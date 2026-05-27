Dates: June 11 through July 18, 2026 -- aligned with the FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami match window
Location: The Betsy Orb, accessible from Espanola Way at 14th Place, Miami Beach (between Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue)
What it is: A large-scale digital projection installation by Miami transmedia artist [dNASAb], exploring soccer culture and collective emotion through generative media, live-action filmmaking, and architectural projection
Admission: Free and open to the public -- no reservation required
The Betsy South Beach has commissioned Miami transmedia artist [dNASAb] to transform The Betsy Orb into a large-scale digital projection installation running June 11 through July 18, 2026 -- a run timed precisely to coincide with the FIFA World Cup 2026 games hosted in Miami. Titled THE GOOOOAAAAAL IS LOVE, the work blends architectural projection, generative media, and live-action filmmaking into a singular public art experience rooted in the collective emotion of soccer culture.
The Betsy Orb is not visible from Ocean Drive or Collins Avenue. The architectural landmark reveals itself only to those who walk midway down Espanola Way at 14th Place and look into the restored alleyway behind the hotel. That quality of discovery -- the reward for the pedestrian willing to slow down and look -- is central to what makes The Betsy a different kind of South Beach address, and it is central to why this installation works.
World Cup 2026 will bring games to Miami from June 12 through July 18, with the city serving as one of eleven U.S. host markets for the tournament. The cultural programming surrounding those matches is already extensive -- viewing events, culinary collaborations, hospitality packages -- but what The Betsy and [dNASAb] have built operates at a different register.
The installation does not simply project soccer imagery. It uses the architecture of The Orb as a theater, drawing on XR-driven storytelling and public space activation to turn the alleyway itself into part of the narrative. The crowd that gathers, the ambient sounds of the neighborhood, the visual scale of The Orb -- all of it becomes folded into the experience. Soccer as subject; the city as medium.
[dNASAb] -- pronounced diznee -- is a Miami-based transmedia artist whose practice spans cinema, generative media, and large-scale public installation. The artist's prior work on The Betsy Orb established the creative relationship that made this commission possible, and the context for this project runs deeper than World Cup opportunity.
“Bringing this project to life is incredibly meaningful for me. I grew up playing competitive soccer, and that sense of intensity, rhythm, and atmosphere has stayed with me. To now translate that energy into a large-scale cinematic experience -- at the intersection of storytelling, technology, and public space -- is something I am genuinely excited about.”
[dNASAb]
That biographical grounding matters. The work is not a commission retrofitted to a sporting moment. It draws from a vocabulary the artist has carried for years -- the physical memory of the game, the psychological weight of a crowd in full voice, the way a single goal can compress and release weeks of tension. THE GOOOOAAAAAL IS LOVE asks what that energy looks like when translated into a hybrid cinematic language and projected onto an architectural surface at night in South Beach.
This installation also serves as the launch of a permanent, year-round digital public art program for The Betsy Orb. The hotel has invested in a professional-grade projection system designed to commission and display digital works by contemporary artists from around the world on an ongoing basis.
That context gives THE GOOOOAAAAAL IS LOVE significance beyond the World Cup window. The June 11 opening marks not just a seasonal installation but the formal debut of what The Betsy intends as a sustained contribution to Miami's public art landscape. For an institution already known for its literary programming and cultural investment, the Orb program extends that identity into the visual arts -- and into the street.
The installation runs nightly throughout the World Cup window, from June 11 through July 18. The Orb is accessible from Espanola Way at 14th Place, between Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue. There is no ticketing, no reservation, no velvet rope. You walk down the alley and the work finds you.
That accessibility is worth noting. In a city where World Cup hospitality has been largely organized around premium access -- suite packages, branded activations, sponsored viewing events -- The Betsy Orb offers something that requires nothing more than curiosity and a willingness to walk a block off the main corridor. The art is the amenity, and it is free to anyone who looks for it.
For visitors staying at The Betsy South Beach, the installation adds a dimension to the property that no room upgrade can replicate. For Miami residents, it is a reason to return to Espanola Way throughout the summer and watch how the work evolves in the heat and the crowd as the tournament progresses toward its July 18 final.
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