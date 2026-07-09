Frost Science Brings The Science Behind Pixar to Miami This Fall

More than 50 hands-on elements let visitors step into the roles Pixar's own artists and computer scientists hold day to day. In Sets & Cameras, guests discover how camera placement and angle created the bug's-eye view used in A Bug's Life. In Modeling, visitors build a digital sculpture from an artist's sketch. Lighting poses the same problem Pixar's team faced when constructing the underwater sequences in Finding Nemo, while Rigging demonstrates how digital models are given the virtual skeletons that let animators pose them, and Surfaces covers the techniques that give characters and environments their color and texture.