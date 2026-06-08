Where to Watch the NBA Finals in New York: Magic Hour Rooftop at Moxy Times Square

Magic Hour Rooftop at Moxy Times Square is hosting a watch party for every NBA Finals game, beginning June 3.
The rooftop features eight oversized screens, shareable drink buckets, game day bites, and a fully retractable roof.
Moxy Times Square sits steps from Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan.
Magic Hour Rooftop at Moxy Times Square is the answer for New Yorkers looking for a place to watch the NBA Finals without a ticket to the arena. Beginning June 3, the Midtown rooftop is hosting a watch party for every game of the series, with eight oversized screens, shareable drink buckets, and a menu of game day bites. A fully retractable roof keeps the screens on and the crowd in place no matter what the June sky decides to do.
The appeal is as much about geography as setup. Moxy Times Square sits steps from Madison Square Garden, which places Magic Hour at the center of the city's basketball energy on game nights as Knicks fever runs through New York. For fans who could not secure seats inside the Garden, the rooftop offers the next closest thing: the game on screen, the arena down the block, and the city's reaction unfolding in real time below.
The watch party formula is straightforward. Eight large televisions are positioned across the rooftop so the game stays in view from multiple vantage points, and the programming runs for every game of the Finals rather than a select few. That consistency matters during a championship series, when the schedule alternates between home and road games and fans want one reliable place to land.
The food and drink program leans social. Shareable drink buckets, a crowd favorite at the rooftop, anchor the offering, alongside game day bites built for groups settling in for a full four quarters. The format suits a long evening: order for the table, keep the rounds coming, and stay through the final buzzer.
Location is the rooftop's strongest card. Madison Square Garden is the home of the Knicks, and on Finals nights the blocks around the arena fill with fans hours before tipoff. Magic Hour puts viewers inside that atmosphere without requiring a ticket, a distinction that matters when championship seats command a premium.
The proximity also pays off after the horn. When the game ends, the celebration spills onto Seventh Avenue as fans pour out of the Garden and into the surrounding streets. From the rooftop, guests are positioned to join the scene the moment it starts, or to watch it build from above before heading down.
June in New York is unpredictable, and outdoor viewing parties usually carry weather risk. Magic Hour removes it. The fully retractable roof means the screens stay live and the party continues whether the evening brings clear skies or a passing storm, a practical advantage over open-air competitors during a series that can stretch across two weeks.
The setting itself is part of the draw. Perched above Midtown at the Moxy Times Square hotel, the rooftop frames the game against the city, trading the sports bar basement for skyline views in the heart of Manhattan.
The crowd runs the full range. Die-hard Knicks fans arrive in jerseys to live and die with every possession. After-work crowds drift up from Midtown offices for the first half and stay for the finish. The rooftop works equally well for a group of friends claiming a corner near a screen or a solo fan content to watch among fellow believers.
That mix gives the room its energy. A Finals run brings out casual viewers and lifelong season ticket holders alike, and a venue steps from the arena tends to collect the most invested of both.
The watch parties began June 3 and continue for every game of the Finals. Fans should confirm game dates and tipoff times against the league schedule before planning a visit, as the series calendar shifts with each result.
Magic Hour Rooftop is located at Moxy Times Square in Midtown Manhattan, steps from Madison Square Garden. For a city that measures its summers by how far the Knicks go, the rooftop has made its case as the place to watch the chase.
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