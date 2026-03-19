Pianist Leonard Reina performing at The Betsy Piano Bar

Pianist Leonard Reina performing at The Betsy Piano Bar

Photo Credit: Rey Lopez, Courtesy of The Betsy

Press Releases

The Betsy Unveils Spring Jazz Program Honoring Miami’s Musical Heritage

Miami Beach’s Longest-Running Live Music Series Brings World-Class Musicians and Community Concerts to Ocean Drive
3 min read

The Betsy, a longstanding cultural anchor in Miami Beach that has hosted more than 33,000 hours of live music performances over the past decade, has unveiled its spring jazz programming, bringing award-winning and emerging musicians to Ocean Drive through a mix of intimate concerts, mentorship initiatives and free outdoor events. The programming highlights Miami’s jazz traditions while presenting world-class artists to residents and visitors alike.

Resident vocalist Carole Ann Taylor, widely known as Miami’s “First Lady of Jazz,” will perform in The Betsy’s Overtown Jazz Legacy Series at The Piano Bar from 6 p.m. to midnight on March 21, April 18 and May 16 with the Angel Perez Trio. A beloved figure in Miami’s jazz community for more than five decades, Taylor is a driving force reflective of jazz’s improvisatory freedom. She also co-produces The Betsy’s annual Overture to Overtown Jazz Festival initiative with Betsy Arts Vice President Deborah Briggs, which celebrates its 13th anniversary in 2026.

Jazz musician plays saxophone as dancer performs during live music event at The Betsy

Jazz musician performs live alongside a dancer during a Betsy Arts event at The Betsy Hotel in Miami Beach

Photo Credit: Robert Zuckerman, Courtesy of The Betsy

Three-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist Melton Mustafa Jr. will join the Overtown Jazz Legacy Series on April 25 from 6 p.m. to midnight with acclaimed singer and violinist Nicole Yarling and the Ellis Duo at The Piano Bar. A leading voice in South Florida jazz, Mustafa will return the following day, April 26, from 5-6:30 p.m. as part of the Ocean Drive Association Promenade Concert Series, a free weekly outdoor music program presented in partnership with The Betsy on Sundays in Lummus Park. The promenade lineup also features Grammy-winning flutist Nestor Torres performing with a quartet on April 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. 

Additionally, Grammy-winning pianist Tal Cohen, co-curator of The Betsy’s Piano Masters & New Voices mentorship initiative with pianist Martin Bejerano, will perform every Tuesday from 6-11 p.m. at The Piano Bar. The program connects rising talent from University of Miami’s Frost School of Music Jazz Program with established performers. Cohen will also perform with a quartet in the Promenade Concert Series on March 22 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Grammy-winning pianist Tal Cohen, co-curator of The Betsy’s Piano Masters & New Voices

Grammy-winning pianist Tal Cohen, co-curator of The Betsy’s Piano Masters & New Voices

Photo Courtesy of Tal Cohen / The Betsy

Upcoming programming will also include special performances for International Jazz Day at The Piano Bar, with Nicole Yarling on April 30 from 6-8 p.m. followed by The Diaspora Vibe Afrobeat All-Stars from 8-11 p.m. celebrating fusion jazz. Additional guest artists will appear throughout the season, continuing The Betsy’s tradition of presenting live music that celebrates Miami’s cultural heritage while reinforcing its role as one of Miami Beach’s most active and enduring jazz venues. 

Full Events Calendar: HERE

Pianist Leonard Reina performing at The Betsy Piano Bar
Luxury Hotels for Cherry Blossom Season: 7 Beautiful Stays to Book This Spring

Overtown Jazz Legacy Series

6 p.m. to midnight – The Piano Bar

  • Saturday, March 21 (Carole Ann Taylor)

  • Saturday, April 11 (Danny Mixon and Nicole Yarling)

  • Saturday, April 18 (Carole Ann Taylor)

  • Saturday, April 25 (Melton Mustafa Jr. and Nicole Yarling) 

  • Saturday, May 16 (Carole Ann Taylor)

Musician plays drums during live jazz set inside The Betsy Piano Bar

Live jazz performance fills The Piano Bar at The Betsy in Miami Beach

Photo Credit: Steve Dozier, Courtesy of The Betsy

International Jazz Day

Thursday, April 30 – The Piano Bar

6-8 p.m. 

  • Nicole Yarling

8-11 p.m.

  • The Diaspora Vibe Afrobeat All-Stars

ODA Promenade Concerts (curated by The Betsy)

5-6:30 p.m. – Lummus Park

  • Sunday, March 22 (Tal Cohen)

  • Sunday, April 5 (Nestor Torres)

  • Sunday, April 26 (Melton Mustafa Jr.)

Piano Masters & New Voices 

6-11 p.m. – The Piano Bar

Every Tuesday through May 26 (Tal Cohen)

Audience watches live jazz trio perform in The Betsy Piano Bar in Miami Beach

Guests gather for an intimate jazz performance at The Piano Bar inside The Betsy Hotel

Photo Credit: Rey Lopez, Courtesy of The Betsy

Where

The Piano Bar

The Betsy

1440 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Lummus Park

1130 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139 (Between 14th Street and 14th Place)

Cindy Eillis performs in The Betsy Piano Bar

Cindy Eillis performs in The Betsy Piano Bar

Photo Credit: Steve Dozier, Courtesy of The Betsy

Ticket Options

All events are free and open to the public. Dinner reservations at LT South Beach before or during the events can be made HERE or by calling 305.673.0044.

Pianist Leonard Reina performing at The Betsy Piano Bar
The Betsy Hotel and Books & Books Launch Monthly Literary Series

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Art
Accommodations
Entertainment
News
Press releases

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com