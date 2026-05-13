Events

Ralph Macchio, Rob and Marisol Thomas, and Georgina Bloomberg Join NYC Second Chance Rescue's 6th Annual Rescue Ball

The fundraising gala at Chelsea Piers celebrated 17 years and 17,000 lives saved, with an $85,000 live auction moment
Ralph Macchio and other attendees pose at the Rescue Ball event backdrop
Lisa Blanco, Jennifer Brooks, Ralph Macchio, and Katie McEntee attend NYC Second Chance Rescue’s 6th Annual Rescue Ball in New YorkPhoto Credit: Kevin Czopek/BFA.com
3 min read

AT A GLANCE

  • NYC Second Chance Rescue hosted its 6th Annual Rescue Ball at The Lighthouse, Chelsea Piers, honoring Ralph Macchio, Rob and Marisol Thomas, and Dr. Tom Walker with the Angel and Hero Award.

  • Special guests included Georgina Bloomberg and Elaine Hendrix; entertainment by John Lloyd Young and DJ GEO ROC.

  • A 1966 sky-blue Fiat 500 Jolly conversion donated by Hampton Jollys sold for $85,000 at the live auction.

  • NYC Second Chance Rescue has rescued more than 17,000 dogs and cats since its founding in 2009, the majority of whom faced euthanasia in municipal shelters.

Ralph Macchio poses with a rescue puppy at the charity gala backdrop
Ralph Macchio attends NYC Second Chance Rescue’s 6th Annual Rescue Ball in New YorkPhoto Credit: Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers has hosted its share of black-tie evenings. On this particular night, the proceeds went to the animals.

NYC Second Chance Rescue marked its 6th Annual Rescue Ball with an evening that honored three figures whose commitment to animal welfare extends well beyond a ceremonial award: Ralph Macchio, Rob and Marisol Thomas (founders of Sidewalk Angels Foundation), and Dr. Tom Walker each received the organization's Angel and Hero Award. The recognition was appropriate. Sidewalk Angels Foundation has been active in animal rescue for years; Macchio and Walker have each demonstrated sustained involvement with welfare causes beyond the gala circuit.

Guests gather inside the Rescue Ball gala at Chelsea Piers in New York
NYC Second Chance Rescue’s 6th Annual Rescue Ball at The Lighthouse, Chelsea PiersPhoto Credit: Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Special guests Georgina Bloomberg and Elaine Hendrix brought additional visibility to the cause. John Lloyd Young performed before DJ GEO ROC kept the late evening moving.

The evening's most dramatic moment came during the live auction. A 1966 sky-blue Fiat 500 Jolly conversion donated by Hampton Jollys, a division of Carriage House Motor Cars, drew competitive bidding before closing at $85,000. The figure was a clear statement about the room's commitment.

Lisa Blanco and Katie McEntee onstage at the NYC Second Chance Rescue’s 6th Annual Rescue Ball
Lisa Blanco and Katie McEntee onstage at the NYC Second Chance Rescue’s 6th Annual Rescue Ball in New YorkPhoto Credit: Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

The event's food program was consistent with the organization's mission: Tito's Handmade Vodka signature cocktails accompanied a vegetarian and vegan menu. Live and silent auctions ran throughout the evening.

NYC Second Chance Rescue, founded in 2009, has now rescued more than 17,000 animals, the majority of whom were at risk of euthanasia in overcrowded municipal shelters. The organization focuses on large-breed dogs and critically ill cats and dogs, providing medical care, rehabilitation, and rehoming through a foster network and its Adoption Center in Long Island City.

Georgina Bloomberg at the NYC Second Chance Rescue’s 6th Annual Rescue Ball
Elaine Hendrix at the NYC Second Chance Rescue’s 6th Annual Rescue Ball
Rob Thomas and Marisol Thomas at the NYC Second Chance Rescue’s 6th Annual Rescue Ball

Notable attendees included Ralph Macchio, Rob and Marisol Thomas, Georgina Bloomberg, Elaine Hendrix, David Lauren, Lauren Bush Lauren, Dylan Lauren, Joe Gatto, Bessy Gatto, Mike Woods, Dr. Tom Walker, and John Lloyd Young.

To adopt, foster, donate, or volunteer, visit nycsecondchancerescue.org.

A 1966 sky-blue Fiat 500 Jolly conversion sold for $85,000 at the Rescue Ball live auction, donated by Hampton Jollys, a division of Carriage House Motor Cars.
Ralph Macchio and other attendees pose at the Rescue Ball event backdrop
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