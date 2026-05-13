Ralph Macchio, Rob and Marisol Thomas, and Georgina Bloomberg Join NYC Second Chance Rescue's 6th Annual Rescue Ball

NYC Second Chance Rescue marked its 6th Annual Rescue Ball with an evening that honored three figures whose commitment to animal welfare extends well beyond a ceremonial award: Ralph Macchio, Rob and Marisol Thomas (founders of Sidewalk Angels Foundation), and Dr. Tom Walker each received the organization's Angel and Hero Award. The recognition was appropriate. Sidewalk Angels Foundation has been active in animal rescue for years; Macchio and Walker have each demonstrated sustained involvement with welfare causes beyond the gala circuit.