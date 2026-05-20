Where Miami Meets the Movies: The 43rd Annual Miami Film Festival Made in MIA Feature Film Award Celebrates the Magic of the Magic City

Movies have always been an exhilarating passport to new worlds—no suitcase required. In an hour or two, they can sweep you across continents, acquaint you with unfamiliar cultures and make you part of stories that evolve in places you may never see firsthand. Through the lens of a camera, the world becomes both vast and intimate, a reminder of how connected life is today.
But for all these cinematic journeys, there also is a special magic in films that take you back home—not just to a location on a map, but to a celebration of the culture, character, rhythm and landscape of the place where your day-to-day life unfolds, often helping you see it through mesmerizingly different eyes.
The Miami film Festival—one of the country’s major film events sponsored by Miami Dade College – certainly provides attendees with a expansive window on the world. This year the 43rd Annual event, which took place in April in theatres throughout the city, lit up its home town with cinematic excitement, proving that Miami is truly worthy of its moniker: the Magic City.
The Festival featured more than 160 narratives, documentaries and short films of all genres from 45 countries across the globe. The event drew more than 45,000 big screen aficionados of every persuasion, as well as some 400 producers, directors, actors and entertainment industry members.
But despite its global footprint, through its annual Made in MIA Award competition—just one of a multitude of competition categories--the Festival continued to deliver on the concept that movies with hometown roots engage and inspire not only local film aficionados but also national and international audiences who flock to the excitement of the event.
The Made in MIA Awards involve jury-selected films of any genre that feature a quantitively and qualitatively substantial portion of their content in South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. The competition includes two separate divisions: feature-length films and short films. This year’s feature event showcased a dozen films that entertained audiences and highlighted the talents of up-and-coming writers, directors and actors, while bringing far ranging aspects of South Florida to life.
Miami itself is a melting pot of cultures. Not surprisingly, individually, films often involved Caribbean, Latin American, African as well as American flavors. Collectively they proved South Florida and Miami, in particular, boasts an authentic identity all its own — vibrant, flawed, funny, wounded, and it endlessly reinvents itself.
An Instrumental Start: A Model for the Nation, World Premiere, Directed by Brian Bayerl and Mike Huter
This fascinating documentary chronicles over 50 years of the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center in Miami’s Liberty City, founded and led by Marshall L. Davis Sr. It highlights the center’s rigorous arts education program that includes music, performance and cultural instruction in an underserved community and its transformative impact. The Center’s alumni include Broadway performers and Academy Award winners. The film features interviews with such notables as Phylicia Rashad, Savion Glover, Tarell Alvin McCraney and Robert Battle, plus students, alumni, and educators. Filmed over three years, it positions the center as a national model for arts education.
Dual Citizen, World Premiere, Directed by Rachelle Salnave
This personal, humorous and heartfelt documentary chronicles a father-daughter road trip though Haiti. Haitian-American filmmaker Rachelle Salnave and her father navigate Haiti’s current dual citizenship laws as she seeks to reclaim Haitian nationality. The film explores identity, belonging, family dynamics and the challenges and rewards of maintaining national identities. Prior to this, it had been screened at the Little Haiti Cultural Center and later shown in contexts like Haitian Heritage Month.
Eva y Adán en Miami, World Premiere, Directed by Lilo Vilaplana
This romantic comedy, with Spanish-language elements, focuses on Eva, a passionate Miami Uber driver, and tourist Adán, who both are healing from romantic breakups. After an accidental encounter, they explore the city while evading jealous exes. The movie mixes love, chance, second and chances with Miami vibes. It had prior releases on such platforms as VIX/Prime Video.
Forge, Florida Premiere, Directed by Jing Ai Ng
A comedic drama focusing on the Miami art world, this film combines caper, thriller and drama. Siblings Raymond and Coco Zhang are small time art forgers until they are coerced by a disgraced millionaire into a far higher stakes operation. A notable FBI Art Crimes agent investigates the recent flood of frauds and the hangs as the film explores the pressure-cooker, ambitious and sometimes deceptive world of Magic city art.
Rope Tied, East Coast Premiere, Directed by Chiara Padejka and Evan Friedmann
In a comedic feature that masquerades as a documentary, two artists are physically tied together by a six-foot rope for a year as an experiment in coexistence. A young filmmaker records their escalating tensions, adding serious undertones and a revealing glimpse into human nature to the story. The film was shot with University of Miami faculty involvement and explores human limits, relationships, and absurdity. It premiered earlier at Cinequest.
The Old Man and the Parrot, East Coast Premiere, Directed by Gabriel de Varona
This comedy-drama centers on a quirky Cuban exile viejito loco (affectionate term for silly old man) living in Little Havana with a taxidermy parrot, pistol and a surreal mission blending grief, rituals, love and redemption. The film combines absurdity, humor, magic and realism with strong Cuban immigrant generational themes.
Other Competitors Add to the Drama and Miami Experience
Other films in the competition were equally well-attended and well received by festival attendees. They included: Miami Stories, a world premiere directed by Eliecer Jimenez Almeida; Por La Vida. a world premiere directed by directed by Gonzalo Mejía; The Mecca: Legends of Traz Powell Stadium, a world premiere directed by Nicanson Guerrier; Tropical Park, a Florida premiere directed by Hansel Porras Garcia; Uncle Roly, a world premiere directed by Dennis Velazquez; and When Men Dance ,a world premiere directed by Abbas A. Motlagh.
The Old Man and the Parrot was selected as the winner of the Made in MIA Awards this year by the Festival jury made up of filmmakers, critics, programmers, and industry professionals with strong ties to Miami or to regional filmmaking. It earned the $15,000 award because of its authentic Miami storytelling, emotional depth, strong sense of place and inventive filmmaking.
In short, the jury felt the talent involved in the movie just flew off the screen - even if the taxidermy parrot couldn’t.
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