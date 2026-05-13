Ralph Macchio, Rob and Marisol Thomas, and Georgina Bloomberg Join NYC Second Chance Rescue's 6th Annual Rescue Ball

NYC Second Chance Rescue hosted its 6th Annual Rescue Ball at The Lighthouse, Chelsea Piers, honoring Ralph Macchio, Rob and Marisol Thomas, and Dr. Tom Walker with the Angel and Hero Award.
Special guests included Georgina Bloomberg and Elaine Hendrix; entertainment by John Lloyd Young and DJ GEO ROC.
A 1966 sky-blue Fiat 500 Jolly conversion donated by Hampton Jollys sold for $85,000 at the live auction.
NYC Second Chance Rescue has rescued more than 17,000 dogs and cats since its founding in 2009, the majority of whom faced euthanasia in municipal shelters.
The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers has hosted its share of black-tie evenings. On this particular night, the proceeds went to the animals.
NYC Second Chance Rescue marked its 6th Annual Rescue Ball with an evening that honored three figures whose commitment to animal welfare extends well beyond a ceremonial award: Ralph Macchio, Rob and Marisol Thomas (founders of Sidewalk Angels Foundation), and Dr. Tom Walker each received the organization's Angel and Hero Award. The recognition was appropriate. Sidewalk Angels Foundation has been active in animal rescue for years; Macchio and Walker have each demonstrated sustained involvement with welfare causes beyond the gala circuit.
Special guests Georgina Bloomberg and Elaine Hendrix brought additional visibility to the cause. John Lloyd Young performed before DJ GEO ROC kept the late evening moving.
The evening's most dramatic moment came during the live auction. A 1966 sky-blue Fiat 500 Jolly conversion donated by Hampton Jollys, a division of Carriage House Motor Cars, drew competitive bidding before closing at $85,000. The figure was a clear statement about the room's commitment.
The event's food program was consistent with the organization's mission: Tito's Handmade Vodka signature cocktails accompanied a vegetarian and vegan menu. Live and silent auctions ran throughout the evening.
NYC Second Chance Rescue, founded in 2009, has now rescued more than 17,000 animals, the majority of whom were at risk of euthanasia in overcrowded municipal shelters. The organization focuses on large-breed dogs and critically ill cats and dogs, providing medical care, rehabilitation, and rehoming through a foster network and its Adoption Center in Long Island City.
Notable attendees included Ralph Macchio, Rob and Marisol Thomas, Georgina Bloomberg, Elaine Hendrix, David Lauren, Lauren Bush Lauren, Dylan Lauren, Joe Gatto, Bessy Gatto, Mike Woods, Dr. Tom Walker, and John Lloyd Young.
To adopt, foster, donate, or volunteer, visit nycsecondchancerescue.org.
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