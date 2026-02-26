Padel For A Purpose: Where Sport, Style, and Philanthropy Converged in Miami With The Brady Hunter Foundation
On a warm Miami evening at Reserve Padel Miami, The Brady Hunter Foundation brought together philanthropists, tastemakers, athletes, and community leaders for an unforgettable night of impact at its signature fundraising event, Padel For A Purpose. This elevated event, held this past week on February 21st, 2026, fundraised for and celebrated animal adoption and support for animals in-need.
Blending the fast-growing sport of padel with elevated nightlife and meaningful philanthropy, the event welcomed over 600 guests and raised more than $150,000, marking one of the foundation’s most successful fundraising efforts to date. Proceeds directly support the Foundation’s mission to protect vulnerable animals and empower children, while also advancing its long-term goal of opening an animal sanctuary in South Florida for older, injured, and overlooked animals.
The evening began with a high-energy charity Pro-Am padel tournament, followed by an immersive after-hours experience that transformed the venue into a celebration of culture, community, and compassion. Guests enjoyed live DJ entertainment, premium cocktails, curated culinary offerings, and a series of interactive activations throughout the night.
The event was made possible by an impressive lineup of partners and sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor The Farmer's Dog, Premier Sponsors Operation Foster and Step Inside With Me, Top Dog Sponsors Community-Police Relations (CPR) and Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation (FEHSF), with spirited support from Wölffer Estate Vineyard and E11EVEN Vodka. Guests also enjoyed food and dessert favorites from Joe’s Pizza and Sweet Melody Ice Cream, while experiential activations from Walt Grace Vintage Cars, a dancing LED Robot, water shows with fireworks from Aqua Sport Miami, and Canine Assisted Therapy elevated the guest experience.
A particularly heartwarming highlight of the evening was the presence of adoptable dogs from Miami-Dade Animal Services and The Humane Society of Greater Miami. Guests had the opportunity to meet several deserving pups in need of loving homes. In a beautiful moment that perfectly captured the spirit of the event, one sweet dog named Tiny was adopted on the spot by Sabrina Boasman, Editor of L’Etage Magazine. The adoption served as a powerful reminder of the tangible impact the Foundation’s work creates — not just in fundraising dollars, but in real lives changed in real time.
Beyond the adoptions, the evening featured a series of memorable and highly visual experiences. The South Florida Wildlife Center’s rescue ambulance gifted by The Brady Hunter Foundation was on-site for guest tours and photo opportunities, highlighting the critical, behind-the-scenes work involved in saving injured wildlife across the region. Adding to the excitement, the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office helicopter made a special appearance, underscoring the community partnerships that make lifesaving work possible. “This event truly embodied what the Brady Hunter Foundation stands for — purpose, connection, and action,” said Josh Fox, the founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation. “Padel For A Purpose was not just a beautiful night in Miami; it was a powerful step forward. The support we received brings us closer to creating a sanctuary where vulnerable animals can heal, live freely, and be loved.”
Chief of Philanthropy and Brand Development, Paige Bresky, echoed a similar sentiment, reflecting on the broader impact of the evening:
“Seeing this community rally around animals and children is incredibly moving. Every dollar raised helps save lives and builds a future rooted in compassion. This event reminded us of what’s possible when people come together with intention.”
With the success of Padel For A Purpose, The Brady Hunter Foundation continues to expand its reach—funding animal rescues, spay and neuter initiatives, animal-assisted therapy programs for children, and community projects—while actively laying the groundwork for its upcoming Animal Sanctuary.
Those inspired to support the Foundation’s mission can donate directly and learn more about current initiatives at www.BradyHunter.org/donate. As the evening made clear, Padel For A Purpose is more than an event—it’s a movement where luxury meets legacy, and where giving back is always in style.
To get involved in the next Padel For A Purpose event in the Hamptons, including sponsorships, attendance, or partnership opportunities, please contact: paige@bradyhunter.org
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.