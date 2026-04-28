Artexpo New York Celebrates Its 49th Annual Edition

New York, NY – April 27th, 2026: Artexpo New York, the world’s original fine art marketplace, celebrated its 49th year at Pier 36 in Manhattan, April 9—12, with thousands of art enthusiasts and industry leaders discending on the Lower East Side of Manhattan to discover the latest trends emerging from today’s art world.
This year’s fair hosted more than 170 leading galleries, publishers, and independent artists, showcasing an extraordinary range of original works across 70,000 square feet of uninterrupted convention space. Artexpo New York attendees representing 24 countries enjoyed the original work of 1000+ artists, including prints, paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, giclees, lithographs and glass works, among other contemporary and fine art.
Collectors, trade professionals and industry leaders flocked to experience the annual fine art destination, that included well established galleries and dealers, plus [SOLO] — highlighting established and independent emerging artists from the U.S. and around the globe. Attendees enjoyed the annual lineup of interactive programming, including the Spotlight Program, a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries and artists chosen by the Redwood Art Group selection committee; Art Labs, a series of outstanding projects by leading galleries, art institutions, and art collectives within the fair; Meet the Artists and Live Demonstrations, presenting an interactive experience—allowing attendees to get up-close-and-personal with the artists; and Discoveries Collection – selections of artwork chosen by the Artexpo New York curatorial team that make up a group of amazing discoveries throughout the fair, each priced at $3,000 or less.
“This year’s fair drew a wide array of exhibitors from around the world, all of whom were keen to show collectors their latest work for this new season,” says Eric Smith, President and CEO of Redwood Art Group. “We also saw a record attendance of art enthusiasts through the door this year, which is an indication how strong and resilient the market is today. We would like to thank our exhibitors, sponsors, partners and patrons for helping to make this year’s fair a resounding success. We look forward to welcoming everyone to next year’s 50th anniversary celebration, an extra special edition that will prove to be a memorable milestone.”
The Opening Night VIP Preview for Artexpo New York on Thursday, April 9, gave hundreds of VIPs and the attending media a special preview of what was in-store over the four-day showcase, as industry attendees capitalized on the opportunity to network and enjoy a First Look at the exhibitor collections.
Attendees had the chance to meet this year’s Spotlight Program recipients, and experience new works across a veriety of mediums and genres. Adding to the excitement was the vibrant Jason Perez Art Collection showcased on the Mezzanine level. This year’s Spotlight Program recipients brought their cutting-edge talent to the forefront of the art world, and included Artwise Online, Muisca Gallery, Drew Marc Gallery, Christopher Lotus, Christian Burnham and Catherine Blackburn.
This year’s Art Labs featured a series of outstanding projects by leading galleries, art institutions, and art collectives presented on-site within the fair, and included Jason Perez Art Collective by Jason Perez, “Second Glance—Art That Moves You” by K-Art Projects USA and artists Carola Orieta Sperman and Christian A. Albarracín, “Social Media Slave” a mixed media sculpture by Juan Luis Perez, and “Fleeting Moments, Timeless Emotion” by Artavita / World Wide Art. The Artexpo New York Discoveries Collection presented a selection of unique discoveries from this year’s artists and exhibitors, selected by the Artexpo New York curatorial team as its favorite pieces of art throughout the fair—each one priced at $3,000 or less.
From multiple artwork sales to new commissions, gallery placements, and lasting collector relationships, Artexpo New York once again delivered opportunities at every level. Artists connected directly with buyers and industry professionals, sparking collaborations and opening doors to future exhibitions.
“It was an awesome weekend. We sold 23 pieces and the whole kinetic art installation was sold out! I think we sold more than anyone on the floor by far!”
— Chadwick Arcinue, Chadwick Concepts
“Artexpo New York provided invaluable exposure for my artists’ work, placing it in front of thousands of collectors and art professionals. In many cases, collectors first discover a piece through pre-fair marketing and return ready to acquire it.
One collector came directly to our booth looking for Montana Engels’ ‘Calypso’ after seeing it featured in our Art Palm Beach campaign—and ultimately purchased it. It’s a clear example of how continued visibility and strategic marketing drive results beyond the fair itself. Artexpo New York 2026 was a strong success for our gallery.”
— Tata Fernandez, K-Art Projects USA
“FAMESPACE had an amazing show, with strong sales across original works, art-to-wear, and collectible pieces. More importantly, it was about creating opportunity and connection for our artists. Giving artists the chance to showcase their talents while creating unforgettable memories is truly unmatched. It means everything to us that they believe in FAMESPACE just as much as we believe in their talent.”
— Anais Comacho, FAMESPACE
“We had some sales at the show, but what really stood out was the networking. We made numerous connections we’ll be following up on, along with a promising potential commission. We’re feeling very good about the show.”
— Rennie McPherson, MCP2 Art Studio
Best Booth Design: Song Chao, Gallery A.T. 108, Frank Baer Photos
Best Sculpture Award: Caridad Sola at K-Art Projects USA - “In Gods We Trust…A Decade Later…2026”, Evelyne Brader-Frank at Drew Marc Gallery - “Niki”, Marc at AGI - “Japonae Series”
Best Solo Exhibitor: Rajul Shan, Angela Lanell, Edward Bakst, Prayer Art - Hisakazu Suzuki Art
Best New Exhibitor: Japan Promotion, NY Korean Artists Association, Suqun Studio, CAS Art
Best International Exhibitor: Mongolian Fine Art, Aurich Artist Group, Artisans Japan, Artpetrovnik, Pal Argentina - Alejandra Branc
Award of Excellence: Midori, Jason Perez Art, Richard Riverin, Artavita / World Wide Art, Perseus Gallery
Directors Award: Mitchell Craig, Art By Neelam, Dr. Erick Mota, D. Colabella Fine Art Gallery, Mido Galleria, Famespace
Each year, thousands of art industry insiders flock to Artexpo New York in search of the art and the artists that will shape trends in galleries worldwide. Over the past several years, Pier 36 has become a recognizable event space in Lower Manhattan, utilized for high-end shows and large-scale events. Artexpo New York celebrated its 49th Anniversary and kicked-off the Spring 2026 season of acclaimed art fairs in New York City. Next year’s Artexpo New York will return to Pier 36 for its 50th Anniversary edition, April 8—11, 2027.
For further information on Artexpo New York, visit visit https://redwoodartgroup.com/artexpo-new-york/. For more information on Redwood Art Group, visit www.redwoodartgroup.com/
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