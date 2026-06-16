Jon-Paul Wheatley's 12 Pentagons Brings Soccer Artistry to Bal Harbour Shops

Wheatley, founder of the football design studio 12 Pentagons, has built a following of more than 1.7 million through his platform @jonpaulsballs, where he documents the process of handcrafting one-of-one soccer balls that sit somewhere between sport, design object, and contemporary art. His commissions include work for FIFA, Adidas, and Burberry, and his collectors include Lionel Messi, Tom Brady, and Tom Holland. When his studio launched its debut collection of 1,000 balls in June 2024, it sold out in under 4.5 hours.