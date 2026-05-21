Events

The Best Seat for Miami's Air & Sea Show Is on a Rooftop

Clevelander South Beach transforms its Ocean Drive rooftop into a three-day Memorial Day viewing party — free entry, live DJs, and panoramic flyover views above the beach crowd.
Aerial view of Clevelander South Beach rooftop party on Ocean Drive during Miami Air and Sea Show
Clevelander South Beach rooftop overlooking Ocean Drive, Miami BeachPhoto Credit: Clevelander South Beach
1 min read

Memorial Day Weekend in Miami means two things: the beach is packed, and the skies belong to the Air & Sea Show. This year, Clevelander South Beach is offering an alternative to standing in the sand — three days of rooftop views, poolside energy, and live music above the crowds on Ocean Drive.

The Clevelander Air & Sea Show Viewing Party runs Saturday, May 24 through Monday, May 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with free entry and all-ages access during daytime hours. The rooftop and pool deck offer panoramic sightlines over the shoreline, putting guests directly in the path of the flyovers without the foot-to-foot crowds below.

Play Pool Party
Play Pool Party
Play Pool Party
20% off all alcoholic beverages throughout the weekend. Military ID holders receive 25% off in recognition of Memorial Day.

Live DJs run all day across both levels, keeping the atmosphere more party than passive viewing. The kids' menu is in play, and complimentary popsicles are on offer for younger guests — a practical touch for families navigating three days of full-sun South Beach.

For anyone planning the weekend around the show, Clevelander's location at 1020 Ocean Drive puts it squarely in the action without requiring any real logistics beyond showing up.

Play Pool Party
Play Pool Party
Play Pool Party
Air & Sea Show Viewing Party at Clevelander South Beach May 24–26 · 11 a.m.–6 p.m. · 1020 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach · Free Entry · All Ages (Daytime)
Aerial view of Clevelander South Beach rooftop party on Ocean Drive during Miami Air and Sea Show
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