Where to Watch the 2026 World Cup in Miami

By RESIDENT Staff
Miami's FIFA World Cup 2026 viewing options span Downtown watch parties and restaurant screenings across the city, with venue programming beginning June 11.
Hereford Grill launches its "Feel the World Cup at Hereford Grill" campaign, showing every match on big screens with prediction cards and same-day prizes.
Semilla French & American Bistro in Miami Beach opens daily at 2 p.m. starting June 11, with five screens and rotating bites inspired by participating countries.
The Miami Downtown Development Authority is pointing fans to Downtown restaurants, bars, and activations, with Freebee rides and ambassadors easing the way.
Miami does not need a match ticket to feel the World Cup. As the city prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the viewing map is taking shape well beyond the stadium: Downtown Miami is positioning itself as the tournament's civic living room, while restaurants from Miami Beach to the airport corridor are converting dining rooms into match-day destinations. Here is where to settle in once play begins.
The Miami Downtown Development Authority is encouraging residents to experience the tournament by supporting the restaurants, bars, retailers, and entertainment destinations across Downtown Miami. From watch parties and public activations to dining and nightlife, the urban core is expected to become a major gathering place for locals who want World Cup energy while keeping their spending with Miami businesses, including along the evolving Flagler corridor.
Getting around is part of the plan. The Miami DDA points to mobility options such as Freebee and an enhanced Downtown ambassador presence to help residents navigate the area during the tournament. For fans without tickets, the message is that the atmosphere will be concentrated where the city already eats, drinks, and gathers.
At Hereford Grill, the classic steakhouse near the airport corridor at 782 NW 42nd Avenue, the tournament becomes a house event. The restaurant's "Feel the World Cup at Hereford Grill" campaign turns the dining room into a gathering destination for the duration of the tournament, with every match shown on big screens.
The hook is participation. Guests receive interactive prediction cards to call match winners and final scores, with gift cards and rewards awarded the same day or evening. It is a steakhouse take on the supporters' bar: game-day camaraderie, a full menu, and stakes on every fixture. Reservations: 305-974-7455 or herefordgrill.com.
Across the bay at 1330 Alton Road, Semilla French & American Bistro offers the tournament at a different register: intimate, neighborhood-scaled, and built around the table. Beginning June 11 and continuing daily throughout the tournament, the bistro opens at 2 p.m. for match viewing, with five screens placed through the dining room and around the central bar.
The kitchen leans into the field of play. Alongside Semilla's signature French-American cooking, the menu adds rotating special bites inspired by participating countries, with wines, cocktails, and aperitifs to match, all under World Cup decor and international flags strung through the dining room and bar. Reservations: 305-674-6522 or semillamiami.com.
The shape of a Miami World Cup day is already clear. Afternoon kickoffs belong to Semilla's 2 p.m. open on Alton Road, full-slate match days reward a long sit at Hereford Grill with a prediction card in hand, and the hours between matches belong to Downtown, where the activations, restaurants, and bars along the Flagler corridor will carry the tournament's energy into the night. The 2026 World Cup makes Miami one of its stages; these are the rooms where the city will watch.
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