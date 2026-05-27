The Best Things to Do in New York City in June 2026

New York City has hosted its share of landmark summers, and June 2026 belongs in that company. This year the calendar matches the mood. The FIFA World Cup lands at MetLife, Tribeca turns 25, Pride closes out the month on Fifth Avenue, and Lincoln Center opens its campus to the city for free. What follows is everything worth knowing about.
Where: Madison Square Garden
When: June 1, 2026
Why Go: Don Toliver brings his Octane Tour to Madison Square Garden in support of his Billboard 200 number-one album, the first hip-hop record of 2026 to go platinum. His sound sits at the intersection of melodic rap, psychedelic trap, and moody R&B, built for a big room and a crowd that knows every word. A June night at the Garden with one of the most talked-about albums of the year is a hard combination to beat.
Good to Know: Doors open at Madison Square Garden typically 90 minutes before showtime. Check the venue website for bag policy and entry details before you go.
Where: Various venues across Lower Manhattan
When: June 3 through 14, 2026
Why Go: This year marks the festival's 25th anniversary, with 118 feature films on the slate and a program that extends well beyond cinema into TV, music, games, and immersive experiences. Opening night kicks off with the world premiere of a Questlove-directed Earth, Wind & Fire documentary, followed by a live performance from Earth, Wind & Fire and The Roots, and closing night brings the world premiere of Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell's Kitchen. In between, highlights include films starring Aubrey Plaza, Susan Sarandon, Paul Rudd, Alicia Vikander, and Quentin Tarantino, among many others.
Tribeca Film Festival Highlights:
June 3 – Opening Night: Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial VS That’s the Weight of the World
June 4 – Sara Bareilles: Good Grief
June 5 – Madonna in Conversation + Film Premiere: Confessions II
June 8 – Hadestown
June 13 – Storytellers – Bruce Springsteen Receives The Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award with Moderation by Bono
Good to Know: Festival passes and individual ticket packages are available at tribecafilm.com. Screenings and events are spread across multiple Lower Manhattan venues, so check the full schedule and plan by neighborhood to make the most of your time.
Where: Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens
When: June 5 - 7, 2026
Why Go: One of New York City's most beloved summer festivals returns to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for three days of music, food, and warm-weather energy. This year's lineup brings Lorde and A$AP Rocky to the main stage, alongside a full roster of artists spread across multiple stages in one of the city's great outdoor spaces. The park setting keeps things open and easy, with plenty of room to move between sets, grab a bite, and settle into the particular rhythm that only a good music festival delivers.
Good to Know: Single-day and three-day passes are available. Check the festival website for the full lineup, set times, and any age or bag policy details before you go.
Where: Delacorte Theater, Central Park, Manhattan
When: Through June 28, 2026 (Romeo and Juliet), with performances Tuesday through Sunday
Why Go: The Public Theater's beloved free summer series returns to the newly renovated Delacorte Theater in Central Park with a fresh production of Romeo and Juliet, running Tuesday through Sunday through June 28. The open-air theater sits at the edge of the Great Lawn, and on a warm June evening, there are few better ways to spend a night in New York City. Every ticket is free.
Good to Know: Tickets are free but require a Public Theater Patron ID, which can be created in advance at publictheater.org/register. Tickets are distributed at noon on each performance day at the Delacorte, and vouchers are also available at locations across all five boroughs starting at noon. A digital lottery through the TodayTix app runs on each performance day as well. Check the Public Theater website for the performance calendar and that day's borough distribution.
Where: Arlo NoMad (11 East 31st Street, Manhattan)
When: June 5, 2026
Why Go: The premise is simple and the effect is surprisingly powerful. Guests are blindfolded for a three-course dinner, appetizer, main, and dessert, chosen in advance from meat, seafood, or vegan menus. Without sight, taste and smell take over completely, and familiar textures become harder to place than expected. It is the kind of experience that makes for good conversation long after the blindfolds come off.
Good to Know: After purchasing, dietary preferences must be submitted using the provided form. Ages 12 and up, with anyone under 16 accompanied by an adult. Drinks and gratuity are not included in the ticket price. Private group bookings are available through the Dining in the Dark website.
Where: Fifth Avenue, 82nd to 105th Street, Manhattan
When: June 9, 2026
Why Go: One evening each June, the stretch of Fifth Avenue running along Central Park opens its doors and lets the city in for free. Eight of New York's great cultural institutions participate, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Guggenheim, Cooper Hewitt, the Jewish Museum, Neue Galerie, El Museo del Barrio, the Africa Center, and the Museum of the City of New York, each offering free admission from 6 to 9 p.m. The street fills with visitors moving between buildings, and the long summer evening light over the park makes the walk between museums worth the trip on its own.
Good to Know: Free and open to all, no registration required. Check each museum's individual website for specific programming and any timed-entry requirements on the night. Arrive early to make the most of all eight institutions across the three-hour window.
Where: Lincoln Center Campus (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street, Manhattan)
When: June 10 through August 8, 2026
Why Go: Now in its fifth year, Summer for the City has drawn more than 1.6 million visitors since launching in 2022, and for 2026 it centers entirely on dance, with performances spread across every corner of Lincoln Center's 16-acre campus. The June calendar also brings a Juneteenth celebration, jazz at the David Rubenstein Atrium, a J.PERIOD block party on the Dance Floor, and the inaugural Lincoln Center Contemporary Dance Festival in Alice Tully Hall. Nearly everything is free, with select indoor events on a choose-what-you-pay basis starting at $5.
Good to Know: Check the full schedule at lincolncenter.org before you go, as programming varies week to week throughout the summer.
Where: Madison Square Garden
When: June 12, 2026
Why Go: Two of the most celebrated voices in contemporary music share one stage for a single night at the Garden. Josh Groban and EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson co-headline this tour stop, their first time on the road together, performing beloved hits spanning both their catalogs. Groban's baritone and Hudson's powerhouse delivery make for a pairing built for a room the size of Madison Square Garden.
Good to Know: Doors open at 8:00 PM. Bags larger than 22" x 14" x 9" are not permitted. Arrive early and have digital tickets accessible on your device before you get to the venue.
Where: Arlo Williamsburg (96 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn)
When: June 12, 2026
Why Go: Australian comedian Merrick Watts holds a Wine & Spirit Education Level 3 education, making him perhaps the only person alive who can explain malolactic fermentation and get a laugh doing it. The show pairs six wines from around the world with stand-up built around them, so the tasting is the material. Whether you can name your appellations or just know what you like, the evening works on both levels. Six pours, one very funny wine education, held at Arlo Williamsburg in the heart of Williamsburg.
Good to Know: Must be 21 and up. Non-alcoholic options are available for an additional fee.
Where: Various venues across NYC
When: Select dates throughout June 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts offer one of the city’s most atmospheric ways to experience live music. Set inside historic churches and intimate venues, these performances pair the soft glow of candlelight with beautifully arranged music, ranging from classical masterpieces to modern favorites. Whether it’s Vivaldi, Adele, or film scores, each concert feels immersive, elegant, and quietly memorable, an easy choice for a refined evening out in New York.
May 2026 Candlelight Concerts in NYC:
June 5 - Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
June 5 - Candlelight: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings
June 6 - Candlelight: Queen vs. ABBA
June 6 - Candlelight: Tribute to Adele
June 12 - Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons and More
June 12 - Candlelight: Mozart vs. Beethoven
June 14 - Candlelight: Tribute to Bad Bunny
June 20 - Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay
June 21 - Candlelight Babies: Classical Sounds to Stimulate Little Minds
June 26 - Candlelight: Tribute to Drake
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)
When: June 11 through July 19, 2026
Why Go: The New York-New Jersey region is hosting eight matches this summer, including the Final on July 19, making it the most prominent host in the entire tournament. Five group stage fixtures run through June.
June 13, 6:00 PM ET - Brazil vs. Morocco
June 16, 3:00 PM ET - France vs. Senegal
June 22, 8:00 PM ET - Norway vs. Senegal
June 25, 4:00 PM ET - Ecuador vs. Germany
June 27, 5:00 PM ET - Panama vs. England
June 30, 5:00 PM ET - Round of 32
July 5, 4:00 PM ET - Round of 16
July 19, 3:00 PM ET - FIFA World Cup 2026 Final
Good to Know: Officials are urging fans to use public transportation or official stadium shuttle services, as no general spectator parking will be available at the stadium on match days.
Where: Surf Avenue and the Boardwalk, Coney Island, Brooklyn
When: June 20, 2026
Why Go: One of New York City's most joyfully offbeat traditions returns to Coney Island for an afternoon of hand-crafted costumes, live music, and the kind of uninhibited creativity that only Brooklyn can produce. Participants arrive in everything from shimmering mermaid tails to full underwater fantasy looks, and the procession spills naturally into a beach party once the parade reaches the boardwalk. The vibe is playful, slightly chaotic, and entirely its own thing.
Good to Know: Take the D, F, N, or Q train directly to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue. Arrive early for a good spot along the parade route, and plan to stay for the beach afterward.
Where: Various locations around NYC
When: June 21, 2026
New York City offers no shortage of ways to celebrate the dads in your life this Father's Day. Catch Norway vs. Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium, one of five World Cup group stage matches coming to the metro area this June, treat him to dinner at one of Manhattan's exceptional restaurants and enjoy a Broadway show, or board the Manhattan Evening Jazz Cruise for a night on the water with live music and skyline views stretching from the Harbor to the Hudson. Whatever you choose, dad is going to have a good day.
Where: Williamsburg Waterfront (Brooklyn), Prospect Park (Brooklyn), and The Oculus (Lower Manhattan), New York, NY
When: Weekends, April through October 2026
Why Go: There’s a reason Smorgasburg has earned a near-mythic reputation among food lovers. What began as a Brooklyn-born experiment has grown into a vibrant open-air feast, where the city’s most inventive culinary talents gather each weekend. Think small-batch ice cream, globally inspired street food, and next-generation comfort dishes, all served with skyline views and a distinctly New York energy. It’s less a market and more a tasting tour of what’s new, creative, and quietly becoming iconic.
Good to Know: Arrive early to beat the longest lines and secure a spot to linger, especially at the waterfront and Prospect Park locations. Vendors rotate and evolve, so even frequent visitors will find something new each time. Bring cash and a healthy appetite, and plan to sample widely rather than commit to just one dish.
Where: 74Wythe Rooftop (74 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn)
When: June 25, 2026
Why Go: Broadway tenor Bernard Scahill launched his Concerts Under the Stars series from this very rooftop, and tonight he brings it back to where it began. Joining him is trumpeter and vocalist Benny Benack III, a fellow original who has since toured the world with Postmodern Jukebox, Josh Groban, and Christian McBride. Together they work through Frank's most celebrated songs, Fly Me to the Moon, New York New York, I've Got You Under My Skin, and more, with the Manhattan skyline spread out behind them across the East River.
Good to Know: Must be 21 and up with valid ID. Doors open 60 minutes before showtime and late entry is not permitted. A one-drink minimum applies. The rooftop has a retractable glass roof, so the show continues rain or shine.
Where: Fifth Avenue to Christopher Street (March) + Fourth Avenue, 14th Street to Astor Place (PrideFest)
When: All month, with the main events on June 28, 2026
Why Go: New York City's Pride celebration is among the largest in the world, and June 28 is the day it all comes together. The NYC Pride March steps off at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue, following a route that traces back to the 1969 Stonewall Riots and draws millions of spectators, marching contingents, and allies from around the globe. From there, PrideFest takes over Fourth Avenue from 14th Street to Astor Place, filling the blocks with live performances at StageFest, queer writers and independent booksellers at BookFest, local food vendors, family-friendly activities, community organizations, and wellness resources. It is the largest LGBTQIA+ street fair in the country, and it is completely free to attend.
Good to Know: Both the March and PrideFest are free and open to all. Arrive early along the march route for a good viewing spot. The full month of Pride programming, including additional events and performances leading up to June 28, is listed at nycpride.org.
June fills up fast in New York, and several of the events listed here, Shakespeare in the Park, the FIFA World Cup matches, and Tribeca Film Festival screenings among them, require advance planning or early arrival to secure a spot. The World Cup alone will bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to the metro area, so booking accommodation and transportation well ahead of match days is worth doing sooner than later. For everything else, the city rewards the flexible traveler. A morning in Central Park, an afternoon at Museum Mile, an evening on a Brooklyn rooftop with the Manhattan skyline behind you.
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