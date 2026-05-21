Nigel Barker Honored at Playing For Change Foundation’s 2026 Impact Awards in Miami

“For me, whether I’m working with a philanthropic organization, as a filmmaker, or as a photographer, the storytelling piece is what resonates most with people. A brand without a story is a soulless brand. Organizations often struggle to communicate who they are, what they do, and how they do it in a way that isn’t just words—storytelling through photography and film allows people to see and experience it themselves. They react, they feel, and that reaction can inspire them to get involved.”