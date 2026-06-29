Best Things to Do in Dallas in July 2026

Where: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (300 West Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving)

When: July 3, 2026

Why Go: Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival rolls into Irving the day before the Fourth. Nelson headlines, with Wilco and Sheryl Crow bringing their own considerable catalogs to the bill alongside a full supporting lineup. The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory is one of the DFW area’s best outdoor venues, and an afternoon that stretches into evening with this much music on offer is about as good a way as any to open the holiday weekend.