Events

Jon-Paul Wheatley's 12 Pentagons Brings Soccer Artistry to Bal Harbour Shops

The British football designer's Badly Drawn Ball concept anchors a monumental installation in the Center Courtyard from June 10 through June 28, with interactive sketching stations, collectible releases, and a beachfront second act in July
Guests explore the 12 Pentagons installation in the Center Courtyard at Bal Harbour Shops
Visitors gather around Jon-Paul Wheatley's monumental Badly Drawn Ball installation at Bal Harbour ShopsPhoto Courtesy of World Red Eye
4 min read

At a Glance

  • Bal Harbour Village presents 12 Pentagons, a large-scale art installation by British artist and football designer Jon-Paul Wheatley, at Bal Harbour Shops from June 10 through June 28, 2026.

  • A monumental soccer ball sculpture modeled on Wheatley's Badly Drawn Ball series anchors the Center Courtyard, joined by an interactive digital station where guests sketch their own ball designs.

  • The activation includes limited-edition merchandise and signed posters, plus behind-the-scenes footage of Wheatley's handcrafting process; the sculpture moves to Bal Harbour Village Beach July 1-27.

  • Bal Harbour Village has also partnered with the Museum of Art and Design to give residents and hotel guests complimentary access to the FIFA Museum's Unidad: The World's Game exhibition at Freedom Tower.

Server presents canapé bites during the 12 Pentagons event at Bal Harbour Shops
Two guests raise champagne glasses in front of a Bal Harbour Village mural
DJ performs during the 12 Pentagons launch event at Bal Harbour Shops

As Miami prepares to host matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Bal Harbour Village is answering the moment with art rather than athletics. From June 10 through June 28, 2026, the Village presents 12 Pentagons at Bal Harbour Shops, a multi-dimensional installation by British multidisciplinary artist and football designer Jon-Paul Wheatley that places a monumental soccer ball sculpture at the center of the open-air luxury shopping destination.

Wheatley, founder of the football design studio 12 Pentagons, has built a following of more than 1.7 million through his platform @jonpaulsballs, where he documents the process of handcrafting one-of-one soccer balls that sit somewhere between sport, design object, and contemporary art. His commissions include work for FIFA, Adidas, and Burberry, and his collectors include Lionel Messi, Tom Brady, and Tom Holland. When his studio launched its debut collection of 1,000 balls in June 2024, it sold out in under 4.5 hours.

Jon-Paul Wheatley poses beside soccer ball artworks at Bal Harbour Shops
Artist and football designer Jon-Paul Wheatley with works from his 12 Pentagons projectPhoto Courtesy of World Red Eye
Guests explore the 12 Pentagons installation in the Center Courtyard at Bal Harbour Shops
Harbour Club and Caracas Bakery Launch All-Day Café Experience in Sunset Harbour

What Visitors Will Find in the Center Courtyard

The centerpiece is an oversized soccer ball installation in the Center Courtyard of Bal Harbour Shops, modeled after Wheatley's Badly Drawn Ball series. The concept draws on hand-drawn soccer ball sketches submitted by people around the world, reinterpreting one of sport's most recognizable symbols through deliberate imperfection, individuality, and community participation.

A guest creates a soccer ball design at the interactive sketch station
Visitors contribute their own designs through the interactive Badly Drawn Ball sketch station at 12 PentagonsPhoto Courtesy of World Red Eye

The activation extends well beyond the sculpture. An interactive digital installation invites guests to sketch their own badly drawn ball designs, contributing to an evolving global archive of artwork. A dedicated visual display throughout the installation screens behind-the-scenes footage of Wheatley's handcrafting process, and limited-edition merchandise and signed posters will be available to guests, Bal Harbour Village residents, and Bal Harbour Shops Access Members as collectible keepsakes of the installation and the city's global soccer summer.

Bal Harbour Village embraces experiences that bring together culture, creativity, and global connection. As the world's attention turns to Miami during this extraordinary moment for international soccer, 12 Pentagons offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the sport through the lens of contemporary art and community engagement.

Mayor Seth Salver of Bal Harbour Village

Sebastian and Esperanza Gomez at the opening of 12 Pentagons at Bal Harbour Shops
Paola Busch, Jon-Paul Wheatley, and Ramiro Inguanzo at the opening of 12 Pentagons
Caitlin Collins and Tina Stuck at the opening of 12 Pentagons at Bal Harbour Shops

A Second Act on the Sand

After its run at the Shops, the sculpture relocates to Bal Harbour Village Beach from July 1 through July 27, trading the courtyard's koi ponds and orchids for an oceanfront setting. The beachfront chapter arrives as Bal Harbour Village marks its 80th year; the community was founded in 1946 and remains one of South Florida's established oceanfront destinations, home to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Beach Haus Bal Harbour, and the historic Sea View Hotel.

Visitors explore the 12 Pentagons installation at Bal Harbour Shops
Guests gather around the monumental soccer ball installation in the Center Courtyard at Bal Harbour ShopsPhoto Courtesy of World Red Eye

The FIFA Museum Connection

The Village is pairing the installation with expanded cultural access. Through a partnership with the Museum of Art and Design (MOAD), Bal Harbour Village residents and hotel guests receive complimentary access to the FIFA Museum's Unidad: The World's Game, the immersive exhibition occupying Miami's Freedom Tower. The show traces soccer's cultural impact and evolving legacy in the United States through historic artifacts, interactive experiences, and a Legacy of Champions tribute. The partnership extends the Village's Unscripted Art Access Program, which opens doors to Miami cultural institutions for residents and hotel guests.

For a neighborhood best known for quiet luxury, 12 Pentagons is a confident swing at the cultural conversation of the summer: craftsmanship, play, and the world's game, rendered at monumental scale.
Iridescent soccer ball artwork displayed as part of 12 Pentagons
A handcrafted soccer ball from Jon-Paul Wheatley's 12 Pentagons series on displayPhoto Courtesy of World Red Eye
Guests explore the 12 Pentagons installation in the Center Courtyard at Bal Harbour Shops
The Betsy Orb Becomes a Living World Cup Tribute with [dNASAb]'s "The Goal is Love"
Guests explore the 12 Pentagons installation in the Center Courtyard at Bal Harbour Shops
Magical St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Miami
Events
Lifestyle
Art
Sports
Design
Resident Magazine
resident.com