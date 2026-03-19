The Betsy Unveils Spring Jazz Program Honoring Miami’s Musical Heritage
The Betsy, a longstanding cultural anchor in Miami Beach that has hosted more than 33,000 hours of live music performances over the past decade, has unveiled its spring jazz programming, bringing award-winning and emerging musicians to Ocean Drive through a mix of intimate concerts, mentorship initiatives and free outdoor events. The programming highlights Miami’s jazz traditions while presenting world-class artists to residents and visitors alike.
Resident vocalist Carole Ann Taylor, widely known as Miami’s “First Lady of Jazz,” will perform in The Betsy’s Overtown Jazz Legacy Series at The Piano Bar from 6 p.m. to midnight on March 21, April 18 and May 16 with the Angel Perez Trio. A beloved figure in Miami’s jazz community for more than five decades, Taylor is a driving force reflective of jazz’s improvisatory freedom. She also co-produces The Betsy’s annual Overture to Overtown Jazz Festival initiative with Betsy Arts Vice President Deborah Briggs, which celebrates its 13th anniversary in 2026.
Three-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist Melton Mustafa Jr. will join the Overtown Jazz Legacy Series on April 25 from 6 p.m. to midnight with acclaimed singer and violinist Nicole Yarling and the Ellis Duo at The Piano Bar. A leading voice in South Florida jazz, Mustafa will return the following day, April 26, from 5-6:30 p.m. as part of the Ocean Drive Association Promenade Concert Series, a free weekly outdoor music program presented in partnership with The Betsy on Sundays in Lummus Park. The promenade lineup also features Grammy-winning flutist Nestor Torres performing with a quartet on April 5 from 5-6:30 p.m.
Additionally, Grammy-winning pianist Tal Cohen, co-curator of The Betsy’s Piano Masters & New Voices mentorship initiative with pianist Martin Bejerano, will perform every Tuesday from 6-11 p.m. at The Piano Bar. The program connects rising talent from University of Miami’s Frost School of Music Jazz Program with established performers. Cohen will also perform with a quartet in the Promenade Concert Series on March 22 from 5-6:30 p.m.
Upcoming programming will also include special performances for International Jazz Day at The Piano Bar, with Nicole Yarling on April 30 from 6-8 p.m. followed by The Diaspora Vibe Afrobeat All-Stars from 8-11 p.m. celebrating fusion jazz. Additional guest artists will appear throughout the season, continuing The Betsy’s tradition of presenting live music that celebrates Miami’s cultural heritage while reinforcing its role as one of Miami Beach’s most active and enduring jazz venues.
Full Events Calendar: HERE
Overtown Jazz Legacy Series
6 p.m. to midnight – The Piano Bar
Saturday, March 21 (Carole Ann Taylor)
Saturday, April 11 (Danny Mixon and Nicole Yarling)
Saturday, April 18 (Carole Ann Taylor)
Saturday, April 25 (Melton Mustafa Jr. and Nicole Yarling)
Saturday, May 16 (Carole Ann Taylor)
International Jazz Day
Thursday, April 30 – The Piano Bar
6-8 p.m.
Nicole Yarling
8-11 p.m.
The Diaspora Vibe Afrobeat All-Stars
ODA Promenade Concerts (curated by The Betsy)
5-6:30 p.m. – Lummus Park
Sunday, March 22 (Tal Cohen)
Sunday, April 5 (Nestor Torres)
Sunday, April 26 (Melton Mustafa Jr.)
Piano Masters & New Voices
6-11 p.m. – The Piano Bar
Every Tuesday through May 26 (Tal Cohen)
Where
The Piano Bar
1440 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Lummus Park
1130 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139 (Between 14th Street and 14th Place)
Ticket Options
All events are free and open to the public. Dinner reservations at LT South Beach before or during the events can be made HERE or by calling 305.673.0044.
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