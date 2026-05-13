The 70th Annual Viennese Opera Ball Transforms New York Into a Fairy Masquerade, Honoring Mozart and a Milestone

The 70th Annual Viennese Opera Ball took place at Cipriani 42nd Street under the theme "A Magical Night, a Fairy Masquerade Ball," the first time in the event's history that the gala has taken the form of a masquerade. The concept drew from Mozart's opera The Magic Flute, placing the evening within a dual celebration of the ball's own milestone and the 270th anniversary of Mozart's birth. The 250th anniversary of the United States provided a secondary thread of diplomatic resonance, acknowledging the longstanding cultural relationship between Austria and America.