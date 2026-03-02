NYBG’s Orchid Dinner Brings Concrete Jungle Glamour to The Plaza Hotel
On February 26, 2026, New York’s winter social calendar found one of its most artful moments inside The Plaza Hotel. The New York Botanical Garden hosted its annual Orchid Dinner, an evening that paired high society with high design while celebrating this year’s edition of The Orchid Show.
This season’s creative lens belonged to Mr. Flower Fantastic, the New York born designer recognized for merging floristry with pop art, street culture, and fine art. His interpretation transforms the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory into an immersive orchid homage inspired by the rhythm and personality of New York City.
A Cultivated Guest List
The evening drew a polished crowd that reflected the event’s cultural reach. Among those in attendance were Alex Newell, Emily Wheeler, Martha Stewart, Plant Kween, and Anne V., joining a distinguished group of patrons, philanthropists, and design insiders.
Lead Chairs Susan and George Matelich helped guide the evening, supported by Chairs Sara Arno and Kevin Cornish, Allison and Trent Carmichael, Maureen K. and Richard L. Chilton Jr., J. Barclay Collins II and Kristina Durr, Ravenel Curry and Jane Moss, Gillian Hearst, Sharon and Bill Jacob, Mary and Garrett Moran, Susan and Greg Palm, Steve and Tina Swartz, Tracy Tang, and Mr. and Mrs. Edward K. Weld. Vice Chairs Naeem Crawford-Muhammad, Isabel Leeds, and Anita Saggurti also played key roles in the evening’s success.
Design leadership came from Marc Hachadorian, NYBG’s Director of Glasshouse Horticulture and Senior Curator of Orchids, alongside Rachael Burrow Rummel, Style and Market Director at VERANDA.
Inside the Orchid Show: A New York State of Bloom
At the heart of the celebration was NYBG’s beloved Orchid Show, reimagined through Mr. Flower Fantastic’s distinctly urban lens. His installation channels the spirit and visual language of New York, translating the city’s energy into layered orchid displays that feel contemporary while remaining grounded in botanical craft.
Tickets for The Orchid Show and Orchid Nights are currently available on select evenings, extending the experience beyond the gala crowd and into the public season.
Tablescapes with a Designer’s Touch
Inside the ballroom, the evening unfolded through a series of imaginative tablescapes created by an accomplished roster of floral and event designers. Notable contributors included Nikki Abis of Starbright Floral Design, Ace Berry of Ace in Full Bloom, Brian Bowman and Dan Dahl of Bowman Dahl Floral and Event Design, Anna Dementieva of Luxury Flowers Miami, and Canaan Marshall of Canaan Marshall Design LLC, among others who collectively shaped the room’s layered visual story.
Guests were welcomed by a striking floral wall created by Marc Eliot of Fleurish NYC, offering an appropriately photogenic prelude to the evening.
Supporting NYBG’s Global Mission
While the dinner delivered its share of visual drama and social sparkle, its purpose remained firmly rooted in impact. Proceeds from The Orchid Dinner support the New York Botanical Garden’s ongoing work across plant and fungi research, education initiatives, and international outreach.
Through this work, NYBG continues advancing nature based solutions that address climate and biodiversity challenges, reinforcing the institution’s role at the intersection of science, education, and environmental stewardship.
The evening was sponsored by Emily P. Wheeler, Hearst, and VERANDA.
Where Culture and Conservation Meet
The Orchid Dinner once again demonstrated NYBG’s ability to convene multiple creative worlds under one roof. Art, horticulture, philanthropy, and New York society moved in quiet harmony throughout the evening.
