Nigel Barker Honored at Playing For Change Foundation’s 2026 Impact Awards in Miami

Miami knows how to host a gala, but the Playing For Change Foundation’s 2026 Impact Awards at the Rubell Museum felt like more than another glamorous evening on the city’s social calendar. Held on Saturday, April 11, the sold-out “Copacabana Meets Art Deco”–themed celebration brought together artists, philanthropists, cultural tastemakers, and global changemakers for a night devoted to the power of creativity as a force for social good.
This year’s honorees, Grammy Award-winning artist and activist Wyclef Jean and acclaimed photographer, filmmaker, and humanitarian Nigel Barker, embodied that mission from two distinct but deeply connected perspectives. Jean was recognized for his music-driven activism, while Barker received the Foundation’s inaugural Visual Impact Award, honoring his use of photography and storytelling to inspire empathy, awareness, and action.
This year’s honorees, Grammy Award-winning artist and activist Wyclef Jean and acclaimed photographer, filmmaker, and humanitarian Nigel Barker, embodied that mission from two distinct but deeply connected perspectives. Jean was recognized for his music-driven activism, while Barker received the Foundation’s inaugural Visual Impact Award, honoring his use of photography and storytelling to inspire empathy, awareness, and action.
“I am deeply honored to receive the first Visual Impact Award from the Playing For Change Foundation. Visual storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to connect people to ideas, to communities, and to each other. It allows individuals to experience something viscerally, to feel it in their hearts and minds.”
Barker
Barker elaborated on why storytelling drives impact.
“For me, whether I’m working with a philanthropic organization, as a filmmaker, or as a photographer, the storytelling piece is what resonates most with people. A brand without a story is a soulless brand. Organizations often struggle to communicate who they are, what they do, and how they do it in a way that isn’t just words—storytelling through photography and film allows people to see and experience it themselves. They react, they feel, and that reaction can inspire them to get involved.”
He emphasizes celebrating life even in difficult subjects.
“In my documentary The Seal Fate for the Humane Society, we explored the life cycle of the seal, focusing on their role in the ecosystem and migration across the Arctic. Only a small part of the film dealt with the hunt itself. By showing the full story, people can connect with the planet, with the animal, and understand the impact of human actions without relying on shock value. That’s the philosophy I bring to every project, whether it’s fashion, philanthropy, or launching a new brand.”
On becoming involved with the Foundation, Barker said
“Honestly, I didn’t know much about them at first. They approached me when creating this inaugural Visionary Award, likely looking to engage artists and expand their audience. Most of their programs use music as therapy and as a platform for young people to express themselves and transform their lives. But clearly, through photography and the arts more broadly, similar objectives can be achieved. It’s about creating opportunities for children to tell their stories visually.”
He added,
“We live in an era where over 1.2 billion people have cameras in their pockets worldwide. That access allows children and communities—from Africa to Asia to Europe—to explore storytelling like never before. It’s almost like giving a child a pencil for the first time in history. Now, we can help them channel that creativity, capture their world, and share it globally.”
The Impact Awards raised more than $2.5 million to support the Playing For Change Foundation’s global music and arts education programs. Founded 19 years ago, the organization works with youth in communities rich in culture but often limited in economic resources, helping young people use music and the arts to create social and economic change. Today, the Foundation has more than 140 locations across 29 countries, engaging over 1,000 staff members, teachers, and cultural leaders around the world.
Inside the Rubell Museum, the evening unfolded as a vibrant mix of red carpet arrivals, cocktails, dinner, live performances, and storytelling. Guests were immersed in a program that highlighted Playing For Change Foundation initiatives across Miami, Sierra Leone, Costa Rica, Thailand, Uganda, and beyond.
One of the evening’s most memorable moments came with the debut of Voices for Change, the Foundation’s new global youth choir, which united young performers from around the world in a moving call for peace. Additional performances by Young Musicians Unite, the Hip Hop Kidz, and vocalist Zoe Upkins brought the organization’s mission to life, showing how music can create confidence, connection, and opportunity for the next generation.
Wyclef Jean electrified the room with a multi-song performance and was joined by special guest Taylor Dayne, adding star power to an already high-energy program. But the evening’s emotional center remained the stories of young people whose lives have been changed by access to music education, mentorship, and creative expression.
Barker’s Visual Impact Award celebrated not only his career behind the camera but also the way he uses visibility as a form of advocacy—turning attention into awareness and awareness into action.
“Every day I ask myself: what story am I going to tell today? And what better place to celebrate storytelling than at an organization that believes in the transformative power of creativity?”
Baker
The guest list reflected the evening’s cultural reach. Notable attendees included Karolina Kurkova and Archie Drury, Alonzo Mourning, Steve Stoute and Lauren Branche, Bill and Alex Roedy, Nico Marley, Melky Jean, and members of the Playing For Change Foundation Board and Host Committee, alongside leaders across music, philanthropy, fashion, and the arts.
“Wyclef Jean and Nigel Barker embody the power of creativity to drive meaningful global impact.”
Jake Groshong, CEO of Playing For Change Foundation
His remarks captured the broader message of the night: that artistic influence becomes most powerful when paired with purpose.
Following the dinner program, guests continued the celebration at Superblue Miami, where an afterparty featuring Itawe Correa, Kostia Lucky, and DJ Ruckus transformed the evening into an immersive cultural experience. It was a fitting close to a night that blended Miami glamour with global consciousness.
In a city where art, music, fashion, and philanthropy often intersect, the 2026 Playing For Change Foundation Impact Awards stood out for its clarity of purpose. Through Nigel Barker’s lens and Wyclef Jean’s music, the evening celebrated a shared belief that art can do more than entertain. It can educate, empower, and help young people around the world imagine a different future.
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