The 70th Annual Viennese Opera Ball Transforms New York Into a Fairy Masquerade, Honoring Mozart and a Milestone

The Viennese Opera Ball celebrated its 70th anniversary at Cipriani 42nd Street, transforming the gala into a masquerade for the first time and honoring 270 years of Mozart.
Grammy winner Angel Blue, Grammy nominee Lawrence Brownlee, soprano Hera Hyesang Park, and Vienna State Opera principal dancer Liudmila Konovalova headlined the program.
Gala Chair Jean Shafiroff led the evening under the auspices of the US Austrian Chamber of Commerce, with Austrian Ambassador H.E. Petra Schneebauer in attendance.
A commemorative fan designed by Austrian artist Pablo Meier-Schomburg was presented to the ladies of the Ball, reviving a cherished Viennese tradition for the 70th anniversary.
The Viennese Opera Ball has run in New York for 70 years. For its anniversary, the organization chose not to repeat the format but to transform it.
The 70th Annual Viennese Opera Ball took place at Cipriani 42nd Street under the theme "A Magical Night, a Fairy Masquerade Ball," the first time in the event's history that the gala has taken the form of a masquerade. The concept drew from Mozart's opera The Magic Flute, placing the evening within a dual celebration of the ball's own milestone and the 270th anniversary of Mozart's birth. The 250th anniversary of the United States provided a secondary thread of diplomatic resonance, acknowledging the longstanding cultural relationship between Austria and America.
The roster of performers was exceptional. Two-time Grammy Award-winner Angel Blue and Grammy nominee Lawrence Brownlee led the program, joined by soprano Hera Hyesang Park, tenor Adam Smith, and mezzo-soprano Golda Zahra. Liudmila Konovalova, principal dancer of the Vienna State Opera, delivered a special ballet performance that brought Viennese classical tradition directly to the stage. The Viennese Opera Ball Orchestra performed under concertmaster Maestro Rainer Sulzgruber.
The evening's debutante presentation, choreographed by Sandra Stockmayer of Dancing School Svabek, remained among the most anticipated traditions of the night. Sixteen debutantes were presented alongside their escorts, among them Miss New York Teen USA Ginger Ragaishis and Gabriela Ortega.
Gala Chair Jean Shafiroff and President and Executive Director Silvia Frieser led the organizational side of the evening alongside Artistic Director Daniel Serafin, Austrian Ambassador to the United States H.E. Petra Schneebauer, and Vienna's Executive City Councilor Juergen Czernohorszky.
To mark the 70th anniversary, the Ball revived a cherished Viennese tradition: the presentation of commemorative fans to the ladies of the Ball. The fan for this edition was designed by Austrian artist Pablo Meier-Schomburg, a gesture that connected the New York celebration to its European origins.
After seven decades, the Viennese Opera Ball in New York remains what it has always been: a point of connection between Austrian cultural heritage and the city that has welcomed it since 1955. For more information, visit vienneseoperaball.com.
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