. The season premiere carries a VIP reception and premium ticketing ($200 front-row VIP café seating; $150 general admission).

Ann Hampton Callaway follows on July 11 in "Here's to Life." On July 18, Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch bring "Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael." July 25 features Eric Yves Garcia, Maria Abous, and David Alpern in "Beyond Blue Moon: Before the Broken Hart."

August opens with "A Swell-Egant, Elegant Party" starring Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, hosted and produced by Laurence Maslon (August 1). August 22 assembles a five-person company — KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Christine Pedi, and Stephanie Pope — for "Hey, Old Friend: A Cabaret Jubilee." The following afternoon (August 23), Pamela Morgan performs "What's Cooking? Where Every Song Comes with a Little Spice." Donna McKechnie closes the season on August 29 with "A Musical Memoir."

Eight Nights, Eight Shows
8 performances — 8 different programs — one intimate venue steps from the East End. The Hamptons Summer Songbook runs June 28 through August 29, 2026.
Ticket prices for regular-season performances: VIP café front-row reserve seating (with drink ticket) $120 ($125 at the door). General admission $80 in advance, $85 at the door. Season opening event (June 28): VIP $200, General $150 ($160 at door).

The setting is as much a part of the draw as the programs themselves. LTV Studios' industrial bones — repurposed into a performance space with modular staging, superb acoustics, and the kind of intimacy that Broadway itself cannot offer — create a different relationship between performer and audience than the usual concert hall or theater. At the Songbook, you can hear a singer breathe between phrases. That matters when the singer is Ann Hampton Callaway.

LTV is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax-deductible as defined by IRS regulations.

“The Songbook series offers a front-row seat to legendary music, interpreted by today's finest performers in an up-close, unforgettable setting.”

Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea

For tickets and full season information: www.ltveh.org.

Four performers on stage at LTV Studios with grand piano and purple lighting
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