July is one of London’s finest months. The BBC Proms open at the Royal Albert Hall on July 17, BST Hyde Park brings Maroon 5, Mumford & Sons, and Duran Duran to one of the city’s great outdoor settings, Wimbledon runs through July 12, and Pride in London fills the West End on July 4. Add cathedral projection concerts, a craft beer festival, and some of the most atmospheric immersive exhibitions the city has staged in years, and the month makes a strong case on its own. Below is a guide to the best things to do in London in July 2026, organized by date.