What to Do in New York City in July 2026

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final is at MetLife Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium) on July 19 at 3:00 PM ET, with the New York-New Jersey region hosting eight matches in all.
The 50th Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks coincides with America’s 250th anniversary and launches from three locations for the first time.
Jay-Z plays three nights at Yankee Stadium (July 10 to 12), and Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage marks its 40th anniversary season across all five boroughs.
NYC Restaurant Week runs July 20 through August 16, with prix-fixe menus at $30, $45, and $60.
July 2026 is the month to be in New York. The FIFA World Cup Final lands at MetLife Stadium on July 19, putting the New York-New Jersey region at the center of global football. America marks its 250th anniversary on the Fourth, and the 50th Macy’s Fireworks answers with the largest show in its history. Jay-Z returns to the Bronx for three nights at Yankee Stadium. SummerStage turns 40 with more than 60 performances across the boroughs. Below are the concerts, festivals, dining experiences, and one-night events worth building a trip around, or anchoring a single great weekend, organized by date through the month.
Where: Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall
When: July 2, 2026
Why Go: St. Vincent has spent her career doing what no one expects, and an evening with the New York Philharmonic fits that trajectory. Six Grammys and a reputation as one of the most inventive musicians of her generation, paired with one of the world’s great orchestras inside the newly transformed David Geffen Hall, make for a night that belongs on any serious music lover’s July calendar
Good to Know: David Geffen Hall is located at Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side. The performance begins at 8:00 p.m.
Where: Various Locations around NYC
When: July 4, 2026
Why Go: This year is America’s 250th anniversary, and the 50th Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks rises to the occasion. For the first time, the show launches simultaneously from three locations across the Brooklyn Bridge, the Lower East River near the Seaport, and the Lower Hudson, lighting the skyline from nearly every borough. From cruises to rooftops to a ballgame in the Bronx, here is how to spend the day.
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks - The anchor of the evening, with pyrotechnics synced to a live soundtrack. Prime free viewing spots include Gantry Plaza State Park in Queens, Domino Park in Brooklyn, and FDR Drive in Manhattan. Arrive early.
America 250: Ultimate July 4th Fireworks Mega-Yacht Cruise – Leave Chelsea Piers and enjoy a four-hour cruise. Pass the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Brooklyn Bridge, and Governors Island, with a dinner buffet, four-hour open bar, and live DJ.
NYC: 4th of July Fireworks Party Cruise with Buffet & Drinks - A four-hour Hudson River cruise with a July 4th buffet of grilled burgers, ribs, hot dogs, and a make-your-own mac and cheese bar, plus beer, wine, and a signature Firecracker Cocktail.
Edge NYC - At more than 1,100 feet above the city, with panoramic skyline vistas, an open bar, DJ sets, and curated food, this is the most spectacular way to celebrate America’s birthday.
Yankees vs. Twins at Yankee Stadium. A ballgame in the Bronx on Independence Day is about as American as it gets.
Watermark Bar at Pier 15 - Front-row views of the Macy's fireworks from a Lower Manhattan waterfront bar, with live DJs, cocktails, and an open bar option.
Good to Know: Crowds across the city are significant on the Fourth, particularly along the waterfront. For any of the cruise options, boarding begins well before departure and early arrival is strongly recommended. The Edge and stadium events book up quickly for this date, so securing tickets in advance is worthwhile.
Where: New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)
When: July 5 & 19, 2026
Why Go: The New York-New Jersey region is hosting eight matches this summer, including the Final on July 19, making it the most prominent host in the entire tournament.
July 5, 4:00 PM ET - Round of 16
July 19, 3:00 PM ET - FIFA World Cup 2026 Final
Good to Know: Officials are urging fans to use public transportation or official stadium shuttle services, as no general spectator parking will be available at the stadium on match days.
Where: 74 Wythe (74 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn)
When: July 9 (ABBA Under the Stars) and July 23 (Bossa Nova Under the Stars)
Why Go: The rooftop at 74Wythe is one of Brooklyn's best perches, with the Manhattan skyline stretched out across the water and a retractable glass roof that keeps things going rain or shine. Two standout evenings this July offer very different moods, from the sun-drenched rhythms of Brazil to the irresistible pop of Scandinavia's greatest export.
July 9 – ABBA Under the Stars - A full celebration of ABBA's greatest hits, including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Waterloo, The Winner Takes It All, and more.
July 23 – Bossa Nova Under the Stars An evening of bossa nova, samba, and Brazilian jazz featuring the music of Antonio Carlos Jobim, João Gilberto, and Luiz Bonfá, alongside modern tunes reimagined with a Brazilian touch.
Good to Know: Doors open 60 minutes before showtime and late entry is not permitted. A one-drink minimum per person, with a full bar available. Seating is assigned upon arrival.
Where: Yankee Stadium (1 East 161st Street, The Bronx)
When: July 10 through 12, 2026
Why Go: Three nights at Yankee Stadium, two landmark albums, one of the most celebrated careers in the history of recorded music. Jay-Z's summer run in the Bronx is built around a pair of milestone anniversaries: the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, the 1996 debut that introduced the world to his voice, and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, the 2001 masterwork that cemented his place in the canon.
Event Details & Tickets: July 10, July 11 and July 12
Good to Know: All three nights are expected to sell out; securing tickets well in advance is strongly advised.
Where: The Cutting Room (44 East 32nd Street, Manhattan)
When: July 13, 2026
Why Go: New York's longest-running off-Broadway magic show has made its home at The Cutting Room in Midtown. The evening opens with an hour of close-up magic performed tableside by award-winning magicians and mentalists, followed by a 90-minute stage show featuring some of the finest magicians in the world. The whole production moves between intimate and spectacular, and the post-show gathering with the cast keeps the night going well past the final act.
Good to Know: Doors and dining open at 6:30 p.m., with tableside magic beginning at 7:00 p.m. and the stage show at 8:00 p.m. A $20 food or beverage minimum per person applies.
Where: Javits Center, Manhattan
When: July 16 through 19, 2026
Why Go: Fanatics Fest is the world's number one sports fan festival, and this July it arrives with one of the most impressive athlete lineups the event has assembled. Four days at the Javits Center bring together autograph sessions, live panel recordings, photo opportunities, and a massive FIFA World Cup 2026 presence timed perfectly to the tournament's final weekend. The sheer density of talent across every major sport makes it the kind of event that sports fans plan trips around.
LeBron James returns for two days (July 16 and 17), including a live recording of Mind the Game with Tyrese Haliburton and special guests
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Weekend programming includes official pre-match press conferences on July 17 and a live watch party for the Final on July 19
Good to Know: Autograph and photo op tickets are sold separately and require a valid admission ticket. The full talent schedule and autograph availability can be found at fanaticsfest.com.
Where: Various venues across NYC
When: Select dates throughout July 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts offer one of the city’s most atmospheric ways to experience live music. Set inside historic churches and intimate venues, these performances pair the soft glow of candlelight with beautifully arranged music, ranging from classical masterpieces to modern favorites. Whether it’s Vivaldi, Adele, or film scores, each concert feels immersive, elegant, and quietly memorable, an easy choice for a refined evening out in New York.
July 2026 Candlelight Concerts in NYC:
July 10 - Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons and More
July 11 - Candlelight: Tribute to Bad Bunny
July 12 - Candlelight Babies: Classical Sounds to Stimulate Little Minds
July 17 - Candlelight: Tribute to Drake
July 25 - Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
July 25 - Candlelight: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings
July 31 - Candlelight: Queen vs. ABBA
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Participating restaurants citywide
When: July 20 through August 16, 2026
Why Go: Twice a year, New York City's dining scene opens up. Restaurant Week brings hundreds of the city's best tables together under one program, with prix-fixe menus priced at $30, $45, or $60 for lunch, dinner, or both. It is a invitation to explore, whether that means booking the downtown spot you have been eyeing for months or crossing a bridge into a different borough. The full list of participating restaurants, searchable by neighborhood and cuisine, goes live on the NYC Restaurant Week page a couple of weeks before reservations open.
Good to Know: Tables at the most sought-after restaurants fill up fast once booking opens. Check the program page regularly in the days leading up to launch and have a shortlist ready. Participating restaurants set their own meal periods, so confirm whether your chosen spot is offering lunch, dinner, or both before you plan your evening.
Where: Arlo NoMad (11 East 31st Street, Manhattan)
When: July 24, 2026
Why Go: The premise is simple and the effect is surprisingly powerful. Guests are blindfolded for a three-course dinner, appetizer, main, and dessert, chosen in advance from meat, seafood, or vegan menus. Without sight, taste and smell take over completely, and familiar textures become harder to place than expected. It is the kind of experience that makes for good conversation long after the blindfolds come off.
Good to Know: After purchasing, dietary preferences must be submitted using the provided form. Ages 12 and up, with anyone under 16 accompanied by an adult. Drinks and gratuity are not included in the ticket price. Private group bookings are available through the Dining in the Dark website.
Where: Queens Botanical Garden (43-50 Main Street, Flushing, Queens)
When: July 25, 2026
Why Go: One of the city's most inviting outdoor tasting events sets up inside the Queens Botanical Garden this July, turning a afternoon among the blooms into a well-rounded festival of beer, wine, and spirits. Your souvenir glass comes loaded with unlimited sampling potential, and between pours there is live music, food, and games scattered throughout the grounds.
Good to Know: The festival runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. No re-entry is permitted, and outside food, drinks, large bags, children, strollers, and pets are not allowed.
Where: Kaye Playhouse (695 Park Avenue, Manhattan)
When: July 25, 2026
Why Go: The classic fairy tale gets a dazzling reimagining, where dancers in illuminated, glow-in-the-dark costumes bring Cinderella to life through classical ballet. The Royal Ball shimmers, the stepsisters delight, and the whole production moves with the kind of warmth that makes it as enchanting for adults as it is for children.
Good to Know: Doors open 30 minutes before showtime; late entry is not permitted and there is no intermission, so arriving with time to settle in is worthwhile. Seating is first-come, first-served within each zone.
Where: Roulette (509 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn)
When: July 25, 2026
Why Go: A driverless car has taken a life, and the courtroom is waiting for your verdict. This immersive 60-minute theatre experience puts you at the center of a live investigation, hearing testimonies, weighing evidence, and voting in real time as the case unfolds. The moral question at its heart, who bears responsibility when AI makes a fatal mistake, has no easy answer.
Good to Know: Doors open 30 minutes before showtime and late entry is not permitted, so plan accordingly. Bring your phone to participate in key voting moments via QR code.
Where: Central Park and parks across all five boroughs
When: Throughout July 2026 (40th Anniversary Season)
Why Go: For four decades, SummerStage has been one of New York's great summer institutions, bringing free and low-cost live performances to neighborhood parks across all five boroughs. This year marks the 40th anniversary. More than 60 shows across 13 parks this season honor that legacy with a lineup spanning beloved returning artists and emerging voices.
Good to Know: Many SummerStage performances are free, with some ticketed benefit concerts supporting the broader free programming. Shows take place in parks across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island, so checking the full schedule for dates, locations, and tickets.
Where: Delacorte Theater, Central Park, Manhattan
When: July 25 – August 23, 2026 (The Winter’s Tale)
Why Go: The Public Theater's beloved free summer series returns to the newly renovated Delacorte Theater in Central Park with a fresh production of The Winter’s Tale, running July 25 through August 23. The open-air theater sits at the edge of the Great Lawn, and on a warm July evening, there are few better ways to spend a night in New York City.
Good to Know: Tickets are free but require a Public Theater Patron ID, which can be created in advance at publictheater.org/register. Tickets are distributed at noon on each performance day at the Delacorte, and vouchers are also available at locations across all five boroughs starting at noon. A digital lottery through the TodayTix app runs on each performance day as well. Check the Public Theater website for the performance calendar and that day's borough distribution.
Secure tickets early for anything with assigned seating. Jay-Z, Fanatics Fest, and the World Cup Final in particular move fast. For the free events, SummerStage and Shakespeare in the Park, arriving early is the strategy. And on the Fourth, the waterfront fills hours before the first fireworks, so build that into any plans along the East River or the Hudson.
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