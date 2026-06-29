Best Things to Do in Dallas in July 2026

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Dallas (AT&T Stadium) hosts nine FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, more than any other city, including a Semi-Final on July 14.
The Fourth of July headlines with free celebrations at Klyde Warren Park, the Lakewood block party, and Fort Worth’s Fourth on the Trinity River.
Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival opens the month on July 3; Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire close it out on July 29.
Noah Kahan brings the Stick Season tour to Globe Life Field on July 30, and Candlelight concerts run across Dallas-Fort Worth all month.
July is a strong month to be in Dallas. The region hosts nine FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, more than any other city, capped by a Semi-Final on July 14 at AT&T Stadium. Around the tournament, the concert calendar runs deep, from Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival on July 3 to Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire on July 29, and the neighborhoods fill with festivals, rooftop shows, and Fourth of July celebrations across DFW. Below is a guide to the best things to do in Dallas this July, organized by date.
Where: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (300 West Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving)
When: July 3, 2026
Why Go: Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival rolls into Irving the day before the Fourth. Nelson headlines, with Wilco and Sheryl Crow bringing their own considerable catalogs to the bill alongside a full supporting lineup. The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory is one of the DFW area’s best outdoor venues, and an afternoon that stretches into evening with this much music on offer is about as good a way as any to open the holiday weekend.
Good to Know: The Toyota Music Factory complex has dining and bars on-site for before and between sets.
Where: Various Locations around Dallas
When: July 4, 2026
Why Go: Dallas knows how to throw a proper Fourth of July. From a free concert at the Meyerson to fireworks over the Trinity River, the city and its surrounding neighborhoods fill the day with music, food, and celebration. Here are three of the best ways to spend Independence Day in DFW.
Independence Day Celebration at Klyde Warren Park: Dallas hosts its official Independence Day celebration here, with food trucks, live music, and family programming filling the evening before fireworks close the night over the skyline. Free and open to the public.
Lakewood 4th of July Block Party & Fireworks: A neighborhood tradition takes over the Historic Lakewood Shops parking lot for live music from local bands, food trucks, an artisan marketplace, and community booths. The spot sits directly across from Lakewood Country Club, which means some of the best fireworks viewing in the city.
Fort Worth's Fourth: Now in its 19th year, Fort Worth’s Fourth is the biggest Independence Day celebration in DFW, drawing crowds to the banks of the Trinity River for festival food, cold drinks, kids’ activities, and live music ahead of a fireworks display over the water.
Good to Know: Arrive early for waterfront viewing at Fort Worth’s Fourth, where crowds build well before dark.
When: June 14 through July 14, 2026
Why Go: Dallas is hosting nine matches this summer, more than any other city in the tournament, including a Semi-Final on July 14.
The July FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Schedule in Dallas
July 3, 2026 — Round of 32
July 6, 2026 — Round of 16
July 14, 2026 — Semi-Final
Good to Know: The FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park runs 34 days alongside the tournament, free with a digital general-admission ticket secured in advance, with live match broadcasts, music, and food programming throughout.
Where: Various venues across Deep Ellum, Dallas
When: July 10 to 12, 2026
Why Go: The Deep Vellum Music & Literature Festival fills Sons of Hermann Hall, Ruins, Undermain Theatre, Kettle Art Gallery, and more with writers, musicians, poets, translators, and performers from Texas and around the world. Daytime programming across Saturday and Sunday spans 15 or more panels, readings, and performances, with a Sunday morning poetry session rounding out the weekend.
Good to Know: A Weekend Festival Pass is $40. Individual night passes start at $15 for Friday and $30 for Saturday. Some venues may reach capacity at peak hours, so arrive early.
Where: MUTTS Canine Cantina (2889 Cityplace West Boulevard, Dallas)
When: July 10 to 12, 2026
Why Go: Three days of outdoor festival energy at one of Dallas’s most dog-friendly social spaces, with a pet and lifestyle vendor market, a lineup of food trucks, live entertainment, and room to wander with your four-legged companion. The mix of pet products, handmade goods, beauty and lifestyle brands, and street food makes for an easy, unhurried afternoon.
Good to Know: Entry is free and open to the public. Pets are welcome and encouraged. The festival runs all three days, an easy drop-in at any point over the weekend.
Where: American Airlines Center (2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas)
When: July 13, 2026
Why Go: Monday Night Raw comes to American Airlines Center. The energy of a live Raw taping is something the broadcast only partially captures, with the crowd, the entrances, and the in-ring drama all hitting differently when you are in the building. Longtime fan or first-timer, it is a genuinely entertaining few hours.
Good to Know: American Airlines Center is accessible via DART rail, which makes getting in and out of a sold-out arena considerably easier.
Where: Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora Street, Dallas)
When: July 15, 2026
Why Go: One of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music, Amos has spent four decades building her catalog. Her live performances are known for their intimacy and intensity, drawing on songs spanning Little Earthquakes, Boys for Pele, and beyond, and no two shows are quite the same. For longtime fans, this is a summer evening worth clearing the calendar for.
Good to Know: The Winspear Opera House is in the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Dallas Arts District, with parking garages and DART access nearby.
Where: Various venues across Dallas/Fort Worth
When: Select dates throughout July 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts are one of the area’s most atmospheric ways to hear live music. Set inside historic churches and intimate venues, the performances pair the glow of candlelight with beautifully arranged music that ranges from classical masterpieces to modern favorites. Whether the program is Vivaldi, Adele, or film scores, each concert feels elegant and quietly memorable.
July 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Dallas/Fort Worth:
July 12 - Candlelight Jazz: The Best of Frank Sinatra & Nat King Cole
July 16 - Candlelight: 90s Unplugged
July 19 - Candlelight: Tribute to Santana
July 23 - Candlelight: Mozart vs. Beethoven
July 24 - Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arrive early. Seating is assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: The Artisan Rooftop Terrace (2330 Flora Street, Dallas)
When: July 18, 2026
Why Go: Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Waterloo, The Winner Takes It All, and more fill the air on the rooftop terrace of The Artisan, where an evening of ABBA’s greatest hits unfolds against the Dallas skyline. The setting does a lot of the work here: open sky, city views, a cocktail in hand, and a setlist that has reliably filled dance floors for five decades.
Good to Know: The show runs 65 minutes; doors open 60 minutes before start. Late entry is not permitted. The Artisan has a one-drink minimum. Ages 21 and up with valid ID.
Where: Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium (1600 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie)
When: July 24 and 25, 2026
Why Go: On two nights this July, 1,200 synchronized drones take to the sky above Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium to recreate the most memorable moments from the Harry Potter films in sweeping aerial formations. A live electric violinist performs alongside the film soundtrack, and every guest receives an LED wristband that makes them part of the spectacle. Themed food and drinks, including Butterbeer, are available before the show.
Good to Know: The show begins at 9:00 PM and runs about 60 minutes with an intermission. Doors open at 7:00 PM. All ages welcome; children under three attend free.
Where: Dallas Children's Theater (5938 Skillman Street, Dallas)
When: July 25, 2026
Why Go: A driverless car has taken a life, and the courtroom is waiting for your verdict. This immersive live drama puts the audience in the jury box for a case with no clean answers: the programmer who wrote the code, the passenger who trusted the machine, or the AI that made the final call. Testimony unfolds in real time, evidence gets picked apart, and the audience votes at key moments, steering the story toward an outcome that shifts with every crowd.
Good to Know: Doors open 30 minutes before showtime and late entry is not permitted. Seating is first-come, first-served within your selected zone.
Where: Edison's (1724 Cockrell Avenue, Dallas)
When: July 25, 2026
Why Go: Two of the most enduring voices in American music share the stage for an evening at Edison’s, where a live band works through the songbooks of Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong in an intimate, unhurried setting. Fly Me to the Moon, My Way, What a Wonderful World, When You’re Smiling, and more.
Good to Know: The show runs about one hour. Tables are shared and seating is first-come, first-served within your selected zone. Ages 21 and up.
Where: American Airlines Center (2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas)
When: July 29, 2026
Why Go: Two of the most celebrated acts in American music share the stage at American Airlines Center for a night that covers extraordinary ground. Lionel Richie brings decades of classics, from All Night Long to Say You, Say Me to Dancing on the Ceiling, while Earth, Wind & Fire deliver the full-band spectacle of brass, strings, rhythm, and showmanship that has made them one of the great live acts of any era.
Good to Know: Doors typically open 90 minutes before showtime. American Airlines Center is accessible via DART rail, making it easy to skip the parking.
Where: Globe Life Field (734 Stadium Drive, Arlington)
When: July 30, 2026
Why Go: Noah Kahan brings his Stick Season World Tour to Globe Life Field, and the scale of the venue says everything about how far the Vermont singer-songwriter has traveled in a short time. His songs, rooted in place, anxiety, and the particular ache of coming home, have connected widely.
Good to Know: Globe Life Field is a retractable-roof stadium, so the show goes on rain or shine. Arrive early given the size of the venue and expected demand.
Where: Various locations across Dallas
When: Throughout July 2026
Why Go: Dallas has a solid lineup of immersive experiences running through July, from sensory art installations to high-energy escape rooms.
Bubble Planet — More than 10 themed rooms filled with oversized bubbles, VR technology, and interactive installations at Grapevine Mills.
Glow or Go — Five vividly colored rooms combining laser mazes, puzzles, physical challenges, and a color-exploding grand finale.
SENSAS Dallas — A team-based sensory challenge experience that takes place in darkness and colored rooms, using all five senses to solve tasks.
Good to Know: Most experiences run between 60 and 90 minutes. Comfortable shoes are recommended for the more active options. Advance reservations are worth making, especially on weekends.
July 2026 brings a varied, well-stocked calendar to Dallas, with something worthwhile most weekends from the Fourth through the end of the month. If you are visiting for the World Cup, book accommodation early around match dates, particularly the July 14 Semi-Final. For everything else, the events in this guide are a solid place to start.
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