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The BBC Proms open at the Royal Albert Hall on July 17, running through September 12.
BST Hyde Park headliners include Maroon 5 (July 3), Mumford & Sons (July 4), and Duran Duran (July 5).
Wimbledon’s 139th Championships run June 29 to July 12; Pride in London fills the West End on July 4.
LUMINISCENCE lights Westminster Cathedral all month, and the London Craft Beer Festival lands July 17 to 18.
July is one of London’s finest months. The BBC Proms open at the Royal Albert Hall on July 17, BST Hyde Park brings Maroon 5, Mumford & Sons, and Duran Duran to one of the city’s great outdoor settings, Wimbledon runs through July 12, and Pride in London fills the West End on July 4. Add cathedral projection concerts, a craft beer festival, and some of the most atmospheric immersive exhibitions the city has staged in years, and the month makes a strong case on its own. Below is a guide to the best things to do in London in July 2026, organized by date.
Where: Westminster Cathedral (Victoria Street, London SW1P 1LT)
When: Performances from July 1, 2026
Why Go: Westminster Cathedral becomes something else entirely this summer, as LUMINISCENCE turns the neo-Byzantine interior into a 360° canvas for one of the most visually ambitious projection concerts in London. The show tells the story of London and its cathedral through a script by BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning writer Tim Whitnall, voiced by Hugh Bonneville, while the Lux Aeterna choir performs live throughout.
Good to Know: The show runs approximately 50 minutes.
Where: Church Road, Wimbledon, London
When: June 29 – July 12, 2026
Why Go: The 139th Championships open on June 29 with the first two days dedicated to Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles. Doubles play begins July 1, Mixed Doubles on July 3, and the Junior Championships follow on Saturday, July 4.
Good to Know: Show-court tickets are allocated by public ballot, which closes months in advance. Outside-court tickets are released each morning via the on-the-day queue. The tournament runs 14 days, and matches may be rescheduled for weather.
Where: Hyde Park, London
When: Select dates throughout July 2026
Why Go: BST Hyde Park returns for another summer of headline concerts in one of London’s most beautiful outdoor settings. July brings some of the series’ biggest nights of the year, with a lineup worth planning a trip around.
July 2 – All Things Orchestral with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
July 3 – Maroon 5
July 4 – Mumford & Sons
July 5 – Duran Duran
July 10 - Pitbull
Good to Know: Gates and set times vary by night; check each event page before you go.
Where: Central London (route through the West End)
When: Saturday, July 4, 2026
Why Go: One of the world’s great street celebrations returns to the heart of London for a day that fills the West End with color, music, and an energy difficult to match anywhere in the city. The Pride in London Parade draws hundreds of thousands of spectators and participants each year, winding through central London in a procession that is as much a community landmark as a party.
Good to Know: Expect significant crowds across the West End, particularly along the route. Public transport is the most practical way to get around on the day. Full route details and timings are at the Pride in London website.
Where: Various venues across London
When: Select dates throughout July 2026
Why Go: Few cities suit Candlelight concerts like London, where centuries-old churches, hidden halls, and grand historic venues already seem made for music. As thousands of candles flicker beneath vaulted ceilings and stained glass, string quartets and pianists reinterpret everything from Mozart and Vivaldi to Adele, Queen, and film scores. The atmosphere is intimate and transportive, the sort of evening that makes even a familiar piece feel new.
July 2026 Candlelight Concerts in London:
July 11 - Candlelight: Ed Sheeran & Coldplay
July 16 - A Night at the Opera (Feat. Nessun Dorma) by Candlelight
July 17 - Chopin & Champagne by Candlelight
July 25 - Candlelight: Queen vs. ABBA
July 25 - Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arrive early. Seating is assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Southwark Park, London
When: July 17 and 18, 2026
Why Go: Two days in Southwark Park with more than 800 beers from over 150 breweries, all included with your ticket. The London Craft Beer Festival draws around 20,000 people across the weekend for a format that is refreshingly straightforward: arrive, explore, drink well. Food, additional drinks, and live music round out the experience, and the park setting makes it one of the more enjoyable ways to spend a summer weekend in southeast London.
Good to Know: The full brewery lineup for 2026 is available on the festival website.
Where: Royal Albert Hall (Kensington Gore, London SW7 2AP)
When: July 17 through September 12, 2026
Why Go: Every summer since 1895, the Royal Albert Hall has given itself over to music. The First Night on July 17 opens with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus under Dalia Stasevska, beginning with Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man and Gershwin’s An American in Paris, with pianist Yunchan Lim performing Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major. Over eight weeks, the programming spans orchestral premieres, late-night concerts, and family performances, all broadcast live on BBC Radio 3.
Good to Know: Popular concerts and weekend performances sell out quickly, so book ahead.
Where: Kempton Park Racecourse (Staines Road East, Sunbury-on-Thames, TW16 5AQ)
When: July 31 and August 1, 2026
Why Go: On two nights at the end of July, 1,200 synchronized drones take to the sky above Kempton Park Racecourse to recreate the most beloved moments from the Harry Potter films in sweeping aerial formations. A live electric violinist performs alongside the film soundtrack, and every guest receives an LED wristband that makes them part of the spectacle. The open-air racecourse setting adds to the atmosphere, with themed food, drinks, and merchandise from doors open.
Good to Know: The show begins at 9:30 PM and runs about 60 minutes with an interval. Doors open at 7:30 PM. All ages welcome; children under three attend free.
Where: Various theatres across the West End
When: Throughout July2026
Why Go: In July, the theatre district is at its best: the evenings are light, the streets around Covent Garden and Soho are busy, and the range of productions is extraordinary. The grand old theatres themselves are part of the experience, with velvet seats, gilt balconies, mirrored bars, and the sense that generations of Londoners have come here before you.
The Best Shows playing Now in London’s West End:
Good to Know: July is one of the busiest months in the West End, especially during school holidays and weekends, and the best seats for popular productions sell out well in advance. Booking early secures the performance, date, and seats you want.
Where: Various venues across London
When: Throughout June 2026
Why Go: London has become very good at immersive exhibitions. These are not the museums where you drift quietly from one display case to the next. They invite you into another world entirely: ancient Egypt beneath flickering torchlight, the lost city of Machu Picchu high in the Andes, or a room that bends your sense of perspective.
Good to Know: Many of these operate with timed entry and often sell out, particularly on weekends and during school holidays. Booking ahead secures your preferred date and time.
London in July has a lot going on. Concerts at Hyde Park and the Royal Albert Hall sell out quickly, Pride in London draws enormous crowds across the West End on July 4, and popular immersive experiences fill on weekends. Booking accommodation and tickets early, particularly for the first half of the month, makes for a smoother visit. For everything else, the city has a way of offering something worthwhile at every turn.
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