Things to Do in Miami in March 2026 Best Festivals, Concerts and Events

March is one of the most exciting months to experience Miami. Warm weather, lively neighborhoods, and a packed events calendar set the stage for everything from world-class tennis at the Miami Open to the citywide celebrations of Miami Music Week. Street festivals, immersive art exhibitions, candlelit concerts, and waterfront parties unfold across the city, giving visitors and locals plenty of reasons to explore. Whether you're planning a spring getaway or simply looking for something new to do, these are the best events happening across Miami in March 2026.
Where: Various locations across Miami and Miami Beach
When: March–April 2026 (peak season typically mid-March)
Why Go: Spring break in Miami blends sunshine, beach culture, and nonstop energy. By day, South Beach fills with sunseekers, volleyball games, and oceanfront cafés, while rooftop pools and beach clubs keep the party going well into the evening. From yacht cruises and waterfront dining to DJ-led pool parties and nightlife that stretches until sunrise, Miami offers one of the most iconic spring break atmospheres in the country.
Good to Know: Spring break coincides with major events like the Miami Open, Miami Music Week, and countless beach parties and club events across the city. Popular neighborhoods include South Beach, Downtown Miami, and Wynwood, each offering its own mix of beaches, nightlife, restaurants, and cultural attractions.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium (347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens, FL 33056)
When: March 15–29, 2026
Why Go: Each spring, the Miami Open turns Hard Rock Stadium into one of the most exciting stops on the global tennis calendar. The tournament brings together the world’s top ATP and WTA players for two weeks of high-stakes matches in one of the biggest events outside the Grand Slams. Beyond the courts, the atmosphere feels more like a festival than a tournament, with celebrity sightings, live entertainment, standout dining, and buzzing fan zones throughout the grounds.
Good to Know: The tournament runs for two weeks, featuring both men’s and women’s professional competitions. In addition to world-class tennis, visitors can enjoy VIP lounges, premium dining experiences, interactive fan events, and live entertainment throughout the stadium complex. Tickets are available for individual sessions, stadium seating, and premium hospitality packages.
Where: Kimpton EPIC Hotel (270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami, FL 33131)
When: March 24–26, 2026
Why Go: One of the most influential gatherings in electronic music returns for its 36th edition during Miami Music Week. The Winter Music Conference brings together DJs, producers, label executives, and industry innovators for three days of panels, workshops, networking events, and headline rooftop pool parties. With programming focused on music, technology, and culture, it’s both a professional summit and a celebration of the global electronic music scene.
Good to Know: The conference runs three days and features keynotes, panels, workshops, and an A&R Pop-Up Lounge where artists can receive demo feedback from major labels. Different badges offer varying levels of access, including conference programming, networking mixers, and rooftop pool parties hosted by Beatport Live.
Where: Various venues across Miami and Miami Beach, with Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park (301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132)
When: March 24–29, 2026
Why Go: For six electrifying days each spring, Miami becomes the global capital of electronic music. Miami Music Week draws top DJs, producers, industry insiders, and fans from around the world for hundreds of events spanning EDM, house, techno, trance, drum ’n’ bass, and more. The week builds toward the city’s biggest stage, Ultra Music Festival, where a star-studded lineup including Eric Prydz, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Alesso, John Summit, Hardwell, Amelie Lens, and Steve Aoki takes over Bayfront Park for a massive waterfront celebration of dance music.
Good to Know: More than 200 events take place throughout the week at clubs, hotel pools, rooftop venues, and waterfront stages across the city. The festival’s centerpiece, Ultra Music Festival, runs March 27–29 at Bayfront Park.
Where: Little Havana (2620 SW 5th Street, Miami, FL 33135)
When: March 15, 2026
Why Go: One of Miami’s most iconic cultural celebrations, the Calle Ocho Music Festival transforms Little Havana into a vibrant street party filled with Latin music, food, and dancing. The VIP Passport Tour offers an elevated way to experience the festival, with front-row access to the main stage, curated tastings from local restaurants, and private transportation through the sprawling 14-block celebration.
Good to Know: VIP guests enjoy Latin food and drink samples, access to a VIP lounge, reserved parking, and exclusive front-row viewing at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood / Telemundo 51 stage. Registration begins at noon, with check-in at the Kiwanis Registration Tent, and the VIP experience runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Various locations across Miami, including Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, and Bayside Marketplace
When: March 14-17, 2026
Why Go: Across the city, pubs, waterfront venues, and outdoor festivals turn shades of green with live music, Irish beer, family-friendly activities, and plenty of celebration.
Some standout celebrations on March 14 include:
33rd Annual JohnMartin’s St. Patrick’s Street Festival on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, featuring bar stations, food vendors, live music, and family activities.
St. Paddy’s Day Lucky Run in Key Biscayne, where runners can choose between a 5K, 10K, or half-marathon followed by a celebratory beer
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at PIER 5 at Bayside Marketplace, offering four days of live music, Irish beer, and waterfront festivities from March 14–17.
Where: Various venues across Miami and Miami Beach
When: Throughout March 2026
Why Go: March is Women’s History Month, and Miami marks the occasion with a wide range of cultural events, performances, panel discussions, and community gatherings honoring the achievements and influence of women. Miami is the only major U.S. city founded by a woman, Julia Tuttle, whose vision helped bring the railroad south and shape the city’s future. From art exhibitions and music performances to networking events and community programs, the month highlights the diverse voices and contributions of women across Miami’s creative, civic, and cultural life.
Events throughout the month include programs like:
Women in Music x Miami Pioneers Brunch Panel at Bayside Marketplace, highlighting women shaping the city’s music scene.
Women’s History Month Concert at Deering Estate, celebrating female composers and singers from around the world.
Broadway in the Botanical at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, featuring live performances of beloved Broadway classics in a relaxed outdoor garden setting.
Where: Gulfstream Park (3208A Hibiscus Street, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009)
When: Select dates now through April 25, 2026
Why Go: Cirque du Soleil’s visually stunning LUZIA brings the landscapes, culture, and spirit of Mexico to life through breathtaking acrobatics, vibrant music, and immersive stage design. Performers move through shimmering rain effects while rhythms of cumbia, marimba, and norteño set the tone for a dreamlike journey filled with color and movement.
Good to Know: The show runs approximately 125 minutes including a 25-minute intermission. VIP upgrades include drinks, appetizers, artist photo opportunities, and backstage tours exploring costumes and production spaces.
Where: Miami Theater Center (9806 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores, FL 33138)
When: March 28, 2026
Why Go: Step inside an immersive courtroom drama where the audience becomes the jury. In this interactive theatrical experience, guests hear witness testimonies, review evidence, and vote on key moments in a case involving a fatal late-night boat ride tied to a powerful political family. With real-time decisions shaping how the story unfolds, each performance reveals new angles in the mystery, making the verdict feel personal and the post-show debates almost inevitable.
Good to Know: The experience lasts about 60 minutes, with doors opening 30 minutes before showtime and no late entry permitted. The show is recommended for ages 12 and up, and guests are encouraged to bring their phones to participate in live voting moments throughout the performance.
Where: Palapa at Upper Buena Vista (5040 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137)
When: March 19, April 9, and May 21, 2026
Why Go: Step into an intimate jazz setting for a live tribute celebrating two of the most beloved voices in American music. This one-hour concert brings the timeless songs of Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong back to life, with a talented band performing classics like Fly Me to the Moon, My Way, and What a Wonderful World.
Good to Know: The performance runs about one hour and is for guests 21 and over. Tables are shared with seating assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each zone.
Where: Museum of Sex (2200 NW 24th Ave, Miami, FL 33142)
When: March 21 and March 28, 2026
Why Go: Step into an aquatic fantasy where cabaret, acrobatics, and theatrical spectacle collide. Centered around a dazzling 40-foot water tank, AquaFun by Nocturna transforms the Museum of Sex into a shimmering stage filled with aerial choreography, aquatic burlesque, and sultry mermaids inspired by vintage Hollywood pin-up glamour.
Good to Know: The show runs approximately 1 hour and is for guests 21 and over with valid ID. Admission options include an All-Inclusive entry at 9:30 p.m. (with exhibit gallery access and game credits) or Show-Only entry at 10:45 p.m..
Where: Pinecrest Gardens (11000 Red Rd, Pinecrest, FL 33156)
When: March 13, 2026
Why Go: Few musical settings feel as romantic as a candlelit concert under the open sky. This special Candlelight Open Air performance celebrates the timeless songs of Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole, with classics like Fly Me to the Moon, Night and Day, and Unforgettable performed live in the lush surroundings of Pinecrest Gardens.
Good to Know: The concert runs approximately 60 minutes, with doors opening 45 minutes before showtime and no entry allowed once the performance begins. The event is recommended for ages 8 and older, and guests under 16 must attend with an adult.
Where: Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables (180 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134)
When: March 15, April 5, May 3, and May 31, 2026
Why Go: Experience Vivaldi’s beloved Four Seasons performed by the Listeso String Quartet in an intimate candlelit setting. The program brings the composer’s iconic violin concertos to life, alongside additional classical works, inside the elegant Colonnade Hotel Coral Gables. Surrounded by the warm glow of candlelight, the music feels both timeless and immersive. Event Details & Tickets
Good to Know: The concert lasts approximately 65 minutes, with doors opening 45 minutes before the performance and no late entry permitted once it begins. The event is recommended for ages 8 and older, and guests under 16 must attend with an adult. Seating is first come, first served within each zone.
Where: Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables (180 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134)
When: March 15 and April 3, 2026
Why Go: Few songbooks are as beloved as that of The Beatles, and this candlelit concert reimagines their greatest hits through the elegance of a live string quartet. From Here Comes the Sun and Blackbird to Let It Be and Yesterday, the evening transforms timeless rock classics into something intimate and atmospheric, all set beneath the warm glow of candlelight inside the historic Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables.
Good to Know: The concert lasts approximately 60 minutes, with doors opening 60 minutes before the performance and no late entry permitted once it begins. The event is recommended for ages 8 and older, and guests under 16 must attend with an adult. Seating is first come, first served within each zone.
Where: Scottish Rite Temple MIA (471 NW 3rd St, Miami, FL 33128)
When: March 28 and May 9, 2026
Why Go: Adele’s powerhouse ballads take on a new kind of drama in this intimate candlelit concert. Performed by the Listeso String Quartet, the program reimagines beloved songs like Someone Like You, Hello, Rolling in the Deep, and Easy On Me through lush string arrangements that highlight the emotional depth of her music. Set inside the historic Scottish Rite Temple, the evening pairs modern pop with the elegance of a classical performance.
Good to Know: The concert lasts approximately 60 minutes, with doors opening 45 minutes before the performance and no late entry permitted once it begins. Seating is first come, first served within each zone, and the venue is not ADA accessible.
Where: Scottish Rite Temple MIA (471 NW 3rd St, Miami, FL 33128)
When: March 28 and April 11, 2026
Why Go: Queen’s legendary catalog gets a striking new interpretation in this candlelit concert performed by the Listeso String Quartet. From Bohemian Rhapsody and Somebody to Love to Don’t Stop Me Now and We Are the Champions, the band’s most iconic anthems are reimagined through rich string arrangements that highlight the drama and emotion behind the music.
Good to Know: The concert runs approximately 60 minutes, with doors opening 45 minutes before showtime and no late entry permitted once the performance begins. The event is recommended for ages 8 and older, and guests under 16 must attend with an adult. Seating is first come, first served within each zone.
Where: Superblue Miami (1101 NW 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127)
When: Open daily year-round
Why Go: Step inside one of Miami’s most captivating immersive art spaces, where technology, light, and imagination merge across more than 50,000 square feet of experiential installations. Visitors can wander through mirrored sculptural mazes, interact with digital worlds, and even watch their own heartbeat glow through thousands of lights.
Good to Know:
Most visits take 90 to 120 minutes. Friday evenings feature a special date night experience with limited ticket bundles that include a complimentary sparkling wine pour. A café, concept store, and free Bloomberg Connects audio guide are also available to enhance your visit.
Where: WXEL South Florida PBS (3401 South Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33426)
When: Select dates now through April 30, 2026
Why Go: Step into the story of the world’s most famous ocean liner through a powerful immersive exhibition that blends history and technology. Visitors can walk through recreated sections of the Titanic, explore artifacts tied to the ship’s brief but legendary voyage, and experience dramatic video projections that bring the ship’s final hours to life.
Good to Know: The experience lasts approximately 60 to 90 minutes and is suitable for all ages, though the VR portion is not recommended for children under 6. Guests are encouraged to bring headphones or earbuds for the audio guide.
Where: Paradox Museum Miami (2301 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33127)
When: Select dates now through April 30, 2026
Why Go: Step into a world where gravity shifts, perspectives bend, and nothing behaves quite the way you expect. Paradox Museum Miami invites visitors to explore more than 70 immersive installations designed to challenge perception and spark curiosity. From the Zero-Gravity Room to illusion-filled environments where you appear to float, shrink, or disappear, the experience blends science, art, and playful experimentation into one of the city’s most interactive attractions.
Good to Know: Most visits take about 60 to 90 minutes, and the museum is suitable for all ages. Many installations are designed for hands-on interaction and creative photo opportunities, making it especially popular for families and groups.
Where: WXEL South Florida PBS (3401 South Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33426)
When: Select dates in March through March 28, 2026
Why Go: Travel back thousands of years through an immersive exhibition that brings ancient Egypt vividly to life. Combining expert historical storytelling with striking 3D reconstructions created by Ubisoft, the experience explores the rise of powerful pharaohs, the construction of monumental pyramids, and daily life along the Nile.
Good to Know: The experience lasts about 60 to 70 minutes and is recommended for ages 5 and up. Guests are encouraged to arrive about 10 minutes before their scheduled session, as the presentation begins promptly.
Where: Wyn Wyn – Arlo Wynwood (2217 Northwest Miami Court, Miami, FL 33127)
When: March 15, 22, 29 and April 12, 19, 26
Why Go: Step into a whimsical world where dinner becomes part of the story. Inspired by Alice in Wonderland, this immersive dining experience blends projection mapping, theatrical visuals, and a thoughtfully crafted three-course menu that unfolds like chapters from Lewis Carroll’s beloved tale.
Good to Know: The experience lasts approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes and is recommended for ages 6 and up. Seating is communal, so guests who wish to sit together should book all tickets in a single reservation.
Where: Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition (10901 SW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33165)
When: March 12 – April 5, 2026
Why Go: For three weeks each spring, the Miami-Dade County Fair brings classic fairground excitement to the city with thrilling rides, live entertainment, agricultural exhibits, and plenty of carnival treats. Families can meet farm animals and enjoy everything from roller coasters to midway games, making it one of Miami’s most beloved annual traditions.
Good to Know: The fair runs for three weeks, featuring rides, food vendors, live performances, and youth competitions and exhibits. Tickets and ride packages are available online, and checking the schedule in advance is recommended to plan your visit.
With major sporting events, global music festivals, immersive exhibitions, and neighborhood celebrations happening across the city, March offers countless ways to experience Miami beyond the beach. It’s a time when the city’s cultural calendar is especially lively, with something happening nearly every day, from concerts and street festivals to interactive museums and late-night performances. Whether you're visiting for a headline event or simply exploring what the city has to offer, Miami in March delivers an exciting mix of energy, creativity, and unforgettable experiences.
