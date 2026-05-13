Events

The 70th Annual Viennese Opera Ball Transforms New York Into a Fairy Masquerade, Honoring Mozart and a Milestone

White tie, Grammy Award-winning opera stars, and the Vienna State Opera's principal dancer filled Cipriani 42nd Street for the ball's most ambitious evening in recent memory
Debutantes and guests pose during the Viennese Opera Ball in New York
Guests and debutantes gather at the 70th Annual Viennese Opera Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street in New YorkPhoto Credit: Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com
3 min read

AT A GLANCE

  • The Viennese Opera Ball celebrated its 70th anniversary at Cipriani 42nd Street, transforming the gala into a masquerade for the first time and honoring 270 years of Mozart.

  • Grammy winner Angel Blue, Grammy nominee Lawrence Brownlee, soprano Hera Hyesang Park, and Vienna State Opera principal dancer Liudmila Konovalova headlined the program.

  • Gala Chair Jean Shafiroff led the evening under the auspices of the US Austrian Chamber of Commerce, with Austrian Ambassador H.E. Petra Schneebauer in attendance.

  • A commemorative fan designed by Austrian artist Pablo Meier-Schomburg was presented to the ladies of the Ball, reviving a cherished Viennese tradition for the 70th anniversary.

Angel Blue performs during the Viennese Opera Ball in New York
Lawrence Brownlee, Hera Hyesang Park, and Angel Blue pose at the ball
Orchestra performs during the Viennese Opera Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street

The Viennese Opera Ball has run in New York for 70 years. For its anniversary, the organization chose not to repeat the format but to transform it.

The 70th Annual Viennese Opera Ball took place at Cipriani 42nd Street under the theme "A Magical Night, a Fairy Masquerade Ball," the first time in the event's history that the gala has taken the form of a masquerade. The concept drew from Mozart's opera The Magic Flute, placing the evening within a dual celebration of the ball's own milestone and the 270th anniversary of Mozart's birth. The 250th anniversary of the United States provided a secondary thread of diplomatic resonance, acknowledging the longstanding cultural relationship between Austria and America.

Opera singers perform onstage at Cipriani 42nd Street
Opera performers take the stage during the 70th Annual Viennese Opera BallPhoto Credit: Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

The roster of performers was exceptional. Two-time Grammy Award-winner Angel Blue and Grammy nominee Lawrence Brownlee led the program, joined by soprano Hera Hyesang Park, tenor Adam Smith, and mezzo-soprano Golda Zahra. Liudmila Konovalova, principal dancer of the Vienna State Opera, delivered a special ballet performance that brought Viennese classical tradition directly to the stage. The Viennese Opera Ball Orchestra performed under concertmaster Maestro Rainer Sulzgruber.

The evening's debutante presentation, choreographed by Sandra Stockmayer of Dancing School Svabek, remained among the most anticipated traditions of the night. Sixteen debutantes were presented alongside their escorts, among them Miss New York Teen USA Ginger Ragaishis and Gabriela Ortega.

Gala Chair Jean Shafiroff and President and Executive Director Silvia Frieser led the organizational side of the evening alongside Artistic Director Daniel Serafin, Austrian Ambassador to the United States H.E. Petra Schneebauer, and Vienna's Executive City Councilor Juergen Czernohorszky.

Debutantes wearing masquerade masks at the Viennese Opera Ball
Debutantes pose in masks and white gowns during the Viennese Opera BallPhoto Credit: Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

To mark the 70th anniversary, the Ball revived a cherished Viennese tradition: the presentation of commemorative fans to the ladies of the Ball. The fan for this edition was designed by Austrian artist Pablo Meier-Schomburg, a gesture that connected the New York celebration to its European origins.

After seven decades, the Viennese Opera Ball in New York remains what it has always been: a point of connection between Austrian cultural heritage and the city that has welcomed it since 1955. For more information, visit vienneseoperaball.com.

Two-time Grammy winner Angel Blue and Vienna State Opera principal dancer Liudmila Konovalova headlined the 70th Annual Viennese Opera Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street.
Debutantes and guests pose during the Viennese Opera Ball in New York
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