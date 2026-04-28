Artexpo New York Celebrates Its 49th Annual Edition

“Artexpo New York provided invaluable exposure for my artists’ work, placing it in front of thousands of collectors and art professionals. In many cases, collectors first discover a piece through pre-fair marketing and return ready to acquire it.

One collector came directly to our booth looking for Montana Engels’ ‘Calypso’ after seeing it featured in our Art Palm Beach campaign—and ultimately purchased it. It’s a clear example of how continued visibility and strategic marketing drive results beyond the fair itself. Artexpo New York 2026 was a strong success for our gallery.”

— Tata Fernandez, K-Art Projects USA