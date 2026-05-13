One Art Space Hosts Artist Talk Magazine's New York Exhibition, With 51 Artists and a Times Square Moment

One Art Space in Tribeca hosted the opening reception for Artist Talk Magazine's New York exhibition at 23 Warren Street, featuring 51 international artists.
The show presented work spanning painting, photography, abstraction, conceptual art, mixed media, and contemporary visual storytelling.
On May 7, Artist Talk Magazine presented work by 23 artists on a 31x55-foot Times Square billboard at 1560 Broadway, running four times per hour.
One Art Space was founded in 2011 by co-owners MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung; the gallery has maintained 16 years of programming in Tribeca.
One Art Space opened in Tribeca in May 2011 with a specific intention: to place museum-caliber and emerging artists in a ground-level, glass-fronted gallery that anyone walking along Warren Street could look into. For 16 years, co-owners MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung have built a program that genuinely spans those two categories.
The opening reception for Artist Talk Magazine's New York exhibition extended that tradition. Held at 23 Warren Street, the evening brought together artists, collectors, cultural figures, and supporters of the international art platform for a reception that introduced 51 artists from around the world working across painting, photography, abstraction, conceptual art, mixed media, and contemporary visual storytelling.
The scope was deliberate. The artists presented were chosen to represent the breadth of Artist Talk Magazine's global platform, which since its founding in 2017 has published editorial features on institutions including the Courtauld Institute of Art, the Royal Academy of Arts, the Whitney Museum, Lucian Freud, Alberto Giacometti, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Tribeca show placed that editorial tradition inside a gallery setting.
The exhibition also connected to a larger New York presence. On May 7, Artist Talk Magazine presented work by 23 of the show's participating artists on a Times Square billboard at 1560 Broadway, between 46th and 47th Streets. The display measured 31 feet high by 55 feet wide and ran four times per hour from midnight through 11:00pm, placing the artists before one of the city's most visible public audiences.
Notable attendees at the opening included MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, Grant Milne, Alexia Gaglia, Baskin Miyuki Nakajima, Rashmi Rao, Turner-Thomson, Marcia Bianchi, Joanna Koutsos, Rosemary Coan, Adrienne Connelly, and Billy McCulloh.
For information on upcoming programming, visit oneartspace.com and artisttalkmagazine.com.
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