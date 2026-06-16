Jon-Paul Wheatley's 12 Pentagons Brings Soccer Artistry to Bal Harbour Shops

Bal Harbour Village presents 12 Pentagons, a large-scale art installation by British artist and football designer Jon-Paul Wheatley, at Bal Harbour Shops from June 10 through June 28, 2026.
A monumental soccer ball sculpture modeled on Wheatley's Badly Drawn Ball series anchors the Center Courtyard, joined by an interactive digital station where guests sketch their own ball designs.
The activation includes limited-edition merchandise and signed posters, plus behind-the-scenes footage of Wheatley's handcrafting process; the sculpture moves to Bal Harbour Village Beach July 1-27.
Bal Harbour Village has also partnered with the Museum of Art and Design to give residents and hotel guests complimentary access to the FIFA Museum's Unidad: The World's Game exhibition at Freedom Tower.
As Miami prepares to host matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Bal Harbour Village is answering the moment with art rather than athletics. From June 10 through June 28, 2026, the Village presents 12 Pentagons at Bal Harbour Shops, a multi-dimensional installation by British multidisciplinary artist and football designer Jon-Paul Wheatley that places a monumental soccer ball sculpture at the center of the open-air luxury shopping destination.
Wheatley, founder of the football design studio 12 Pentagons, has built a following of more than 1.7 million through his platform @jonpaulsballs, where he documents the process of handcrafting one-of-one soccer balls that sit somewhere between sport, design object, and contemporary art. His commissions include work for FIFA, Adidas, and Burberry, and his collectors include Lionel Messi, Tom Brady, and Tom Holland. When his studio launched its debut collection of 1,000 balls in June 2024, it sold out in under 4.5 hours.
The centerpiece is an oversized soccer ball installation in the Center Courtyard of Bal Harbour Shops, modeled after Wheatley's Badly Drawn Ball series. The concept draws on hand-drawn soccer ball sketches submitted by people around the world, reinterpreting one of sport's most recognizable symbols through deliberate imperfection, individuality, and community participation.
The activation extends well beyond the sculpture. An interactive digital installation invites guests to sketch their own badly drawn ball designs, contributing to an evolving global archive of artwork. A dedicated visual display throughout the installation screens behind-the-scenes footage of Wheatley's handcrafting process, and limited-edition merchandise and signed posters will be available to guests, Bal Harbour Village residents, and Bal Harbour Shops Access Members as collectible keepsakes of the installation and the city's global soccer summer.
Bal Harbour Village embraces experiences that bring together culture, creativity, and global connection. As the world's attention turns to Miami during this extraordinary moment for international soccer, 12 Pentagons offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the sport through the lens of contemporary art and community engagement.
Mayor Seth Salver of Bal Harbour Village
After its run at the Shops, the sculpture relocates to Bal Harbour Village Beach from July 1 through July 27, trading the courtyard's koi ponds and orchids for an oceanfront setting. The beachfront chapter arrives as Bal Harbour Village marks its 80th year; the community was founded in 1946 and remains one of South Florida's established oceanfront destinations, home to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Beach Haus Bal Harbour, and the historic Sea View Hotel.
The Village is pairing the installation with expanded cultural access. Through a partnership with the Museum of Art and Design (MOAD), Bal Harbour Village residents and hotel guests receive complimentary access to the FIFA Museum's Unidad: The World's Game, the immersive exhibition occupying Miami's Freedom Tower. The show traces soccer's cultural impact and evolving legacy in the United States through historic artifacts, interactive experiences, and a Legacy of Champions tribute. The partnership extends the Village's Unscripted Art Access Program, which opens doors to Miami cultural institutions for residents and hotel guests.
For a neighborhood best known for quiet luxury, 12 Pentagons is a confident swing at the cultural conversation of the summer: craftsmanship, play, and the world's game, rendered at monumental scale.
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